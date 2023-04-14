Exceptional Results Confirm Ultra High Bright Kaolin at Koolya

Company NewsInvesting News

SAP Labs India: A Pioneer in Transitioning to Electric Vehicles

SAP

According to IEA's Net Zero by 2050 report, transport accounts for one-fifth of the world's carbon emissions and is expected to increase roughly 20% by 2050. With transport accounting for a significant amount of carbon emissions, it is high time to switch to sustainable modes of transport such as electric vehicles (EVs).

A decade ago, when electric vehicles were still a buzzword in the market, SAP Labs India launched a Green Car policy. Launched in 2011, the policy offered a subsidy for employees purchasing electric vehicles. Employees were provided charging stations across the Bengaluru campus along with convenient parking spaces.

In 2014, SAP Labs India took the first major step in implementing the use of EVs by transitioning to electric-powered cabs for employees working in shifts. In 2022, 95% of the fleet used for employees working on shifts were electric vehicles. Approximately 4,000 employees use the shift shuttle services every month. "The goal is to transition to a 95% green commute by the end of 2023. This includes using both electric vehicles and vehicles running on compressed natural gas (CNG) for all modes of transport provided across all lines of businesses in all SAP Labs India entities," said Sudhakar Reddy, head of Intelligent Operations at SAP Labs India.

Today, the SAP Labs India Bengaluru campus houses 65 EV charging stations. In addition to powering the in-house cabs, these slow, medium, and fast chargers also encourage employees to make responsible choices and thereby help create a cleaner environment. SAP Labs India also purchased a new self-driving electric vehicle with official sustainability branding for all internal cab services, including cabs for guests and expats.

In addition to the above initiatives, SAP Labs India has partnered with Yulu, a micro-mobility solution that provides sustainable first- and last-mile connectivity for SAP employees who rely on public transportation. Ather Energy, a leading Indian electric vehicle manufacturer and SAP customer, provides additional discounts to employees of SAP Labs India. SAP Labs India worked with Ather Energy on a three-day drive at the Bengaluru campus where employees got first-hand experience test driving electric scooters. The initiative aimed to spread awareness among SAP employees about the use of electric vehicles. Ather will be conducting this drive across other SAP Labs India campuses as well.

In February, the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz visited the SAP Labs India Bengaluru campus. During the visit, the chancellor experienced demonstrations across various fields such as digitalization, sustainability, digital supply chain, and e-mobility. An engaging, live, end-to-end demo of the SAP E-Mobility solution was also presented to the delegates.

SAP E-Mobility can enable companies and governments to manage charging infrastructure networks to drive the transition to sustainable electric mobility. Srinivasa Raghavachar, senior director and head of Automotive Industry Cloud Product Management at SAP Labs India, said, "We firmly believe that our solution plays a vital role in decarbonizing the transport sector and creating a cleaner and more sustainable future for everyone."

The electric vehicle revolution will have an overall positive influence on our society. Embracing this revolution will not only help us mitigate the current environmental crisis but will also stimulate future-focused technological innovations.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749302/SAP-Labs-India-A-Pioneer-in-Transitioning-to-Electric-Vehicles

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

SAP SE ADSSAPNYSE:SAPTech Investing
SAP
The Conversation (0)
VISIONARY-MS Trial Results Featured in Platform Presentation at PACTRIMS 2022: CNM-Au8® Demonstrated Global Neurological Improvement in Stable MS Patients as Adjunct to Background Disease Modifying Therapies

VISIONARY-MS Trial Results Featured in Platform Presentation at PACTRIMS 2022: CNM-Au8® Demonstrated Global Neurological Improvement in Stable MS Patients as Adjunct to Background Disease Modifying Therapies

  • CNM-Au8 demonstrated low contrast vision improvement and global neurological improvement (low contrast vision, cognition, upper extremity function, and walking speed) in stable MS patients as adjunct to background immunomodulating disease modifying therapies (DMTs)
  • No approved MS DMTs have shown global neurological improvement in stable MS patients, a significant unmet medical need in MS
  • CNM-Au8 treatment was well-tolerated, and no significant safety findings were observed

Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the VISIONARY-MS trial results were featured as a platform presentation by Professor Michael Barnett, MBBS FRACP PhD at the 14th Annual Singapore Pan-Asian Committee on Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (PACTRIMS) Congress held November 24-26.

