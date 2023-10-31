BISALLOY FPO [BIS]

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd is engaged in the processing and sale of quenched and tempered high-tensile, and abrasion-resistant steel plates. The company is organized into geographical operating segments, being Australian Operations is engaged in the distribution of wear-grade and high tensile plates through distributors and directly to original equipment manufacturers in both Australia and Overseas. Its Overseas Operations engage in the distribution of the abrasion-resistant plate as well as other steel plate products. The Overseas Operations also focus on the marketing and distribution of quench and tempered steel plates. The majority of its revenue is derived from Australian Operations. The company's products are marketed under the BISALLOY brand name.