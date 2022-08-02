Resource News Investing News

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 36 th Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

The schedule for August 3, 2022, is as follows:

(All times are Eastern Time Zone)

10:30 – 11:00
ACME Lithium, Inc. (OTCQB: ACLHF) (CSE: ACME)
Keynote speaker: Stephen Hanson, CEO

11:15 – 11:45
International Battery Metals, Ltd. (OTC Pink: IBATF), (CSE: IBAT)
Keynote speaker: John Leslie Burba, CEO

12:00 – 12:30
Sanwire Corp. (OTC Pink: SNWR)
Keynote speaker: Tod Turner, CEO

1:30 – 2:00
Stellar AfricaGold, Inc. (OTC Pink: STLXF), (TSXV: SPX)
Keynote speaker: Jean Francois Lalonde, President / CEO

All interested in attending should visit the following link to register. You will then receive an email containing the link and time to sign into the conference.

These exciting virtual conferences are like attending an "in person" event, you can sign in and out as often as you like.

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leading independent small cap media portal. Over the years, it has developed an extensive history of providing unparalleled content, in identifying emerging growth companies and markets that can be overlooked by the investment community.

The next step in its evolution is the Emerging Growth Conference.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in an effective and time efficient manner.

The audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All Conferences are first announced on Twitter – Follow us on Twitter

All Conference replays emerge on our YouTube Channel – Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients.  Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future.  In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe your company, product or service is at the cusp of going mainstream, or you have an idea for an "Emerging Growth" company that might fit our model, contact us here.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth
Phone: 1-305-330-1985
Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com


