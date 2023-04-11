iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

RETRANSMISSION: Defence Breakthrough: Successfully Engineered Accum-mRNA Vaccine Creating a New Vaccine Platform. The in vivo Accum-mRNA Cancer Vaccine Program Begins

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce that it successfully established a strategy conjugating mRNA molecules to AccumTM. The potency of this modified product will now be compared to "naked" mRNA administered as vaccines in immunocompetent mice.

The field of mRNA vaccination holds great promises over the use of other vaccination modalities. mRNA delivered to target cells makes them prone to harsh intracellular conditions such as the exhaustive acidity and enzymatic reactions found within endosomal lumens. As such, captured mRNA molecules may be destroyed before even reaching the cytoplasm where they are normally translated into proteins or long polypeptide chains. When tested in mice, administration of a "naked" mRNA molecule encoding for the ovalbumin protein triggered a weak to moderate antibody titers.

"Despite representing a promising technology, mRNA vaccines have not reached their full potential yet. By conjugating mRNA to AccumTM, we anticipate the immunogenicity of the vaccine to be enhanced resulting therefore in a powerful immune response," says Dr. Rafei, the VP research and development of Defence Therapeutics.

Defence has now completed its AccumTM-mRNA vaccine engineering and synthesis. The final product is stable, and an SOP has been finalized to be able to apply the same method to any chosen mRNA molecule.

"The Defence AccumTM-mRNA vaccine program is on schedule. With this engineering steps completed, we are now initiating in vivo studies to compare the immunogenicity of the vaccine. The potency of the AccumTM-mRNA vaccine will be tested in animals on cancer solid T-cell lymphoma first, then subsequently on additional cancer solid tumors," says Mr. Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

Defence plans to develop its own AccumTM-linked mRNA vaccines for different cancer indications. In parallel, the company is actively working on establishing partnerships with companies currently testing/developing mRNA vaccines for both immune-oncology and infectious disease indications.

The mRNA therapeutics market size is projected to surpass around USD 128.14 billion by 2030 and growing at a registered CAGR of 13.03% from 2022 to 2030 according to Precedence Research.

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/mrna-therapeutics-market#:~:text=The%20mRNA%20therapeutics%20market%20size,forecast%20period%202022%20to%202030.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

For further information:
Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director
P: (514) 947-2272
Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com
www.defencetherapeutics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Defence Therapeutics Class A

Defence to Complete a Final Pre-Clinical Study Prior to IND Filings for the AccuTOX Phase I Cancer Trial at the City of Hope National Medical Center and Beckman Research Institute

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies is pleased to announce that it is currently conducting a final pre-clinical study aimed at validating the efficacy of AccuTOXTM combined to immune-checkpoint inhibitors akin to the clinical design to be used on patients to be enrolled in the Phase I cancer clinical trial planned at the City of Hope National Medical Center and Beckman Research Institute.

Defence has completed all required pre-clinical and GLP studies on its lead compound AccuTOXTM as an injectable for solid tumors. The Defence team has shown that tumors are effectively controlled following intratumoral administration of AccuTOXTM three times per week in combination with anti-PD-1, anti-CTLA4 or anti-CD47. Dr. Yan Xing, who will conduct Defence's Phase I cancer clinical trial at City of Hope National Medical Center and Beckman Research Institute, is a physician, oncologist that has a Ph.D. in biostatistics from the University of Texas, a fellowship in medical oncology from the Houston Methodist Hospital as well as a fellowship in Phase I clinical trials from the MD Andersen Cancer Center. Dr. Yan Xing strives to improve cancer treatment and outcomes through rigorous data analyses to better determine which practices work best. Under Dr. Xing recommendations, Defence will perform a preclinical study whereas the treatment will be twice a week over a three-week period.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPHM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and provided a business update.

2022 and Recent Highlights

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and 2022 Financial Results

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and 2022 Financial Results

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced its audited financial results (prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or "IFRS") and operational highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 . All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"The fourth quarter of 2022 was a period of accelerated progress for Eupraxia," said Dr. James Helliwell , CEO of Eupraxia. "We advanced our innovative drug delivery technology platform during the reporting period with the commencement of a Phase 1b /2a trial of EP-104GI in eosinophilic esophagitis. This open-label study is on track to generate interim data readouts in the second quarter of 2023, with complete top-line data anticipated in the second half of 2023. We also continued to make strong progress with our Phase 2 trial of EP-104AR in osteoarthritis, with top-line data readout expected in the second quarter of this year. In parallel with our ongoing pipeline progress, we recently announced the appointment of Paul Brennan as Chief Business Officer as we look to fully resource and fund each of our high-potential clinical programs."

Resverlogix Announces One-Year Extension of Debenture

Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed a one-year extension of Company's US$6.0 million secured convertible debenture with Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. ("Hepalink"), and payment of accrued interest thereon, extending the maturity date to May 13, 2024. In connection with the extension, the interest rate was amended from 10% to 12% per annum, commencing on May 14, 2023.

"We are pleased that Hepalink has extended the debenture's maturity date by an additional year, illustrating their continued support of our partnership," stated Donald McCaffrey, President & CEO of Resverlogix. "The steadfast commitment of our partners allows us to focus on our mutual goal of advancing apabetalone's clinical development, for the benefit of chronic disease patients. Over the past several months we have been working diligently with Hepalink in order to prepare for their involvement in our upcoming BETonMACE2 trial which has FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation."

