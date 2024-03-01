Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Geological Services ("SGS").

Highlights:

  • The maiden MRE for the PCH Project is estimated at 52.8 million tonnes (Mt) comprising:
    • 6.6 Mt Indicated resource with a grade of 2,513 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxide (TREO).
    • 46.2 Mt Inferred resource with a grade of 2,888 ppm TREO.
  • The deposit contains significant concentrations of Neodymium (Nd), Praseodymium (Pr), Dysprosium (Dy), and Terbium (Tb) which are the rare earth elements used in the production of permanent magnets and currently under high demand.
  • The Company is currently undertaking a significant evaluation of the potential desorbed rare earth oxide (DREO), and results are pending.
  • Significant anomalies of Scandium and Cobalt have been identified in the Buriti Zone, adding additional potential resource value to the project.

Tom Drivas stated, "Appia's team has done a tremendous amount of work over the past 8 months leading to the commissioning of this maiden MRE on our two (2) initial project areas, Target IV and the Buriti Zone. I couldn't be more pleased to confirm that our conviction was well placed as there is immense potential at our PCH project in Brazil. With an estimated 6.6 million tonnes of high-grade mineralization in the indicated category and 46.2 million tonnes of high-grade mineralization in the inferred category, and with some of the highest TREO grades in the world, we are well on our way to establishing the Company as a leader not only in Brazil, but the around the globe."

Stephen Burega, President, commented, "Today's announcement is very important to the Company and our shareholders, and this is only the beginning for this amazing project. We have delineated a combined resource of 52.8 million tonnes of high-grade mineralization in an area of only 483 hectares across both target zones. Appia is continuing its exploratory auger drilling program to test multiple new target areas across the PCH project which covers over 40,000 hectares. We will continue to evaluate future targets for TREO as well as for Scandium and Cobalt potential."

Mineral Resource Statement

The block model representing the Current Resource of the PCH deposit is based on a total of 138 RC drillholes and 1 Diamond drillhole, which produced 1,869 samples in the 3 layers (Top Soil, Clay and Saprolite) above the rock. The 3 softer material layers were interpreted and modelled from this data. The mineral resource statement prepared by SGS is reported in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Mineralized
Zone		ClassificationVolumeSGTonnesTREOMREOHREOSm2O3Tb4O7Dy2O3Pr6O11Nd2O3Sc2O3Co
Mm3Mtppmppmppmppmppmppmppmppmppmppm
Target IV Indicated3.31.976.6251356218658.35.831.110935815.922
Inferred6.91.9613.573071391331114.49.649.431190724.674
Buriti Inferred16.71.9632.7105925910129.03.117.84516468.6127
TOTALIndicated3.31.976.6251356218658.35.831.110935815.922
Inferred23.61.9646.2288859116854.05.027.012338155.7111

 

Table 1: PCH Mineral Resource Estimate.

