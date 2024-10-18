- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
IODM: Cloud-based Cash Flow Optimisation Solution for Medium and Large Enterprises
ODM (ASX:IOD) is an Australian company well-positioned to leverage the increasing demand for accounts receivable automation, particularly in medium to large ERP companies. IODM's platform eamlessly integrates with ERP systems like Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Xero, reducing the need for manual invoicing and follow-ups.
The company's flagship product, IODM Connect, is an intelligent accounts receivable platform that enables businesses to automate invoice reminders, payment collections, and cash allocation processes. The platform integrates seamlessly with major enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems such as Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Xero, allowing organizations to adopt the solution without significant disruption to their existing financial workflows.
IODM Connect automates time-consuming tasks involved in accounts receivable management and offers advanced cash allocation and reconciliation features. The platform is also highly scalable and customizable, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes and industries.
Company Highlights
- IODM is a cloud-based accounts receivable communications platform designed to automate and streamline cash collection processes within the terms of trade.
- The platform seamlessly integrates with ERP systems like Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Xero, reducing the need for manual invoicing and follow-ups.
- IODM targets medium to large companies and can handle seamlessly those with multiple divisions with multiple reporting functions
- IODM has been successful in universities and enterprises, with a focus on managing complex billing cycles and cross-border payments.
- The company is already used by ten UK universities, with plans to expand into North America, Asia and Greater Europe.
- IODM operates with a scalable revenue model, combining revenue share and license-based pricing to cater to different customer segments.
This IODM Ltd profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with IODM Ltd (ASX:IOD) to receive an Investor Presentation
IODM Ltd Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
IODM Ltd
Investor Insight
Operating in a rapidly expanding fintech industry, IODM is well-positioned to leverage the increasing demand for accounts receivable automation, particularly in medium to large ERP companies.
Overview
IODM (ASX:IOD) is a cloud-based working capital management software solution designed to automate and streamline the accounts receivable function for universities, commercial companies and other enterprises. This platform helps organizations efficiently communicate with their clients, debtors or students, facilitating the collection of payments while reducing manual processes. By integrating with an organization’s existing accounting systems, IODM aims to improve cash flow management and optimize working capital.
One of IODM’s key strengths is its ability to manage complex billing cycles, often associated with international payments. This feature makes it especially appealing to institutions with significant cross-border transactions, such as universities with international students. As of 2024, ten UK universities have implemented IODM’s platform, and the company is working to expand its presence in other regions, including North America, Asia and Europe.
IODM’s strategic partnerships, such as with Convera, have allowed it to penetrate the university market in the UK and European Union (EU). The initial success in these markets has set the stage for broader international expansion, highlighting the platform's scalability and potential to become a global leader in accounts receivable solutions.
From an investment perspective, IODM presents an attractive opportunity due to its strong growth potential and international scalability. Operating in a rapidly expanding industry, IODM is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for accounts receivable automation, particularly in markets that involve high volumes of cross-border transactions. The platform is highly scalable, which allows IODM to expand into new regions and industries with minimal additional costs, making the business model highly efficient with a great degree of operational leverage.
IODM’s financial performance reflects this potential, with cash receipts for fiscal year 2024 at AU$2.05 million, marking a 70 percent increase over the previous year. This impressive growth is driven by the company’s ability to secure recurring revenue streams through its flexible pricing models.
Depending on the client, IODM utilizes either a revenue share model or a license-based model. In the education sector, revenue is primarily generated through a percentage of payments processed via foreign exchange providers like Convera. For enterprise clients, IODM typically charges an annual license fee for access to the platform. This combination of recurring and performance-based revenue streams ensures a steady financial foundation for continued growth, making IODM a compelling investment opportunity.
Company Highlights
- IODM is a cloud-based accounts receivable communications platform designed to automate and streamline cash collection processes within the terms of trade.
- The platform seamlessly integrates with ERP systems like Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Xero, reducing the need for manual invoicing and follow-ups.
