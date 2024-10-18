Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

IODM Ltd (ASX:IOD)

IODM: Cloud-based Cash Flow Optimisation Solution for Medium and Large Enterprises


ODM (ASX:IOD) is an Australian company well-positioned to leverage the increasing demand for accounts receivable automation, particularly in medium to large ERP companies. IODM's platform eamlessly integrates with ERP systems like Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Xero, reducing the need for manual invoicing and follow-ups.

The company's flagship product, IODM Connect, is an intelligent accounts receivable platform that enables businesses to automate invoice reminders, payment collections, and cash allocation processes. The platform integrates seamlessly with major enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems such as Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Xero, allowing organizations to adopt the solution without significant disruption to their existing financial workflows.

IODM Connect's process illustrationIODM Connect illustration

IODM Connect automates time-consuming tasks involved in accounts receivable management and offers advanced cash allocation and reconciliation features. The platform is also highly scalable and customizable, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes and industries.

Company Highlights

  • IODM is a cloud-based accounts receivable communications platform designed to automate and streamline cash collection processes within the terms of trade.
  • The platform seamlessly integrates with ERP systems like Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Xero, reducing the need for manual invoicing and follow-ups.
  • IODM targets medium to large companies and can handle seamlessly those with multiple divisions with multiple reporting functions
  • IODM has been successful in universities and enterprises, with a focus on managing complex billing cycles and cross-border payments.
  • The company is already used by ten UK universities, with plans to expand into North America, Asia and Greater Europe.
  • IODM operates with a scalable revenue model, combining revenue share and license-based pricing to cater to different customer segments.

This IODM Ltd profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

IOD:AU
IODM Ltd
IODM Ltd (ASX:IOD)

IODM Ltd


US and Chinese flag chess pieces.

Biden Administration Proposes Ban on Chinese Vehicles, Citing Espionage Concerns

The US Department of Commerce has proposed regulations that would effectively ban Chinese-made vehicles and certain software from American roads over fears of espionage and remote manipulation.

Reuters reported that the move follows an investigation of the risks posed by connected car technology in vehicle features, such as network hardware, cameras, microphones and GPS tracking.

If the rules go into effect, prohibitions on the sale of connected vehicle software would begin for the 2027 model year. The ban on connected vehicle hardware would start with the 2030 model year, or by January 2029.

Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Surrender of Lease for Bibra Lake Premises

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has successfully negotiated a surrender of its Bibra Lake lease (ASX: 31 July 2024), resulting in approximately $350k in savings per year.

Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Preliminary Final Report

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.

Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

June 2024 (Q4 FY24) Activities and Cashflow Report

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to provide its quarterly report and Appendix 4C cash flow statement for the period ended 30 June 2024, as it continues to build on its unique technology offering and new strategic focus.

Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Firm Commitments Received for ~$1.5M Placement

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding firm commitments from new and existing sophisticated investors to raise $1.518 million through the issue of 46 million new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (“New Shares”).

Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Adisyn Ltd (‘AI1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AI1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 29 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Lode Gold Launches Exploration Program at One of the Largest Land Packages in New Brunswick

Deep Diamond Drilling Commences on Large Copper-Mo Porphyry System

Placement Fully Subscribed

Golden Mile Resources Limited (ASX: G88) – Trading Halt

×