  1. The MRE has an effective date of the 1st of February 2024.
  2. The Qualified Person for the MRE is Mr. Yann Camus, P.Eng., an employee of SGS.
  3. The MRE provided in this table were estimated using current Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines.
  4. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have not demonstrated economic viability. Additional drilling will be required to convert Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources to Measured Mineral Resources. There is no certainty that any part of a Mineral Resource will ever be converted into Reserves.
  5. All analyses used for the MRE were performed by SGS GEOSOL by ICM40B: Multi Acid Digestion / ICP OES - ICP MS and by IMS95R: Lithium Metaborate Fusion / ICP-MS.
  6. MRE are stated at a cut-off total NSR value of 10 US$/t. The full price list and recovery used to estimate the NSR is in Table 2. The estimated basket price of TREO is US$26.98.
  7. GEOVIA's WhittleTM software was used to provide an optimized pit envelope to demonstrate reasonable prospection for economic extraction. Preliminary pit optimization parameters included overall pit slope of 30 degrees, in-pit mining costs of $2.10, processing and G/A costs of $9/t, and overall mining loss and dilution of 5%. Full details of the preliminary pit-optimization parameters can be found in Table 2. The basket price and oxides price list in Table 2 are based on forward-looking pricing. These future prices are predicted based on market trends, economic forecasts, and other relevant factors. The actual prices may vary depending on changes in these factors.
  8. Figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate and numbers may not add due to rounding.
  9. Resources are presented undiluted and in situ, constrained within a 3D model, and are considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.
  10. Bulk density values were determined based on physical test work and assumed porosities for each type of material.
  11. Total Rare Earth Oxides: TREO = Y2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Tb2O3 + Dy2O3 + Ho2O3 + Er2O3 + Tm2O3 + Yb2O3 + Lu2O3 + La2O3 + Ce2O3 + Pr2O3 + Nd2O3 + Sm2O3
  12. Magnetic Rare Earth Oxides: MREO = Sm2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3 + Pr6O11 + Nd2O3
  13. Heavy Rare Earth Oxides: HREO = Sm2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3 + Ho2O3 + Er2O3 + Tm2O3 + Yb2O3 + Lu2O3
  14. The MRE may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

The MRE is constrained within an optimized pit envelope using assumptions found in Table 2. A map displaying the plan view of the MRE, and Scandium grade block model and cross section is available by clicking on this LINK.

The overall MRE indicates that, at shallower depths, the N and NW portions are more enriched in TREO in Target IV when compared to Buriti Target (Figure 2). Buriti target presents TREO enrichment at deeper depths (Figure 3) and presents anomalous grades of Scandium and Cobalt.

ParameterValueUnit
Sm2O3$2.2 US$ per kg oxide
Eu2O3$35 US$ per kg oxide
Gd2O3$45 US$ per kg oxide
Tb4O7$1,450US$ per kg oxide
Dy2O3$450 US$ per kg oxide
Ho2O3$130 US$ per kg oxide
Er2O3$37 US$ per kg oxide
Tm2O3$5.0 US$ per kg oxide
Yb2O3$16 US$ per kg oxide
Lu2O3$750 US$ per kg oxide
La2O3$2.0 US$ per kg oxide
CeO2$1.5 US$ per kg oxide
Pr6O11$100 US$ per kg oxide
Nd2O3$95 US$ per kg oxide
Scandium$700 US$ per kg oxide
Cobalt$35 US$ per kg oxide
Y2O3$5.0 US$ per kg oxide
Overall Pit Slope30Degrees
In-Pit Mining Cost$2.1 US$ per tonne mined
Processing Cost and G&A$9.0 US$ per tonne milled
Metallurgical Recovery
(overall)		25Percent (%)
Mining loss / Dilution
(open pit)		5/5Percent (%) / Percent (%)
DensitiesValueUnit
Top Sol2.00t/m3
Sol1.80t/m3
SAP2.10t/m3
Rock2.50t/m3
Waste in pit2.00t/m3
Cut-off GradeValueUnit
Total NSR10$US$ per tonne

 

Table 2: Assumed Current Resource Cut-Off and Pit Optimization Parameters in US$.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/200153_daf4fa3dc4ef2988_003.jpg

Figure 1 - Map showing the total area of the PCH Project and locations of the Target IV and Buriti Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/200153_daf4fa3dc4ef2988_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/200153_fig2_550.jpg

Figure 2 - Map showing the Target IV and Buriti Zone resource extension and South-North cross section location shown in Figure 3.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/200153_fig2.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/200153_daf4fa3dc4ef2988_005.jpg

Figure 3 - South-North cross section showing the TREO grade block model. With a 3x vertical exaggeration factor.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/200153_daf4fa3dc4ef2988_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/200153_daf4fa3dc4ef2988_006.jpg

Figure 4 - 3D view from south showing the TREO grade block model. With a 3x vertical exaggeration factor.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/200153_daf4fa3dc4ef2988_006full.jpg

