Qualcomm Announces Shortlisted Teams for the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2024

Ten innovative startups selected to participate in an 8-month incubation program with a chance to win $225,000 in cash prizes

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, today announced the shortlisted companies for the Qualcomm® Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2024 (QVIC) program. These ten startup teams, specializing in technology areas such as smart cities, robotics, automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), AgriTech, Generative and other AI, and more, have been chosen to receive a grant of US$10,000 each in cash prizes to further develop their proposals during the 8-month incubation period. The program will provide them with technical support, business coaching, and intellectual property training. Additionally, the teams will have the opportunity to compete for cash prizes of US$100,000, US$75,000, and US$50,000 in the finale. The selection of shortlisted companies was based on various criteria, including their technical capabilities, innovative products, patentable technologies, and relevance to Vietnam's digital transformation and Industry 4.0

These companies and their technology solutions are as follows (listed in alphabetical order):

  • AirCity - Face recognition device for gate-level access control
  • DeltaX - Affordable & efficient Delta Robot Series
  • GoTrust - Medipay: Self service kiosk for automated healthcare service
  • HSPTech - Anti-static real-time monitoring wearable device
  • MET EV - Affordable smart E2W with AI-power
  • Olli Technologies - AI-powered operating system to bring toys to life
  • Palexy - Transform every retail camera into a powerful BI system
  • Realtime Robotics - The world's first AI-based multiple camera gimbal
  • Vbee - Conversational AI platform, focused in financial industry
  • VOXCool - IoT-integrated cold batteries for decarbonizing the cold chain

Launched in December 2019, the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge aims to identify and nurture innovative startups in promising technology areas in Vietnam. With the support of Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), the program aims to foster the development of Vietnam's growing technology ecosystem by identifying and nurturing innovative small- and medium-sized companies that are designing products in areas such as 5G, IoT, AI, smart cities, wearable devices, and multimedia utilizing mobile platforms and technologies from Qualcomm. These companies can benefit from Qualcomm Technologies' expertise.

During the incubation period, the shortlisted companies will receive support, including business and technical guidance, access to Qualcomm Vietnam's R&D lab in Hanoi, and problem-solving assistance from local teams. The lab capabilities include ML/AI enablement, camera lab, audio lab, RF chamber, thermal, and modem troubleshooting.

"Vietnam is a critical region for cultivating innovative talent, and startups and SMEs play a vital role in driving Vietnam's digital transformation and economic growth," said Nam Thieu, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Vietnam Company Limited. "With the start of the 2024 Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge program, we are excited to support and nurture these promising companies as they develop groundbreaking solutions in areas such as smart cities, robotics, and IoT. We look forward to witnessing the impact of these startups in shaping Vietnam's technological landscape and contributing to its continued success."

"A heartfelt congratulations to the shortlisted startups for their innovative proposals and their unwavering commitment to propelling Vietnam's digital transformation," said An Chen, VP, Engineering, Qualcomm Incorporated. "These promising startups epitomize the vanguard of technology in Vietnam, and Qualcomm is honored to support their growth and success through the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge (QVIC) startup incubation program. I am confident that their pioneering solutions will not only contribute significantly to Vietnam's digital evolution but also leave a lasting impact on industries such as AI, smart cities, robotics, and IoT. Qualcomm looks forward to witnessing the accomplishments of these trailblazing startups and the positive influence they will undoubtedly wield across Vietnam's technological landscape."

In addition to the US$10,000 cash grant awarded to each startup team, Qualcomm Technologies will provide business coaching, technical support, IP training, and financial incentives for patent filing as part of the challenge. The finale of the challenge, where the top three finalists will be selected by a jury of industry leaders, will be held in August 2024. The finalists will have the opportunity to compete for a share of the total cash prizes of US$225,000.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution - including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more - to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

