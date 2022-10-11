Fintech Investing News

The PayPal Zettle Terminal further strengthens PayPal's in-store offering, putting an entire store kit in the palm of small business owners' hands.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced the rollout of the PayPal Zettle Terminal to small businesses in the U.S. following its launch in European markets last year. Terminal is an all-in-one point-of-sale solution that offers increased mobility in-store for small businesses. With its sleek design, Terminal is ready to go right out of the box, with no need for a second device to pair it with. Featuring a touchscreen, this digital in-store solution is easy to set up and use, offering small businesses simplicity, speed, and mobility. Terminal comes with a pre-loaded SIM card, and its combined Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity means that small businesses are no longer dependent on fixed checkout points, making the checkout completely mobile. The seller is free to complete the entire checkout process, from start to finish, wherever the customer is on the shop floor, by the table, on the terrace, at the point of delivery, or anywhere where there's mobile coverage. Terminal can also include an integrated barcode scanner and can be attached to a dock that has a built-in printer for on-the-spot receipt printing. The in-store solution comes with the Zettle point-of-sale app pre-installed, and small businesses will get an integrated solution that not only helps them accept a range of fast and secure payments in person — including credit cards, contactless, digital wallets, and PayPal and Venmo QR Codes — but also helps them manage sales, inventory, reporting, and payments, all in one place. In addition, merchants will soon be able to access funds from their completed sales in their PayPal account typically within minutes, through a feature that PayPal is rolling out now. "We're excited to roll out Terminal our all-in-one, mobile point-of-sale solution to small businesses in the U.S. so they can meet their customers wherever they are, more effectively compete, and grow," said Ed Hallett Senior Director, SMB Solutions, PayPal. "With Terminal, we will help SMBs sell seamlessly in person, bring flexibility to the checkout process, and enable businesses to offer their customers choice when it comes to how they want to pay." Many small businesses in the U.S. are already seeing the benefits of using Terminal. "Terminal is much more convenient than our previous setup," said Jilian Heldt owner of Jilian's Produce. "We love using Terminal. The design is beautiful, I don't have to worry about renewing prepaid phones or charging more than one device, and I love not having a lot of cords all over the counter." The pricing for Terminal starts at $199 with additional features available for purchase. About PayPal PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 429 million active accounts in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