More Details on Data Sources and Current Resource Estimation Methods

Some exploration Auger data is also available but have no impact on the MRE. Therefore, only the RC and Diamond drillholes were used for the MRE estimation. The hard rock, while mineralized, was not included in the MRE because the required process would be different and is not currently part of the development strategy. Also, data from the hard rock is currently limited. Blocks of 10 x 10 x 0.2 m were used to fill the 3 layers volumes. The composites used are the original assays given that 1867 of the 1868 assay in the 3 layers have lengths between 0.5 m and 1.05 m. Capping was studied but was deemed unnecessary because no significant extreme grades are present in the database. It is estimated that capping of highest grades could potentially reduce the MRE by around 1%. Estimation of the block model was prepared by Yann Camus, P.Eng., of SGS Canada Inc. - Geological Services ("SGS") from Blainville, Quebec, using the SGS Genesis© mining software. Interpolation was performed using inverse square distance (ID2) as well as different search ellipses which were adapted for the geology of the deposit with variable orientations to conform to the geometry of the 3 layers. Estimation was done in 3 passes. The composites used pertain to each layer as hard boundaries. Mineralized material classification was outlined by hand as Indicated in areas with at least 3 drillholes with a drilling grid of around 100 m. Inferred resources are in areas with a drill grid of up to 200 m. At this point, there are no measured resources in the project. The block model was then fed to GEOVIA's WhittleTM software to provide an optimized pit envelope constraining the Current Resource. The TREO basket price found for the MRE is 26.98 US$/kg TREO as detailed in Table 2. The base case MRE is detailed in Table 1.

QA/QC

Reverse circulation (RC) drill holes are vertical and reported intervals are true thickness. The material produced from drill holes are sampled at one metre intervals, resulting in average sample sizes of 5-25 kg. A small representative specimen was taken from each sample bag and placed into a chip tray for visual inspection and logging by the geologist. Quartering of the material was performed at Appia's logging facility using a riffle splitter and continued splitting until a representative sample weighing approximately 500g each was obtained, bagged in a resistant plastic bag, labeled, photographed, and stored for shipment.

The bagged samples are sent to the SGS laboratory in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais. In addition to the internal QA/QC of the SGS Lab, Appia includes its own control samples in each batch of samples sent to the laboratory.

Quality control samples, such as blanks, duplicates, and standards (CRM) were inserted into each analytical run. For all analysis methods, the minimum number of QA/QC samples is one standard, one duplicate and one blank, introduced in each batch which comprise a full-length hole. The rigorous procedures are implemented during the sample collection, preparation, and analytical stages to insure the robustness and reliability of the analytical results.

All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation. All assay results of RC samples were provided by SGS Geosol, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 Certified Laboratory, which performed their measure of the concentration of rare earth elements (REE) analyses by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) analytical methods.

Qualified Person

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The MRE has been prepared by Yann Camus, P.Eng., of SGS Canada Inc. - Geological Services ("SGS") from Blainville, Quebec and is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined under NI 43-101. He is responsible for the MRE and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information related to the MRE contained in this news release.

NI 43-101 Technical Report

A technical report in conformance with the requirements of NI-43-101 will be filed on www.sedarplus.com within 45 days of the issuance of this press release..

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE)

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 144.5 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

Contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director
(c) (416) 876-3957 
(e) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President
(c) (647) 515-3734
(e) sburega@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200153

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

API:CC
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Appia Reports High-Grade Total Rare Earth Oxide Results up to 22,339 ppm or 2.23% on Diamond Drill Hole #1 Within Target IV at PCH IAC Project, Brazil

Appia Reports High-Grade Total Rare Earth Oxide Results up to 22,339 ppm or 2.23% on Diamond Drill Hole #1 Within Target IV at PCH IAC Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announces results from its 2023 Diamond Drill Hole (DDH) #1 in the NE zone within Target IV at its PCH IAC REE project in Brazil. The exploratory drill hole aimed to assess the continuity of the alkali breccia present through depth, reaching a total depth of 243.25 metres and collar coordinates 480,250.3E 8,193,820.9N (Datum SIRGAS 2000 ZONE 22S). Results have revealed a true thickness of approximately 217 metres, inclined at -63 degrees.

