Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Spargoville Project Aircore Drilling Results

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to provide an update following the completion of drilling and receipt of assay results for the Company’s Spargoville Project near Widgiemooltha, Western Australia. The drilling program was completed in July 2024 with 71 aircore holes drilled for 2,259m (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Spargoville aircore drilling program completed with 71 holes drilled for 2,259 metres.
  • Fugitive and Anomaly 37 Prospects confirmed as first order targets for RC drilling.
  • Aircore results include:
    • 4m @ 2,794ppb Au (2.79g/t Au), including 1m @ 10,182ppb Au (10.2g/t Au)
    • 22m @ 246ppb Au and
    • 11m @ 303ppb Au

Aircore holes were drilled in east-west traverses across distinct gold anomalies defined by soil-auger sampling in both E15/1688 and E15/1689. Best results were returned from drilling into two large soil-auger gold anomalies within E15/1688; one representing the Fugitive Prospect and the other, referred to as the Anomaly 37 Prospect. Results from the Fugitive Prospect include:

  • AAC0488; 4m @ 2,794ppb Au (2.79g/t Au), including 1m @ 10,182ppb Au (10.2g/t Au)
  • AAC0484; 22m @ 246ppb Au and
  • AAC0485; 11m @ 303ppb Au

Results from the Anomaly 37 Prospect include:

  • AAC0475; 5m @ 275ppb Au

The latest aircore results and recent RC drilling results from the Fugitive Prospect (ASX:AWJ Announcement dated 4 June 2024) reaffirm the potential within E15/1688 in particular and provide further incentive to undertake deeper RC drilling in the Fugitive and Anomaly 37 Prospects.

Figure 1. Spargoville aircore drill holes relative to soil auger gold anomalism and grey scale magnetic image.

Program and Results

A total of 71 aircore holes were drilled by Kalgoorlie-based Kennedy Drilling in July. Holes were drilled in traverses across distinctive gold anomalies defined by auger sampling within two tenements; E15/1688 and E15/1689 (Figure 1). Eighteen of the aircore holes infilled gaps in drilling in the soil-auger anomaly defining the Fugitive Prospect.

Samples were taken at 1m intervals and combined using a hand-held scoop into 4m composites for gold analyses via 25g aqua regia digest and mass spectrometer finish. The bottom of hole composite for each hole was also submitted for analysis of Au and a suite of 48 other elements via a 4-acid digest and ICP MS finish. Composite samples returning 100ppb Au (0.1g/t Au) or more were resampled as single metre intervals.

Fifty of the 1m samples returned assays of 100ppb Au (ie, 0.1g/t Au) or more. They are recorded as composite intervals in Table 1. Drill hole details are recorded in

Table 1. Significant gold intersections at 100ppb cut-off


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

