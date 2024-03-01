



Overview Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM) is an exploration and development mining company with a blue-sky asset in Newfoundland, Canada. The company is advancing the exploration of its flagship Glover Island project, a highly prospective project and one of the most significant assets in the region, with a known historic gold resource now surrounded by Galloper’s claims. An experienced management team leads the company towards fully capitalizing on its two Newfoundland projects. Market analysts are bullish on gold for 2023, which translates to renewed interest in underexplored yet highly prospective properties. Newfoundland, one of Canada's oldest gold mining districts, is now undergoing a “gold rush.” Galloper Gold is at the forefront of this with its promising Glover Island and Mint Pond projects. In addition, new high-grade gold discoveries have continually attracted miners and investors to the region. Galloper Gold’s claims cover most of Glover Island. Despite encouraging geology, the project has received minimal exploration, giving Galloper Gold the opportunity to leverage modern exploration technologies to discover new gold deposits.

The company commissioned an NI-43-101 technical report that detailed the soil sample results, geological formation and location of the asset. Ultimately, the report concludes that Galloper Gold should leverage all available information to identify priority drill sites for its 2024 drill campaign. Glover Island is one of the world’s largest lake islands and is approximately 24 km southeast of the city of Cornerbrook. Galloper is advancing a 36-km-long northeast trending claim package featuring many known mineral occurrences surrounding a historic gold zone. Galloper’s ground, comprising 133 square kilometers, is considered highly prospective for structurally controlled orogenic gold deposits as well as copper-gold-rich VMS deposits. Galloper is the dominant claim owner on Glover Island, essentially its own “island on an island” with exceptional discovery potential. An experienced management team leads the company toward achieving its exploration and development goals. Galloper Gold’s leadership team has a proven track record of success throughout the natural resources industry, giving the company the right people in place to capitalize on its blue-sky landholding.

Company Highlights Galloper Gold is an exploration and development mining company focused on advancing its highly prospective Newfoundland asset.

Newfoundland has experienced renewed interest in its gold deposits as prices have skyrocketed in recent years.

Galloper Gold is positioned to capitalize on the growing gold price with its significant blue-sky land holding.

Galloper Gold commissioned an NI-43-101 technical report to validate its own data, prepare for public listing, and assist in moving towards its maiden diamond drill program at Glover Island. The report recommends proceeding with the company’s 2024 drill campaign.

An experienced management team with a history of success leads the company towards fully exploring and developing its blue-sky asset.

Key Project Glover Island: Project Quick Facts Location: 24 km SE of Corner Brook. Size: 133 square kilometer property package extends approximately 36 kms along a northeast trend (up to 6 kms wide) and completely surrounds province-held claims highlighted by historic gold zone. Geological Setting: In very favorable terrain along the regional Baie-Verte Brompton Line-Cabot Fault Zone, a major boundary between the Humber and Dunnage Zones. Targeted Deposit Types: Structurally controlled orogenic gold as well as copper-gold-enriched VMS. Scale Potential: Initial Galloper soil sampling, structural setting and multiple historic showings outline a minimum 7.5-km-long trend featuring favorable host rocks extending north from the province-held historic gold zone. Broad areas of Galloper’s property also exhibit encouraging VMS alteration which adds to Glover Island’s economic potential. Exploration History: No systematic property-wide exploration program has been carried out on Galloper’s claims due in part to extensive overburden, though this “cover” is known to be relatively thin. The last major operator on the island focused mostly on the historic gold zone (claims now held by the government of Newfoundland and Labrador) from 2010 until early 2012, when work stopped at the onset of the gold bear market. Little exploration activity has occurred on Glover Island since then, until Galloper’s arrival in 2022. Historically, copper values as high as 4.7 percent have been returned from unexplained massive sulphide boulders in the northern part of the island. The Keystone and Lucky Smoke Showings on Galloper’s claims, located 6 km northeast of the historic gold zone, gave encouraging values from very limited historic drilling while channel sampling by the Newfoundland Geological Survey in 2021 returned 5.9 g/t gold over 9 meters at Lucky Smoke. From limited exploration, a total of 17 mineral occurrences on Galloper’s claims have been documented by the Newfoundland & Labrador Geological Survey’s Mineral Occurrence Data System.