- IODM targets medium to large companies and can handle seamlessly those with multiple divisions with multiple reporting functions
- IODM has been successful in universities and enterprises, with a focus on managing complex billing cycles and cross-border payments.
- The company is already used by ten UK universities, with plans to expand into North America, Asia and Greater Europe.
- IODM operates with a scalable revenue model, combining revenue share and license-based pricing to cater to different customer segments.
Key Product
IODM Connect illustration
IODM Connect
IODM’s flagship product, IODM Connect, is an intelligent accounts receivable platform that enables businesses to automate invoice reminders, payment collections, and cash allocation processes. The platform integrates seamlessly with major enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems such as Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Xero, allowing organizations to adopt the solution without significant disruption to their existing financial workflows.
One of the primary advantages of IODM Connect is its ability to automate many of the time-consuming tasks involved in accounts receivable management. For example, the platform can send automated reminders to customers when payments are due, reducing the need for manual follow-ups and improving the efficiency of cash collection.
In addition to its automation capabilities, IODM Connect offers advanced cash allocation and reconciliation features. These features enable businesses to match payments to invoices more accurately, reducing the risk of errors and ensuring that accounts are balanced in a timely manner. This is particularly important for organizations that manage high volumes of transactions or deal with cross-border payments, where the complexity of reconciling different currencies and payment methods can be a major challenge. IODM Connect simplifies this process, allowing businesses to focus on their core operations rather than the intricacies of accounts receivable.
IODM Connect customisable features
The platform is also highly scalable and customizable, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes and industries. As organizations grow, they can easily add new divisions, jurisdictions, and payment methods to the system without the need for a major overhaul. This scalability, combined with the ability to integrate with third-party payment platforms, enhances IODM Connect’s value proposition by allowing businesses to manage both domestic and international payments efficiently. Overall, IODM Connect provides a comprehensive solution for automating and optimizing accounts receivable processes, helping businesses improve cash flow, reduce operational costs, and streamline financial management.
Target Market: Universities and Enterprise Clients
IODM primarily targets universities and large enterprises that deal with complicated billing cycles, often involving cross-border transactions. The education sector, in particular, has emerged as a key focus, with IODM assisting universities in managing payments from international students. The system is designed to streamline invoicing, manage payment reminders, and handle multiple currencies and languages, which is essential for institutions with students from various countries.
As of September 30, 2024, IODM had onboarded ten universities in the UK, including prominent names like the London School of Economics and Coventry University, with an additional 18 universities in the onboarding process. This represents a substantial portion of the UK’s higher education market, where one in four students are international, contributing to a total market size of approximately 679,000 students. IODM’s immediate target is to service around 242,000 of these international students, capitalizing on the growing demand for efficient payment management.
The rising number of international students in regions like Europe, North America and Australia is a major driver for IODM’s growth. With 2.1 million international students across the US and Canada, and over 679,000 in the UK alone, IODM is aiming to tap into a substantialglobal market.
Universities face challenges in managing tuition fees, accommodation charges, and other associated payments from international students, especially in the wake of fluctuating exchange rates and cross-border transaction complexities. IODM’s platform simplifies these processes, making it easier for universities to manage their cash flow while reducing administrative burdens.
Strategic Partnerships
IODM has secured key global partnerships that have accelerated its growth. In the education sector, the company has partnered with Convera, formerly Western Union Business Solutions, to manage cross-border payments efficiently. This partnership has been instrumental in expanding IODM’s reach in the UK and EU, allowing universities to process payments seamlessly through the Convera platform.
In addition to Convera, IODM has entered a partnership with Corpay, (NYSE:CPAY), which specializes in cross-border payments for North American enterprise clients. This partnership opens new opportunities for IODM in sectors such as manufacturing and global logistics.
These strategic partnerships enable IODM to scale globally without the need for large regional sales teams, leveraging existing client relationships to accelerate growth.
