Resourcing Tomorrow

Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards Announces Full List of Nominations

Following the end of the submission period, the long list of nominations is officially in for the 20th edition of the most prestigious mining awards ceremony - the Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards.

Following the end of the submission period, the long list of nominations is officially in for the 20th edition of the most prestigious mining awards ceremony - the Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards.

Click here to view the full list of nominations.

Taking place on November 30th, These awards highlight excellence across the board, from groundbreaking exploration projects to inspiring tech innovations, industry deals, and visionary leaders and CEOs.

Andrew Thake, Divisional Director for Resourcing Tomorrow said:

“We have been careful to ensure these awards have transitioned along with the industry over the past two decades, by including categories that better reflect our times and recognise those that are doing significant work in technology and ESG, while also maintaining the traditional awards centred on deal making and strong company leaders.”

The judging panel, consisting of 10 industry experts, will now deliberate and vote on which companies, individuals and even which country out of the stellar list of nominees, they think should take home the respective trophies.

Among the nominations, some of the world’s blockbuster transactions are of course in there, including Newmont’s acquisition of Newcrest and BHP’s purchase of OZ Minerals. However bigger is not always better in this category and in the past we have had smaller to medium size transactions take the crown.

Awards Dinner

But it's not just about the awards - the Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards Ceremony is an unforgettable evening of celebration with great food, fantastic entertainment and networking with the industry's best and brightest.

This year’s Keynote discussion will take place between Randy Smallwood, CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals and Chair of the World Gold Council, and David Tait, CEO of the World Gold Council.

With gold reaching a high of US$2,048/oz earlier this year, and averaging more than US$1,900/oz in 2023 so far, they will have plenty to discuss around the outlook of the precious metal, as well as some of the important initiatives they have worked together on, during Randy Smallwood’s tenure as chair.

Wheaton have been nominated on the long list for categories including CEO of the Year and in ESG for its partnership with Vale’s not-for-profit arm, the Vale Foundation.

For more information, go to resourcingtomorrow.com/awards

Polymetals Resources Ltd

Endeavor Mine Restart Study Demonstrates Robust Financial Returns

Further profitable life ahead for the Endeavor Silver-Zinc-Lead Mine

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX: POL) (Polymetals or the Company) is pleased to announce the outcomes of its Endeavor Mine Restart Study (MRS) which demonstrates strong technical and robust economic support to recommence Silver, Zinc and Lead concentrate production at the Mine.

Keep reading...Show less
Resourcing Tomorrow

World’s Largest Miners Confirmed For This Year’s Resourcing Tomorrow Event

Representatives from the world’s largest mining companies, Anglo American, BHP, Glencore, Rio Tinto and Vale have confirmed their attendance for this year's Resourcing Tomorrow event.

Representatives from the world's largest mining companies, Anglo American, BHP, Glencore, Rio Tinto and Vale have confirmed their attendance for this year's Resourcing Tomorrow event and will join other leading mining companies including Anglo Gold Ashanti, Antofagasta Minerals, Barrick, B2 Gold, Eldorado Gold, Endeavour Mining, Freeport McMoRan, Newmont, Sibanye Stillwater, Teck Resources, and Wheaton Precious Metals.
Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals

Pegmatites Return Highly Anomalous Lithium at Robinson Bore Yinnetharra Lockier Range Project, Gascoyne

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a further update on the exploration program underway at its Yinnetharra Lithium Project at Lockier Range in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Firebird Metals Limited (‘FRB’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FRB, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 18 October 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Belararox Limited

TMT Project Site Visit, Earthworks, and EIA Update

Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) (“Belararox” or “the Company”), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high- value clean energy metals, is pleased to provide updates regarding the Company’s TMT Project in Argentina.

Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Odessa Minerals: Exploring for Lithium and Rare Earths in Western Australia's Resource-rich Gascoyne Region


Keep reading...Show less

×