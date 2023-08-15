TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

South Star Battery Metals Announces Initial 2023 Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

South Star Battery Metals Announces Initial 2023 Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that it is near completion of its 2023 drilling campaign on its BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama. The program is designed to test continuity and limits of mineralization in support of the upcoming NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA), scheduled for the end of Q1 2024. To date, 11 holes totaling approximately 1,300 meters have been completed and there are 3 to 4 additional holes planned along strike. The drilling campaign is expected to be completed in August. All completed holes have intercepted significant intervals of graphite mineralization. Sample assays are underway at ActLab's facility in Ontario, Canada and are expected to be completed by September. The Company is also finalizing negotiations with three international engineeringconsulting companies for the PEA, and the contract is expected to be approved by the board and released in August

During the drilling, several potentially promising zones were intersected as can be seen in the below photograph (Figure 1).

South Star Battery Metals Corp., Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1: Hole CMD 23-017 Core with Graphite Mineralization with Approximately 3% Grade (Cg)

Initial notable assay results have confirmed the prospectivity of several significant intersections as seen in Table 1 below based on a 1% cutoff grade.


Hole ID

From

To

Cg

CMD23013

0m

8m

2.54%

CMD23014

0m

23m

2.17%

CMD23015

9m

62.3m

2.51%

CMD23016

0m

60.9

2.30%

CMD23016

70.8m

79m

2.88%

CMD23017

3.5m

36.5m

3.07%

CMD23017

73.8

119.6m

2.34%

CMD23018

0m

63m

2.42%

Table 1: Significant intersections in the first six holes drilled at the BamaStar Project.

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star said, "Once again, preliminary results are extremely positive with all holes having consistent grade and significant mineralized intervals at surface or near surface. It's exciting to see the continued advance of the BamaStar project as we close in our goals of completing the PEA by March 2024. The PEA will present our 5- to 7-year strategic plan of phased production with two mines producing high-quality concentrates, and a vertically integrated value-add plant producing CSPG and other high value products in the southeast corridor of the US. We are also on schedule to complete our Feasibility Study for Santa Cruz Mine incorporating Phase 3 (50,000 tpy of concentrates) by end of 2024. Once we complete our PEA in Q1 of 2024, we will advance straight into the Feasibility Study, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025. Our goals are to have two mines producing a total of 100,000 tpa of concentrates, and 60-70,000 tpa of vertically integrated graphite production including active anode materials and other critical graphite products in the US in 2027."

About South Star Battery Metals Corp

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (> 30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is fully funded for Phase 1, and the 12-month construction and commissioning are underway. Santa Cruz will be the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996 with Phase 1 commercial production projected in Q4 2023. Phase 2 production (25,000 tpa) is partially funded and planned for 2026, while Phase 3 (50,000 tpa) is scheduled for 2028.

South Star's second project in the development pipeline is strategically located in Alabama in the center of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace, and defense hub in the southeastern United States. The BamaStar Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II. A NI43-101 technical report with the maiden resource estimate has been filed on SEDAR. Trenching, phase 1 drilling, sampling, analysis, and preliminary metallurgical testing have been completed. The testing indicates a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit that achieved grades of approximately 94-97% Cg with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education, and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

On behalf of the Board,

MR. RICHARD PEARCE
Chief Executive Officer
For additional information, please contact:

South Star Investor Relations
Email:invest@southstarbatterymetals.com
+1 (604) 706-0212

Twitter:https://twitter.com/southstarbm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southstarbatterymetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/southstarbatterymetals/
YouTube:South Star Battery Metals - YouTube

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding, moving Santa Cruz into production and scaling operations as well as advancing the Alabama project; and the Company's plans and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

SOURCE:South Star Battery Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774095/South-Star-Battery-Metals-Announces-Initial-2023-Drilling-Program-Results-for-the-BamaStar-Graphite-Project-in-Coosa-County-Alabama-and-NI43-101-Preliminary-Economic-Assessment-Study-Update

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery Metals Corp

South Star Battery Metals


South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Final Subscription from its Previously Announced Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Final Subscription from its Previously Announced Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 14, 2023, it has received final clearance relating to one subscriber who will become an insider of the Company upon closing of the private placement (the "Private Placement") through ownership of in excess of 10 percent of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Following confirmation that the subscriber's personal information form has been reviewed and cleared by the TSX-V, the Company issued an aggregate of 7,373,884 units ("Units") to the subscriber and the subscriber's funds in the aggregate amount of $3,908,158.52 are now available to the Company. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration, development, construction activities, corporate G&A and general working capital requirements

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Licensing Update

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Licensing Update

Highlights:

  • Santa Cruz Phase 1 construction has zero lost time accidents through end of July.
  • Santa Cruz Phase 1 construction is on budget and on schedule with commercial production planned for the EOY 2023.
  • All main construction contracts have been executed.
  • Overall construction advance at 68% complete.
  • Manufacturing of equipment at 80% complete.
  • Foundations & concrete work on schedule to be substantially completed in September.
  • Initial comments from Brazil's National Mining Agency for the definitive mining concessions for Santa Cruz's Phases 1, 2 & 3 have been received & responses returned.
  • The biannual environmental condition precedent report associated with Santa Cruz's environmental license has been submitted.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce a Phase 1 construction update through the end of July for the Company's flagship Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Bahia Brazil, as well as providing a permitting and licensing update for Phases 2 and 3 operations

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBD), is pleased to announce that, subject to receipt of certain TSX Venture Exchange approvals relating to one subscriber (discussed below), it has completed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units for total proceeds of C$4,522,948.45. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration, development, construction activities, corporate G&A and general working capital requirements

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, said, "We once again successfully partnered with a strong, long-term institutional investor familiar with Brazil, mineral resources and the battery metals sector. We are pushing hard to accelerate drilling, test work and studies for our phased 5- to 7-year strategic vision of Santa Cruz and BamaStar mines producing a combined 100,000 tonnes per year of high-quality graphite concentrates, and a vertically integrated value-add plant in the southeast corridor of the U.S. We look forward to working closely with our partners and are excited about the strong demand for the offering as we focus on delivering fundamental value in the graphite sector with the first new production in the Americas since 1996."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Construction and Licensing Updates As Well As Filing of NI 43-101 Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Report for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama, USA

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Construction and Licensing Updates As Well As Filing of NI 43-101 Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Report for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama, USA

  • Santa Cruz Phase 1 construction is on-time and on schedule for commercial production at the EOY 2023.
  • All documents for Santa Cruz Phases 2 and 3 environmental permits and mining licenses have been submitted for review.
  • 520,000 tonnes of contained graphite with an open pit-constrained mineral resource estimate of 22M tonnes of inferred resources at an average grade of 2.4% (Cg), based on a 1.1% cut-off grade.
  • Estimate is based on 12 drill holes totaling 506m of HQ diamond drilling completed in 2022.
  • The mineral resource estimate confirms the significant potential of this historical mine with graphite mineralization open at depth and in both directions (NE & SW).
  • The mineral resource estimate and initial open pit optimization confirms the deposit is amenable to open pit mining operations with at-surface mineralization and low strip ratios.
  • Grant of RSUs.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS) (OTCQB:STSBD), is pleased to announce a construction and permitting update for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine currently in construction on the Phase 1 installations in Brazil, as well as the filing of the NI 43-101 technical report ("TR") of its maiden mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the BamaStar Graphite Project located in Coosa County, Alabama, United States (the "Project

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, commented, "Santa Cruz construction on the Phase 1 plant and mine installations is on time and on schedule through the end March 2023. All our licensing and permitting documents for Phases 2 and 3 for up to 50,000 of graphite concentrate have been submitted and are in technical evaluation. We are planning to have all our licenses and permits in hand by the end of 2023 so we can start the financing process for the future expansions. The BamaStar NI 43-101 technical report with the maiden mineral resource estimate is a fantastic result and confirms the potential for a significant deposit at this historical mine with at-surface mineralization that should be amenable to open pit mining techniques and low strip ratios. It's one of two projects in the continental United States with a defined mineral resource estimate. The drillers are set to get back out there in May 2023, and we are planning to get a NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA) completed by Q1 of 2024. The PEA will present our strategic plan of two mines, each producing 50,000 tonnes per year of concentrates, feeding a centrally located, value-add plant in the southeast United States and producing active anode material for electric vehicles, as well as purified/micronized and expandable graphite products. South Star has two scalable assets in strategic, stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions and the team to build and operate them in a safe responsible manner in partnership with communities and stakeholders. It's happening at the perfect time, when supply is constrained and demand is outstripping supply. This dynamic will be putting significant pressure on the graphite price in 2023 and for the foreseeable future. Santa Cruz will have the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996 this year, and BamaStar is expected to be producing in 2027. Congratulations to the team for all the hard work!"

