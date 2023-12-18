Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Spartan Resources

SPR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
SensOre

Sensore to Restructure its Business and Proposes to Rebrand as Premier1 Lithium

SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company) has today announced details of the proposed restructure of its businesses, with the Company proposing to change its name to Premier1 Lithium Limited (Premier1 Lithium) (subject to shareholder, ASX and regulatory approval) as part of its focus on lithium and critical minerals, while demerging and privatising its minerals software and AI technology business.

Attached is a copy of the Premier1 Lithium presentation.

More information on the company’s exploration work can be found at: https://sensore.com/investor- centre/asx-announcements/

In relation to the demerged mineral software and AI technology business an overview of products and services can be found at www.intrepid-geophysics.com/products/ and https://sensore.com/technology/.

This announcement was approved by the S3N board.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:s3nsensoretechnology investing
S3N:AU
SensOre
Sign up to get your FREE

SensOre Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
SensOre (ASX:S3N)

SensOre


Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

Lithium Consolidation, Strongly Supported $3M Placement and Strategic Technology Demerger

S3N to restructure to focus on lithium and critical minerals exploration and re-brand as Premier1 Lithium, while privatising its minerals software and AI technology business

SensOre Ltd (‘SensOre’ or the ‘Company)’ is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 70% interest in Exploration Ventures AI Pty Ltd (‘EVAI’) it previously did not own, which includes the highly prospective Abbotts North lithium project.

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

SensOre Ltd (ASX: S3N) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of SensOre Ltd (‘S3N’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of S3N, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 18 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
australia map

ASX Tech Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Australia may be nicknamed the "land down under," but it's far from under when it comes to the economy.

Australia has strong economic conditions, which include affordability, a low public debt level and rising income. Impressively, before COVID-19, the nation had not experienced a recession in more than 30 years.

While many countries faced economic challenges as the pandemic caused worldwide shutdowns, the closures only accelerated Australia's move toward digital solutions. With monumental shifts in how business, banking and education are done, there came an increased focus on artificial intelligence (AI), fintech and more.

Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials Limited

ChemX Receives $909k R&D Tax Incentive Payment

ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian based high-purity critical materials is pleased to advise that the Company has received an R&D tax incentive rebate payment of $909,600 for the 2022/2023 financial year.

Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials Limited

HPA Micro Plant Delivers Impressive New 4N Results

ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian based high purity critical materials developer, is pleased to announce recent results from its High Purity Alumina (HPA) Micro Plant operations, located in Perth, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

Exploration Accelerates at Yalgoo Lithium Project in Collaboration with Sensore

Farm-in Agreement Completed on Southern Yalgoo Tenement

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (FTL, Firetail or the Company) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to announce a farm-in agreement completed with SensOre (Sensore) (ASX:S3N), through its joint-venture subisidiary Exploration Ventures AI Pty (EXAI) in partnership with german resource investment group Deutsche Rohstoff AG, on tenement E59/E2252, a part of the Firetail Yalgoo Lithium Project ("Yalgoo") in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre
Sign up to get your FREE

SensOre Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Further Extension of Multi-Commodity Mineralisation within Northern Zone of Ngualla Carbonatite Complex

Lithium Consolidation, Strongly Supported $3M Placement and Strategic Technology Demerger

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

Completion of Waroona Energy Inc Acquisition Creates WA’s Largest Renewable Energy Development Company

Related News

rare earth investing

Further Extension of Multi-Commodity Mineralisation within Northern Zone of Ngualla Carbonatite Complex

Resource Investing

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

cleantech investing

Completion of Waroona Energy Inc Acquisition Creates WA’s Largest Renewable Energy Development Company

Gold Investing

Siren Intersects High Grade Gold and Antimony at Bonanza East

Base Metals Investing

Interra Copper Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Closes $6.37 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Start Here – Investing in Precious Metals

×