Market Drivers
The demand for IODM’s platform is being driven by several key factors, particularly in the education sector and among enterprises managing international transactions. One of the most significant drivers is the rising number of international students, especially in regions like Europe, North America and Australia. Universities are increasingly seeking efficient solutions to manage the complexities of cross-border payments, which often involve fluctuating exchange rates and varied payment timelines. This creates a strong need for platforms like IODM that can simplify and streamline these processes.
Additionally, with the cost of doing business rising due to inflation and increasing interest rates, universities and enterprises are under pressure to improve their cash flow management. Collecting payments in a timely and efficient manner is becoming more critical, making accounts receivable automation a key priority for organizations looking to maintain financial stability. The economic environment is forcing institutions to focus on cash collection as a means of optimizing their operations, and IODM’s platform addresses this need by automating many manual processes, reducing errors and accelerating payment collection.
Management Team
Mark Reilly - Chief Executive Officer
Mark Reilly is a chartered accountant with over 30 years of experience in the banking and finance sectors, particularly in advisory roles. Before joining IODM, he worked at Coopers & Lybrand (now PwC) in insolvency, and later founded his own accounting practice. Reilly has held director positions at Black Star Petroleum, Harvest Minerals, and Ochre Group. His expertise lies in advising organizations of all sizes on growth strategies, corporate restructuring and valuations.
Petrina Halsall - Chief Operating Officer
Petrina Halsall joined the company in 2023 and brings a wealth of information technology experience. She has worked in critical IT roles across the FMCG, automotive, transport, logistics and public sectors. Notably, she served as head of IT for the Victorian Department of Treasury and held leadership positions at GUD Holdings for seven years. Her extensive background in managing business-critical infrastructure and certified security makes her a key asset for IODM’s operational efficiency.
James Burke - Chief Technology Officer
James Burke has extensive experience in overseeing complex technological infrastructures and security systems. Before joining IODM, Burke held roles that focused on critical infrastructure management in various sectors. His leadership and technical skills in IT security have played a crucial role in developing and maintaining the robust technological infrastructure at IODM, helping the company achieve scalable growth.
Graham Smith – Head of Operations UK and North America
Graham Smith has over six years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining IODM, he worked at Western Union Business Solutions in various roles, including regional manager for channels and partnerships. Smith’s expertise in managing partnerships and expanding business into new regions is central to IODM’s continued growth in these key international markets.
Biden Administration Proposes Ban on Chinese Vehicles, Citing Espionage Concerns
The US Department of Commerce has proposed regulations that would effectively ban Chinese-made vehicles and certain software from American roads over fears of espionage and remote manipulation.
Reuters reported that the move follows an investigation of the risks posed by connected car technology in vehicle features, such as network hardware, cameras, microphones and GPS tracking.
If the rules go into effect, prohibitions on the sale of connected vehicle software would begin for the 2027 model year. The ban on connected vehicle hardware would start with the 2030 model year, or by January 2029.
The regulations would apply to all road vehicles, excluding agricultural and mining vehicles, as well as drones and trains.
US officials fear that foreign entities could exploit these technologies for surveillance or sabotage.
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo noted that the risks associated with the technologies mentioned could allow US adversaries to gather sensitive information or even take control of vehicles on American roads.
"In an extreme scenario," she explained, “a foreign adversary could shut down or take control of all their vehicles operating in the United States all at the same time causing crashes, blocking roads."
The rules provide a pathway for Chinese automakers to seek exemptions, but these would require specific authorizations. Officials from the Department of Commerce have also emphasized that exemptions are unlikely to be granted for vehicles or components that pose a significant national security risk.
The proposal is part of a broader US effort to limit the influence of Chinese and Russian technology in critical sectors. In recent months, the Biden administration has increased tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, batteries and key minerals. These tariffs include a 100 percent duty on electric vehicles imported from China.
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan highlighted the potential long-term risks posed by foreign-made connected vehicles. "With potentially millions of vehicles on the road, each with a 10 to 15-year life span, the risk of disruption and sabotage increases dramatically," Reuters quotes him as saying.
