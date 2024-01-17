BLUGLASS FPO [BLG]

Bluglass Ltd is an Australia-based semiconductor company. It is engaged in research and product development of compound-semiconductor materials, processes, and equipment to manufacture high-value electronics such as laser diodes, LEDs, and micro LEDs. It is working on achieving its technology and commercial milestones using its patented low-temperature Remote Plasma Chemical Vapour Deposition (RPCVD) technology to manufacture semiconductor materials and produce laser diode, LED, and microLED devices. The company operates in two geographical areas being in Australia and the United States. It derives a majority of revenue from Australia.