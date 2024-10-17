Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

LME Week 2024: Copper Highlighted as 'Top Prospect'

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

C29 Metals

Placement Fully Subscribed

C29 Metals receives official notification all regulatory requirements met for the issue of drill permits, strong local community support, and a Social Support Agreement signed

C29 Metals Limited (“C29” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments from sophisticated and professional investors to raise $2,450,000 (before costs) through a placement of a total of 34,507,042 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Placement Shares) at an issue price of $0.071 each (Placement). The Placement saw strong support with demand significantly exceeding shares offered under the Placement.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • C29 has received firm commitments to raise $2.45m (before costs), which will be completed under the Company’s current Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1(a) placement capacity.
  • C29 Metals receives official notification all regulatory requirements met for the issue of drill permits

20,952,179 Placement Shares will be issued pursuant to the Company’s placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and 13,554,863 Placement Shares will be issued pursuant to the Company’s placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1A.

The issue price of $0.071 represents a 0% discount to the last trading price of $0.071 on 15 October 2024 and a premium of 3% to the 15-day volume weighted average price of $0.069.

Funds from the Placement will be directed towards exploration activities at the Company’s Ulytau Uranium Project and working capital.

The Company has engaged ARQ Capital Pty Ltd (Lead Manager) to manage the Placement. The Lead Manager (or its nominees) will receive a capital raising fee of 6% on the amount raised under the Placement, a management fee of $15,000 and 2,500,000 options with an exercise price of $0.115 expiring 12 December 2025 (Broker Options), the issue of the Broker Options is subject to shareholder approval at the Company’s upcoming AGM.

The Company has approved the issue of 4,000,000 Director Incentive Options (Director Options) to be issued to the Director (or their nominee), the issue of the Director Options is subject to shareholder approval at the Company’s upcoming AGM. The Director Options have an exercise price of $0.110 expiring three years from date of issue. The allocation of the Director Options is as follows, Mr Shannon Green to be issued 2,000,000 Director Options, Mr Jamie Myers to be issued 1,500,000 Director Options and Mr David Lees to be issued with 500,000 Director Options.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from C29 Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

C29:AU
C29 Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

C29 Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Drilling at Cheechoo Intersects 12.08 g/t Au Over 20.3 Metres

Drilling at Cheechoo Intersects 12.08 g/t Au Over 20.3 Metres

VAL-D’OR, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – March 29, 2016) – Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (“Golden Valley” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:GZZ) announces partial results of gold assays from diamond drillhole #52 on the Cheechoo gold property (“Cheechoo gold project”). The information that follows has been prepared by partner and program operator Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SOI) and has not been independently verified by Golden Valley:

“Following observations of visible gold indicating potentially a significant gold zone in this drill hole, Sirios geologists extracted a series of drill core samples for priority assay. It shows, between 120 m and 140.3 m, a section grading 12.08 g/t Au over 20.3 metres including 48.38 g/t over 4.4 metres (uncut grades, true width unknown). The gold mineralization is distributed in both meta-sedimentary rocks and the tonalite, thus overlapping the contact of these two lithologies. Gold is associated with the presence of numerous folded millimetric veinlets of quartz-feldspar. Only the section between 113.5 m and 147 m was assayed to date in this drill hole, results are detailed in the table below.

Saga Metals CEO Michael Stier.

Saga Metals CEO Touts IPO Success, Bares Plans for Uranium, Lithium Assets

With the closure of the first tranche of its initial public offering (IPO), Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA) has raised $1.8 million, which will help fund a field work program at the company’s Double Mer uranium project in East-Central Labrador.

CEO Michael Stier reiterated the company's focus on both its uranium project in Labrador and its Legacy lithium project in James Bay, Québec, which is under a joint venture with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO).

With both uranium and lithium poised to see increased demand due to their roles in reducing carbon emissions and transitioning toward greener energy sources, Saga Metals’ diversified portfolio is strategically positioned to contribute to reducing the supply/demand gap, which requires more mines to come online.

Amazon logo on cube.

Amazon Eyes Nuclear Energy Future with Two New SMR Project Partnerships

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), is betting big on nuclear power as it partners with Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Energy Northwest to meet its data centers' energy needs.

The agreements with Dominion and Energy Northwest, valued over US$500 million, are aimed at developing advanced small modular reactors (SMRs), a flexible and scalable form of nuclear technology, across various regions.

The move addresses increasing power demand driven by artificial intelligence and cloud computing, as well as the company's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Saskatchewan on a map.

Greenridge to Expand Canadian Uranium Portfolio with ALX Resources Buy

Greenridge Exploration (CSE:GXP) has entered into a binding arrangement agreement to acquire ALX Resources (TSXV:AL,OTC Pink:ALXEF), a move it says will give it stakes in 16 uranium assets in Canada.

The combined entity will also have exposure to critical minerals assets, with interests in 13 further lithium, nickel, copper and gold projects in its portfolio. In total, all 29 projects will cover 435,000 hectares.

Carpenter Lake will be one of the flagship assets in the company’s stable. Greenridge will own 60 percent of the uranium property after the acquisition is complete, with the option to boost its stake to 100 percent.

C29 Metals (ASX:C29)

Approval to Mobilise and Commence

C29 Metals receives official notification all regulatory requirements met for the issue of drill permits, strong local community support, and a Social Support Agreement signed.

C29 Metals Limited (‘C29’) is pleased to announce that it has received official notification from the Natural Resources and Environmental Management Department the company has met all regulatory requirements for the issue of the drill permit , enabling the commencement of drilling at its Ulytau Uranium project.

Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)

More High-grade Drill Results at Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE|OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to report more strong drilling results from its 30 per cent-owned Alta Mesa ISR Uranium Project in South Texas.

C29 Metals
Golden Mile Resources Limited (ASX: G88) – Trading Halt

Alvopetro Announces Upcoming Investor Conference

Silver Crown Royalties Appoints Salman Partners as Strategic Advisor

Brunswick Exploration Outlines Significant New Lithium Potential in Tills at Anatacau West

×