The Chinese government and automotive industry have already responded. Chinese officials have called on the US to provide an open and fair environment for Chinese companies, while vowing to protect their economic interests.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has also criticized the proposed regulations, stating that the US should not use national security concerns to impose unfair restrictions on foreign companies.
In response to the proposal, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group representing major automakers, including General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM,TSE:7203), acknowledged that some companies may require additional time to comply with the new regulations.
The group also noted that while Chinese-made components are not yet common in US vehicles, the proposed rules will force automakers to adjust their supply chains to avoid using foreign-made parts.
The Biden administration's move is seen as a continuation of efforts to reduce reliance on foreign technology in critical industries, including telecommunications, energy and now automotive manufacturing.
It follows similar actions taken against Chinese telecom giant Huawei in 2022 — the company was barred from participating in American infrastructure projects due to concerns over data security.
Under President Joe Biden, the US government has also stressed the importance of protecting American automakers from the competitive threat posed by low-cost Chinese electric vehicles, with Canada and the EU taking preemptive action and Italy endorsing the impositions ahead of the EU vote on trade restrictions.
Chinese carmakers have rapidly expanded their market share in Europe, Asia and other regions, offering electric vehicles at prices that significantly undercut those of US manufacturers.
The Department of Commerce is accepting public comments on the proposed regulations for the next 30 days, with the final rules expected to be implemented by early 2025.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Surrender of Lease for Bibra Lake Premises
Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has successfully negotiated a surrender of its Bibra Lake lease (ASX: 31 July 2024), resulting in approximately $350k in savings per year.
Highlights:
- Bibra Lake lease surrendered resulting in ~$350k annual savings.
- Adisyn to continue providing data centre solutions through third-party providers.
- Consistent with Company’s strategy of reducing costs and moving to capital light model.
- Continued focus on strategic partnerships to deliver next generation data centre and cybersecurity solutions in an AI-driven world.
- The lessor has agreed to indemnify Adisyn against any potential damages if found liable in the legal matter with Cannontech Technologies Ltd.
The Company will continue to offer data centre services to new and existing customers through the use of third-party data centre providers, and will look to relocate all existing profitable customers to an alternative data centre in Perth, where those customers will continue to be serviced by Adisyn.
Adisyn will undertake the decommissioning and sale of plant and equipment at the Bibra Lake site, the cost of which it expects will be offset by proceeds of sales of the decommissioned plant and equipment.
The move is consistent with Adisyn’s focus on moving to a capital lite model (ASX: 15 Apr 2024, 1 May 2024), and provides the Company with the ability to prioritise it’s business development efforts towards SME’s in the defence industry supply chain, and continue engaging in strategic partnerships to develop solutions that leverage the Company's learnings in data centres and cyber security, such as the collaboration with 2D Generation (ASX: 15 July 2024).
AI1 Managing Director Blake Burton said: "We're delighted with the outcome of our negotiations which will allow AI1 to reduce expenses while being able to deliver capital light data centre and cyber security solutions to our customers. In addition, it frees up time and resources to apply to strategic collaborations, including with 2D Generation, where we can use our learnings from data centres to develop data centre and AI related technologies to solve current industry challenges."
Update on legal proceedings
On 17 March 2023, the Company announced it had been named as second defendant in a dispute between the lessor of the Bibra Lake Premises, and Cannontech Technologies Ltd, in respect of the ownership of certain equipment located at the Premises (‘Legal Matter’). Further updates were provided to the market in announcements dated 29 September 2023 and 28 February 2024.
As a condition of the surrender of lease, the lessor has agreed to indemnify Adisyn against any potential exposure to damages for the Legal Matter in the event that Cannontech Technologies Ltd are successful in their proceedings. Adisyn will also file a notice of intention to abide, the effect of which is that Adisyn will not take any further part in the Legal Matter and accept any order made by the Court with the benefit of the indemnity from the lessor.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Preliminary Final Report
Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.
Dividends
There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.
