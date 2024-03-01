Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Galloper Gold Corp

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Galloper Gold Corp

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Galloper Gold Corp. The company's common shares began trading on the CSE earlier today under the symbol BOOM.

A Vancouver-based resource company, Galloper is focused on prospective gold and base metals projects at Glover Island and Mint Pond, both of which are located in Newfoundland, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. Led by a team with successful exploration and production backgrounds, initial drilling is planned for 2024.

"Newfoundland has a distinguished history of mining exploration and development by exciting junior companies," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We are pleased to welcome BOOM, a company that exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that the CSE is committed to support."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE
=============================
Website: https://thecse.com/
Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/
CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv
CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs™" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/
Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

Contact:
Richard Carleton, CEO
416-367-7360
richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200101

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM)

Galloper Gold


Galloper Gold Corp. Announces Listing and Trading of Its Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Galloper Gold Corp. Announces Listing and Trading of Its Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM) (the "Company" or "Galloper"), a corporation involved in mineral exploration in Newfoundland, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares are approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") effective March 1, 2024 (the "Listing Date") and will commence trading on the CSE at the market open on the Listing Date under the symbol "BOOM

On January 30, 2024, Galloper was issued a receipt (the "Receipt") for its final long-form prospectus dated January 25, 2024 (the "Prospectus"), which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire March 1, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (" BCSC ") has lifted the Management Cease Trade Order (" MCTO ") it had previously granted the Company on January 2, 2024 under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "), as the Company has now successfully completed all requisite filings for its Annual and Interim Financials. Revoking the MCTO means members of management are no longer prevented from trading the Company's common shares.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Silver North Reviews 2023 Activities and 2024 Plans

Silver North Reviews 2023 Activities and 2024 Plans

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 29, 2024 Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNAG ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a summary of accomplishments in 2023 and its strategy and plans for 2024, including its flagship Haldane Silver Property in the historic Keno Hill District, Yukon and its Tim Silver Property, currently under option to Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur").  With two high grade silver projects slated for drilling and management actively seeking new silver exploration opportunities, Silver North is planning for a busy 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Completes Filing of Q1 Financial Statements

Element79 Gold Corp Completes Filing of Q1 Financial Statements

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire February 29, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") Vancouver is pleased to announce that today it has filed its annual financial statements in respect of its First Quarter ending November 30, 2023, its management discussion and analysis relating to its annual financial statements, and the CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the " Required Documents "). The Filings are available on SEDAR+ as well as the CSE website.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BNN

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BNN

Trading resumes in:

Company: Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0627

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Welcomes New Chairman Bob Bass and Announces Change of Directors

Getchell Gold Corp. Welcomes New Chairman Bob Bass and Announces Change of Directors

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) (" Getchell " or the " Company ") warmly welcomes Robert (Bob) Bass as a Director and the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

Mr. Bass is a well-recognized and respected labor relations senior negotiator and spokesperson leading a distinguished career spanning decades. Celebrated as a key figure in his field, Mr. Bass has been instrumental in negotiations and arbitration for a wide array of major public sector entities, including the Metropolitan Toronto School Board, the Ontario Hospital Association, hospitals, police services, universities, nursing homes, and government.

Mr. Bass is an astute investor with a lengthy history and knowledge of investing in mining and mineral exploration. Mr. Bass's increasing ownership position in the Company, highlighted by his recent participation in the Company's debenture financing (Company news release dated Jan. 29, 2024 ), underscores his significant investment and belief in Getchell's ability to successfully advance its Nevada -based Fondaway Canyon Gold project.

Getchell Gold Corp. CEO and previous Chairman, Bill Wagener , expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Bass's appointment stating, "Bob was one of the founders of Getchell when we started out as a private company. He has been a continuous and longtime supporter, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the helm of Getchell Gold Corp. His leadership, business acumen, and extensive network of contacts are precisely what we need to propel the recognition and valuation of the Company and the Fondaway Canyon Gold project. Bob's talents and dedication speak volumes, and we are confident in his ability to guide Getchell towards greater success."

Upon his appointment, Mr. Bass stated, "I am fully committed to take on the role of Chairman at Getchell Gold Corp. and motivated by the immense potential of the Fondaway Canyon Gold project, located in the world-class mining jurisdiction of Nevada . I believe that with our combined efforts, we can unlock great value for the Company and our shareholders. My confidence in this venture is unwavering, and I look forward to guiding the Company towards achieving its strategic goals."

In addition to Mr. Bass' appointment, the Company is pleased to welcome his son, Chris Bass , to its Board of Directors. Chris is a seasoned entrepreneur with significant experience in healthcare. He currently serves as the CEO of InventoRR MD Inc., where he has been pivotal in the development and success of the company's revolutionary flagship medical device, AbClo. These leadership changes underscore Getchell's commitment to continuous improvement and strong corporate governance, positioning the Company for long-term success.

In connection with the Director appointments, the Company has granted 1,000,000 stock options to Directors under the Company's 2022 stock option plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. Additionally, the Company has granted its investor relations consultant, Fred Cooper , 250,000 stock options on the same terms.

With the addition of Bob and Chris Bass , the Directors, Officers, and Management of Getchell Gold Corp. now own 20.4% of the Company on a partially-diluted basis.

In light of these new additions, Jim Mustard has resigned as a Director to the Company and will assume the role as an advisor and consultant to the Company. Jim is a well-respected capital markets and mining professional and the Company welcomes his continued contribution. In addition, Jerry Bella has resigned as a Director to the Company. The Company thanks Jerry for his efforts and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The Company further announces that it intends to enter into a debt settlement agreement with a bona-fide creditor of the Company to settle outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $3,000 (the "Debt") in exchange for the issuance of 23,100 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.13 per Share. The Shares issued by the Company will be subject to a four-month hold period and the Debt settlement remains subject to Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada -focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage, 100% owned, Fondaway Canyon gold project, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio are the 100% owned; Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag), and Hot Springs Peak (Au) projects. Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties are located in Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the impact of Board changes on the Company's future success. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/28/c0018.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