The platform presentation titled, " VISIONARY-MS Top-line Results: A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Parallel Group, Placebo-Controlled Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of CNM-Au8, a Catalytically Active Gold Nanocrystal Suspension in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis ," provided proof-of-concept evidence for global neurological improvement as assessed by the modified Multiple Sclerosis Functional Composite (mMSFC), evaluating low contrast vision, cognition, upper extremity function, and walking speed with CNM-Au8 as adjunct to approved background immunomodulatory disease modifying therapies (DMTs) in stable MS patients.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health Provides Progress Report On Year Of Commercialization

Optimi Health Provides Progress Report On Year Of Commercialization

Company set to introduce psychedelic product catalogue showcasing in-house EU-GMP manufacturing expertise

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and synthetic psychedelic substances, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets, is pleased to provide an operational update on the progress of its planned year of commercialization.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health Enters Into International Collaborative Research and Supply Agreement With Promises Innovative Recovery Center

Optimi Health Enters Into International Collaborative Research and Supply Agreement With Promises Innovative Recovery Center

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into its first international psilocybin supply agreement with Promises Innovative Recovery ("PIR").

Through founders Pamela and Gary Roberts, the renowned Florida-based Social Impact Organization provides expert substance abuse, addiction, and mental health services to treatment centers through its comprehensive and exceptional intensive outpatient protocol.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health Unveils Canada's First Natural Therapeutic Psilocybin Product For Approved Patients

Optimi Health Unveils Canada's First Natural Therapeutic Psilocybin Product For Approved Patients

Blue Serenity brings science and compassion together, will cement Thomas Hartle's legacy as a Canadian psychedelic icon

Optimi and Hartle to host press conference today at 1:00 PM EST

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health

Open For Business: Optimi Completes First Grow of Psilocybin Mushrooms and Introduces Head of Cultivation

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce an historical milestone in the Company's road to commercialization with the successful completion of its first batch of psilocybin cubensis and functional mushrooms.

With the vast availability of Optimi's newly acquired genetics and recent amendment to its Health Canada's Dealer's Licence, Optimi is positioned to lead the industry in the scalable cultivation of mushrooms and is ready to deliver on the Company's promise of building a future where natural psychedelic alternatives aid a wide variety of mental health conditions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

EY and IBM expand strategic alliance into quantum computing

  • Provides EY teams access to IBM quantum systems and furthers their engagement in the quantum ecosystem as part of the IBM Quantum Network
  • Presents opportunity to create quantum computing programs for organizations and develop applications to solve complex business challenges

The EY organization and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that EY Global Services Limited will be joining the IBM Quantum Network, further enabling EY teams to explore solutions with IBM that could help resolve some of today's most complex business challenges. The EY organization will gain access to IBM's fleet of quantum computers over the cloud, and will become part of the IBM Quantum Network's community of organizations working to advance quantum computing.

EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY)

Quantum computing is a rapidly emerging technology that harnesses the laws of quantum mechanics to solve problems that today's most powerful supercomputers cannot practically solve. EY teams will leverage their access to the world's largest fleet of quantum computers to explore solutions to enterprise challenges across finance, oil and gas, healthcare, and government.

The EY organization established its own Global Quantum Lab last year with a mission to harness quantum value in the domains of trust, transformation and sustainability. Using IBM quantum technology, EY teams plan to conduct leading-class practice research to uncover transformative use cases, including: the reduction of CO2 emissions from classical computing, the improvement of safety and accuracy of self-driving cars, and most critically, integrate quantum benefits into organizations' mainstream systems for data processing and enterprise decision making.