Comments
The loss for the Group after providing for income tax amounted to $1,554,770 (30 June 2023: $1,740,563).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
June 2024 (Q4 FY24) Activities and Cashflow Report
Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to provide its quarterly report and Appendix 4C cash flow statement for the period ended 30 June 2024, as it continues to build on its unique technology offering and new strategic focus.
- Completion of strategic review with outcomes focused on divestment of non-core assets, streamline business with focus on AI and cybersecurity, and targeting business development opportunities in the defence industry supply chain.
- Divestment of VMware cloud assets to Zettagrid to generate up to $1.4m in cash, with $850k received to date.
- Expansion of Adisyn’s Industry Advisory Board with three key appointments, bringing valuable experience in cybersecurity, defence and national security.
- Strategic partnership with Canberra-based group, Phase, strengthening Adisyns defence industry capability.
Post Quarter Highlights
- As announced on 29 July 2024, the Company received firm commitments to raise ~$1.5m via a share placement of 46 million shares at $0.033c per share
For the quarter, the Company reported cash receipts of $1,538,000, following the disposal of its VMware Cloud Platform to Zettagrid Pty Ltd on 1 May 2024. Underlying total revenue for the quarter was $1,138,000, when excluding April 2024 revenue from the VMware Cloud business sold.
During the quarter, the Company focused its attention on new strategic partnerships, expanding its technological capability, and reviewing non-core assets for potential disposal to streamline the business moving forward and provide the Company with the balance sheet strength required to execute on its business development activities.
The Company remains focused on prioritising high growth, high margin sectors to further advance it’s AI enablement and cybersecurity capabilities, including it’s collaboration with leading semiconductor IP business, 2D Generation Ltd, which aims to generate transformational opportunities in the AI space, leveraging Adisyn’s expertise in data centre management, managed IT services, and cybersecurity, alongside 2D Generation’s industry-leading capabilities in developing next-generation AI semiconductor solutions (ASX: 15 July 2024).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firm Commitments Received for ~$1.5M Placement
Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding firm commitments from new and existing sophisticated investors to raise $1.518 million through the issue of 46 million new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (“New Shares”).
Highlights:
- Adisyn has received firm commitments to raise ~$1.5m via a share placement of 46 million shares at 3.3c per share.
- Supported by new and existing sophisticated and strategic investors.
- Funds raised will be used to accelerate the development of AI1's managed technology and cybersecurity businesses.
- In addition, funding will support new technology partnerships including the Collaboration Agreement with 2D Generation, a prominent semiconductor IP business, with the aim of generating next generation solutions.
AI1 Managing Director Blake Burton said: "We're delighted with the outcome of the capital raise which will allow AI1 to continue to build its existing underlying business of managed IT and cybersecurity applications for the defence industry supply chain. In addition, this inflow of capital will allow us to commit the required resources and focus on maximising technology partnerships, particularly our collaboration with 2D Generation as we look to identify opportunities that will enhance our current offering to our clients via transformational semiconductor and AI solutions."
Funds raised will be used towards the development and delivery of solutions for AI1's managed technology and cybersecurity businesses, along with general working capital. In addition, funding will support new technology partnerships including the Collaboration Agreement with 2D Generation (ASX: 15 July 2024), a prominent semiconductor IP business, with the aim of generating next generation solutions.
Allotment of the New Shares is expected to occur on or about 2 August and will rank pari passu with existing AI1 shares on issue.
Adisyn’s corporate adviser, Sandton Capital Advisory Pty Ltd (Sandton), acted as the Sole Lead Manager and Book Runner on the placement. A Lead Manager Mandate was signed with the Company which entitles Sandton to receive fees as follows; a Lead Manager fee of 2% of all funds raised under the placement, a capital raise fee of 4% of all funds raised under the placement, and the issue of 5 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company to Sandton and/or its nominees, the issue of which is subject to shareholder approval.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Adisyn Ltd (‘AI1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AI1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 29 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
IODM Ltd Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.