Stephen Burega, President, commented, "The findings from the ionic clay and saprolite weathered profile on PCH-DDH-001 underscore the exceptional potential of the target zone. The weathered profile along the hole extended to approximately 20 meters of true thickness yielding concentrations of 5,548 ppm or 0.55% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), 1,420 ppm or 0.14% Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (MREO). The results confirm the ultra-high-grade nature of the upper levels, including concentrations reaching up to 22,339 ppm or 2.23% TREO, 6,204 ppm or 0.62% MREO, and 2,074 ppm or 0.21% Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO) across 2 metres from a depth of 2 m to 4 m."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Unveils Significant REE, Cobalt and Scandium Assay Results From 47 RC Drill Holes at the Buriti Target Within Its PCH IAC REE Project, Brazil

Appia Unveils Significant REE, Cobalt and Scandium Assay Results From 47 RC Drill Holes at the Buriti Target Within Its PCH IAC REE Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to report substantial results from a comprehensive exploration campaign, comprising a total of 47 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes as part of our 2023 drilling program in the Buriti REE Target. This target spans approximately 2 km by 1.2 km and is open to the south. The average drill hole depth was 14 metres, with a total weighted average grade of 853 parts per million (ppm) Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), 148 ppm Cobalt Oxide (CoO), and 67 ppm Scandium Oxide (Sc2O3) across all 47 drill holes. Scandium is most commonly used in aluminum-scandium alloys for aerospace industry components and for specialized sports equipment such as bicycle frames. Current Scandium average metal price, provided by the Institute for Rare Earths and Metals AG, is US$3,100.00Kg (99.99% purity) and US$5,200.00 (99.999% purity). Cobalt is primarily used in lithium-ion batteries and in the manufacture of magnetic, wear-resistant and high-strength alloys.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Appoints Constantine Karayannopoulos as New Member to Its Critical Minerals Advisory Committee

Appia Appoints Constantine Karayannopoulos as New Member to Its Critical Minerals Advisory Committee

Appia's Advisory Committee Also Includes Renowned Rare Earths Experts Jack Lifton and Don Hains

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the appointment of Constantine Karayannopoulos (Kloni Inc.) to its Advisory Committee, bringing with him 30 plus years of extensive expertise in Rare Earth Elements (REE) and critical minerals. His profound understanding of REE and critical minerals was honed during his illustrious tenure as the President and CEO of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE: NEO) where he retired in 2023 (See Press Release). The Appia service agreement is set to commence on February 1, 2024, marking a pivotal moment for Appia as it strengthens its strategic advisory team with the inclusion of an industry luminary.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Outstanding Re-Assayed Diamond Drill Results Including 100 Metres Averaging 3,577 PPM TREO at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Announces Outstanding Re-Assayed Diamond Drill Results Including 100 Metres Averaging 3,577 PPM TREO at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Key Weighted Average TREO Concentrations: 0-100 Metres 3,577 PPM, 0-18 Metres 9,445 PPM, Including 7 Metres 18,275 PPM, 3 Metres 25,317 PPM, and 1.5 Metres 30,642 PPM

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0)(the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to report significant assay results from its discovery Diamond Drill Hole (DDH) PCH-F01, located within the highly prospective Target IV zone at its PCH ionic adsorption clay project in Brazil. Appia has re-assayed the entire hole PCH-F01 as part of its due diligence, and assay results from surface to 18 metres include 9,445 parts per million (ppm) Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), 2,786 ppm Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (MREO), 787 ppm Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO), and 8,658 ppm Light Rare Earth Oxide (LREO).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Plans for Drilling at the Loranger Uranium-Bearing Property, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Announces Plans for Drilling at the Loranger Uranium-Bearing Property, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce its plans for drilling at the 100%-owned uranium-bearing Loranger property in northern Saskatchewan in conjunction with the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office ("YNLR"). This diamond drilling program emphasizes Appia's excitement to capitalize on the rising uranium market in collaboration with the YNLR and local Wollaston residents.