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery Metals Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama, USA

South Star Battery Metals Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama, USA

Highlights:

  • 520,000 tonnes of contained graphite with an open pit-constrained mineral resource estimate of 22M tonnes of inferred resources at an average grade of 2.4% (Cg), based on a 1.1% cut-off grade.
  • Estimate is based on 12 drill holes totaling 506m of HQ diamond drilling completed in 2022.
  • The mineral resource estimate confirms the significant potential of this historical mine with graphite mineralization open at depth and in both directions (NE & SW).
  • The mineral resource estimate and initial open pit optimization confirms the deposit is amenable to open pit mining operations with at-surface mineralization and low strip ratios.
  • The next drilling program (2,000- 2,500m ) is under contract and planned to begin in May 2023 to support a NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) planned for Q1 of 2024.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce the successful completion of its maiden mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the BamaStar Graphite Project located in Coosa County, Alabama United States (the "Project"). The independent mineral resource estimate was prepared by Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc. in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Eight Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Eight Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Significant ongoing progress is being made across our portfolio, culminating in this sixth consecutive update containing at least seven new developments in our 22-royalty portfolio.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Further Claim Staking at San Domingo

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Further Claim Staking at San Domingo

Additional Claim Staking and Further Spodumene Identified in Outcrops at San Domingo

Bradda Head Limited (AIM:BHL), (TSXV:BHLI), (OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that it has staked just under 8km2 of new lode claims at its San Domingo pegmatite district following the positive results of soil sampling completed in February 2023 and that it has identified further Spodumene in outcrops at San Domingo

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

CORRECTING and REPLACING - Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

CORRECTING and REPLACING - Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

In a news release issued Friday, August 11, 2023, by Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) under the same headline, please note the Warrant Share price in the second paragraph should be "$0.25 in the second twelve months following issuance" rather than "$0.12 in the second twelve months following issuance" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) ("Ultra Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement issuing 18,181,819 Units at a price of C$0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Hertz has entered into an assignment agreement pursuant to which it has acquired the option to acquire the prospective Patriota Lithium Project in the mining friendly state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
  • These tenements are strategically situated proximal to the highly prolific 'Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province" (the "EBPP") and within the Araçuaí Pegmatite District (the "APD"). The EBPP is the largest lithium pegmatite province of South America and one of the most important pegmatite provinces around the world.
  • The Patriota Lithium Project is a 2,964 hectare (contiguous 29 square kilometers) mineral claim block in Brazil's Minas Gerais State, a mining-friendly jurisdiction located approximately 45 kms from Sigma Lithium Corp.'s Grota do Cirilo property, the largest lithium hard rock deposit in the Americas.
  • The Patriota Lithium Project is located near other lithium exploration and production projects operated by Sigma Lithium Corp., Lithium Ionic, Latin Resources Limited and the Companhia Brasileira de Lítio Ltda.'s Cachoeira lithium mine. Although the Company believes the spatial association with these important advancing lithium deposits and mines supports the potential of the Patriota Lithium Project, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property.
  • The location boasts advantageous infrastructure, comprising well-developed highways, access to hydroelectric power from the grid, water availability, and convenient proximity to commercial ports and residential townships.
  • The option represents Hertz's first Brazilian project which is complementary to the Company's Lucky Mica Lithium Project in Arizona which continues to move through the permitting and progress to trenching phase
  • Hertz plans to commence rapid exploration in the coming weeks and months.

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) ("Hertz" andor the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in the Patriota Lithium Project. The Company acquired the Option pursuant to the terms and conditions of an option assignment agreement (the "Assignment Agreement") entered into among the Company, Brascan Resources Inc. ("Brascan"), BHBC Exploracao Mineral LTDA ("BHBC"), and RTB Geologia e Mineracao LTDA ("RTB", and together with BHBC, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Assignment Agreement, the Company has acquired Brascan's rights, including the Option, granted pursuant to an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") entered into among Brascan, BHBC, and RTB.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NORTH ARROW REPORTS 2.4% TO 3.7% LI2O FROM MK1 SPODUMENE PEGMATITE MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

NORTH ARROW REPORTS 2.4% TO 3.7% LI2O FROM MK1 SPODUMENE PEGMATITE MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to report prospecting results from the MK1 spodumene pegmatite, within North Arrow's recently acquired 100% owned MacKay Lithium Project, Northwest Territories . The property is well located, immediately adjacent to the winter road connecting the city of Yellowknife with the Lac de Gras diamond mines (please see North Arrow news release dated July 17, 2023 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alpha Lithium Updates and Improves Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Project in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Updates and Improves Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Project in Argentina

  • US$1.7 billion (CDN$2.3 billion) after-tax NPV8 with an IRR of 25.6%
  • US$8.2 billion (CDN$11.0 billion) of cumulative free cash flow over a 35-year mine life
  • 3.7-year after-tax payback period from start of production
  • Significant upside potential remains from over 60% of salar not yet drilled or included in this PEA

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of highly prospective lithium assets in Argentina, today announced the results of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its wholly owned Tolillar lithium brine project in the Salta Province of Argentina ("Tolillar"). This recent PEA is an update to last month's PEA ( see July 10, 2023 news release ), which now includes additional resources identified less than one month ago ( see July 17, 2023 news release ). This PEA provides an independent, third-party economic assessment of the potential value of Tolillar, based on the latest estimation of lithium resources.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×