Andy Baldwin , EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service, says:

"Quantum, in terms of importance to business, society and the EY organization, is akin to what AI represented years ago. This alliance puts the EY organization at the forefront of technology. As we invest in this level of quantum computing access, we accelerate our own position and depth of knowledge and capabilities in this space and deepen the rich relationship with our IBM alliance teams."

Jeff Wong , EY Global Chief Innovation Officer, says:

"As we navigate this period of technology-led change, which is accelerating at unprecedented speed, companies must have a full understanding of how to maximize breakthrough innovations in order to keep pace. Through this collaboration with IBM, the EY organization will now have the ability to take advantage of quantum computing to propel its innovation journey."

Jay Gambetta , Vice President IBM Quantum, says:

"IBM's vision is to deliver useful quantum computing to the world. We value partners like the EY organization that can introduce the emerging technology to a wide ecosystem of public and private industry. This will help EY facilitate the exploration of quantum computing's potential for use cases that matter in its industry."

Membership in the IBM Quantum Network is part of a broader effort by the EY organization to invest and develop robust capabilities in emerging technologies, which already include artificial intelligence, blockchain, and metaverse development. Beyond the increased investment of the EY-IBM Alliance, the EY organization is investing $10 billion in technology initiatives over three years, including investment in the organization's own quantum function.

More information on the EY-IBM Alliance, here .

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About IBM

IBM is a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and business services provider, helping clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Nearly 3,800 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and business services deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. For more information, visit https://www.ibm.com/quantum

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-and-ibm-expand-strategic-alliance-into-quantum-computing-301797237.html

SOURCE EY

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FLYHT Names Captain Mary I. McMillan as Non-Executive Board Chair

Nina Jonsson and Jack Olcott Not Seeking Re-Election

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced that the Board of Directors has named Captain Mary I. McMillan, a current independent director on the Board, to non-executive Chairman of the Board. Captain McMillan succeeds Nina Jonsson, who will not seek re-election at the Company's upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of the shareholders of FLYHT on May 11, 2023 (the "AGM") and will leave the Board after four years of service at the conclusion of the AGM. Nina Jonsson notes "I am delighted to hand over the chairmanship to my esteemed long-time colleague Mary McMillan. Mary's competent leadership and extensive expertise in our space will help guide FLYHT to even greater heights. I wish her much success in her new role

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Playtika Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter 2023 before U.S. markets open on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FLYHT Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Company Delivers Record Revenue and Positive EBITDA for the Quarter and Year

FLYHT AerospaceSolutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 ("Q4 2022"). All figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IBM Releases IBM Impact Report 2022

IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced the release of its 2022 IBM Impact report, which includes the company's information about its environmental, social and governance efforts

In 2022, IBM launched the IBM Impact framework -its strategy on ESG- with its Environmental Impact, Equitable Impact, and Ethical Impact pillars that reflect IBM's achievements, and strategies to build a future that is more sustainable, equitable, and ethical.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

UNHCR Partners with UNICC and Leading Industry Experts to Bring Cloud-Based Technology to Call Centres for Refugees from Ukraine in Hungary and Poland

Refugees from Ukraine can now access UNHCR's protection and support services cost-free through a new regional call centre

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, with the support of the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC), has partnered with industry experts ServiceNow, British Telecom (BT), and Thirdera (formerly Silverstorm Solutions) to set up a regional contact centre (RCC) for refugees fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

MLK Gold Ltd. Provides Name Change Update

Jindalee Resources: Pure-play Lithium Project Helping to Grow North America’s Domestic Supply

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - MLK Gold Ltd.

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$21.3 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Related News

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Doug Casey Talks US$3,000 Gold, Glencore Chases Teck

Precious Metals Investing

MLK Gold Ltd. Provides Name Change Update

Lithium Investing

Jindalee Resources: Pure-play Lithium Project Helping to Grow North America’s Domestic Supply

Precious Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - MLK Gold Ltd.

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$21.3 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Lithium Investing

Emerging Markets Report: Breakthrough

×