The Loranger diamond drilling program is pending permitting and is slated to commence between late February and early April, and represents a pivotal step in Appia's multi-year exploration efforts to develop its five (5) uranium properties. In partnership with the YNLR and the local Wollaston community, the program will follow up by targeting some of the approximately twenty (20) favourable electromagnetic and uranium-bearing geophysical anomalies (Figure 1) of the property within the eastern Wollaston Domain, in particular the Tabbernor Fault minerals system.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering and Marketing/PR Agreement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering and Marketing/PR Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for the sale of up to 3,800,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$925,000 (the "Offering"). The Company also announces that it has engaged Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTBC") to provide marketing services to the Company in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") pursuant to the terms of a marketing agreement (the "Marketing Agreement").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Carmanah Minerals Corp.

February 8, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM), ( "Carmanah " or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen to the Company's board of Directors effective February 5, 2024. With over two decades of experience in financial markets and investment strategies, Moen brings a wealth of expertise to the Company's leadership team with a focus on natural resources.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. Market Making Services

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. Market Making Services

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. ("Velocity Trade") to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") pursuant to the terms of a liquidity program services agreement (the "Services Agreement").

Services Agreement

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Loan Amendments

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Loan Amendments

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into loan amending agreements with Big Mountain Development Corp Ltd. (the "Lender").

The Lender has provided term loans (collectively, the "Loans") to the Company in the aggregate amount of $3,339,485 (the "TotalLoan Amount"), as further set forth in the Company's quarterly and annual financial statements. $2,589,485 of the Total Loan Amount, with interest owing and accruing thereon, became due and owing on December 31, 2021. $750,000 of the Total Loan Amount, with interest owing and accruing thereon, became due and owing on April 28, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Announces New Cooperation Agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Announces New Cooperation Agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0)(the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce a new cooperation agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office ("YNLR"), which is owned by the Athabasca Denesułiné First Nations of Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, Fond du Lac, the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids, and the Northern Settlements of Uranium City, Wollaston Lake, and Camsell Portage. The agreement pertains to specific exploration activities undertaken by Appia in Nuhenéné, the traditional territory of the Athabasca First Nations in Treaty 8 and Treaty 10 Territories (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Reports 92,758 ppm TREO, 13,798 ppm MREO and 2,241 ppm HREO over 2m Within the Total Weighted Average of 38,655 ppm TREO, 6,869 ppm MREO, and 1,380 ppm HREO Across 24m Following the Reanalysis of Over-Limit Assay Results from PCH-RC-063 at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Reports 92,758 ppm TREO, 13,798 ppm MREO and 2,241 ppm HREO over 2m Within the Total Weighted Average of 38,655 ppm TREO, 6,869 ppm MREO, and 1,380 ppm HREO Across 24m Following the Reanalysis of Over-Limit Assay Results from PCH-RC-063 at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce a substantial increase in the total weighted average grade of drill hole PCH-RC-063 at our PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay project in Goias, Brazil, which had previously been reported (Press Release October 31, 2023 - Click Here). The Reverse Circulation (RC) PCH-RC-063 drill hole exceeded multiple intervals limits of detection (LOD), prompting a reanalysis using methods suited to very high grade samples.

The new analysis, conducted by SGS Geosl Labs, used method IMS95RS. The updated assays reveal a very significant 42.2% increase in Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) and a notable 9.2% increase in Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO). Of particular significance is the high-grade 2 metre (m) intercept from 10m to 12m, showing an exceptional 92,758 ppm (Parts Per Million) or 9.28% TREO, with 13,798 ppm or 1.38% MREO, and 2,241 ppm or 0.22% Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO), and 90,516 ppm or 9.05% Light Rare Earth Oxide (LREO).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×