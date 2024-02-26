Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Enova Mining Limited

Option to Acquire Potential World Class District Sized Ionic Clay Rare Earth Project

Enova Mining Ltd (ASX: ENV) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding option to acquire 100% of the CODA Rare Earth Prospect.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Enova has entered into a binding option agreement to acquire 100% of the CODA prospect with a combined area of 15,334 Ha or 153.3 sq.km.
  • To date eleven (11) shallow auger holes were drilled within the CODA prospect. Significant results for these tenements are summarised below:
    • 10.5m @ 2,567 ppm TREO1 incl. 4.5m (6m to EOH2) @ 4,157 ppm TREO1
    • 10.0m @ 3,218 ppm TREO1 including 6m (4m to EOH2) @ 3,608 ppm TREO1
    • 10.0m @ 2,414 ppm TREO1 including 4m (6m to EOH2) @ 4,401 ppm TREO1
    • 11.0m @ 2,840 ppm TREO1
  • The highest assaying drill intercepts were recorded at end of hole:
    • 0.5m @ 5,697 ppm TREO1 and 1.0m @ 5,078 ppm TREO1
  • Mineralisation remains open in all directions and at depth, with grades significantly increasing at depth. (Refer to Table 2 for list of drilling intercepts and REE data.)
  • The Option Agreement is subject to a 30-day Due Diligence period, with acquisition subject to Shareholder Approval. The CODA tenements offer an immediate walk- up drilling opportunity to commence an aggressive exploration campaign with a ready to mobilize on-ground team.
  • The tenements are strategically located nearby to well-developed highways, infrastructure, water access, hydro-electric/wind power and proximity to regional centres, 300km north-west of Belo Horizonte in the mining friendly state of Minas Gerais.
  • Enova has received firm commitments from investors requesting to exercise options, thus bolstering its cash balance and remains fully funded to carry out Phase 1 Exploration and Drilling at both POÇOS and its newly optioned CODA tenements. Option conversion will be conducted at end of each calendar month.

OUR OPPORTUNITY

Enova Mining Ltd (ASX: ENV) (“Enova” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise it has entered into a binding option agreement (“Option Agreement”) with private individual Rodrigo de Brito Mello. (“RBM”) under which it has been granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the CODA tenements.

Through this Option Agreement, Enova gains greater exposure to prospective Rare Earth enriched Ionic Absorption Clay (IAC) exploration tenements situated in the mining friendly state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Highly impressive exploration drilling results confirm the potential for REE enriched IAC in two of the CODA tenements and likely continued success in the remaining tenement areas.

GBA Capital acted as Lead Advisor to the acquisition as well Lead Manager to the Capital Placement in August 2023.

Mr. Eric Vesel Managing Director of Enova, commented:

“This opportunity has emerged as a result of Enova’s recent exploration activity in the highly prospective mineral rich state of Minas Gerais State. The tenements under consideration offer Enova access to a new region of IAC potential. The company considers this the most advanced exploration land package considered so far, with two tenements having impressive drilling results. Once satisfied with our team’s findings from the due diligence (DD), we would seek Shareholder approval to proceed with acquisition. We expect the DD will confirm that the southern Coda tenements are potentially “walk-up” drill targets which will quickly evolve to a resource drilling campaign within several months of acquisition. Enova has already established a network of local expertise and support that will provide good grounding to operate in this progressive mining state. This potential expansion of Enova’s REE IAC land holdings builds on an already exciting and prosperous future ahead.”

TENEMENT OVERVIEW

Enova is encouraged by the location and size of the tenements in relation to prospective geological features. The prospective geological unit present in the Coda project is composed of the Patos Formation. It formed during the Upper Cretaceous period, when a massive volcanic event occurred in the western part of Minas Gerais state. The volcanic activity exhibited both effusive (lava flows) and explosive (pyroclastic deposits) eruptions. The predominant rock type in this formation is kamafugite, which is classified as an alkaline- ultramafic rock. Rare earth elements (REE) are also enriched in this formation.

The prospective unit consists of a horizontal bed of kamafugite, which can be up to 40 metres thick, overlain by overburden that varies from 0 to 50 metres. Weathering processes with thick clay zones are prevalent throughout this profile, leading to the accumulation of REE elements closer to the upper part of the formation. The rocks within this formation are predominantly soft and friable, with an extremely fine particle size. These characteristics are considered advantageous for the exploration of Ionic Clay REE deposits.

Figure 1 (following) illustrates the locations of the tenements.

Figure 1 – Regional location of tenements under Option in Minas Gerais, Brazil

The mining/extraction of REE from enriched IAC’s are relatively low-cost, in comparison to production from other styles of REE deposits, with negligible levels of uranium and thorium.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Enova Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Ucore Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Upsized Debenture Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a second and final tranche (the " Second Closing ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures (the " Debentures ") in the amount of $480,000 for cumulative gross proceeds of $1.99 million (the " Offering ").  The net proceeds from the Offering are to be used for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eclipse Metals

Maiden Inferred Resource Declared for the Gronnedal Rare Earth Project, Greenland

Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to announce a maiden inferred Mineral Resource for the Grønnedal REE deposit which forms part of Eclipse’s Ivigtût project in southwest Greenland. The inferred resource estimate incorporates results from Eclipse’s initial drilling and trenching program completed in 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
NeoTerrex Samples 9.21% TREO at Mount Discovery

NeoTerrex Samples 9.21% TREO at Mount Discovery

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to report on surface sampling results at its flagship, 11,187-hectare, Mount Discovery project located in southwestern Quebec (the "Property"), as well as provide an update on preparations for a winter drill program.

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Welcomes Canadian Government Officials to its Kingston Ontario CDF for an NRCan Funding Announcement

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to host Canadian Government officials at its RapidSX™ Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario, for the formal announcement of $4.2 million of funding through Natural Resources Canada's ("NRCan") Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration ("CMRDD") program. This funding program was originally announced by Ucore on November 20, 2023.

Today, Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a $4.2-million investment to Ucore Rare Metals Inc. This investment will help scale up and demonstrate the commercial efficacy of Ucore's pending patent and Canadian-developed RapidSX™ rare earth element separation technology platform under rigorously simulated commercial conditions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials Limited

ChemX Granted Australian Patent for HiPurA® HPA

ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian based high purity critical materials developer, has been granted an Australian Patent for its disruptive HPA Processing technology.

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Announces Closing of Debenture Offering

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of new convertible debentures for aggregate gross proceeds of $1.5 million (the "Offering"). Proceeds from the Offering are to be used for general working capital purposes.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company has issued 1,510 convertible debentures (the "Debentures") at a price of $1,000 per Debenture. The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 7.5%, payable semi-annually on the last day of June and December of each year, commencing on June 30, 2024. The Debentures have an approximately two-year term with the principal amount being due to be repaid in full by the Company on January 31, 2026. The Debentures are unsecured. At any time during the term of the Debentures, a holder may elect to convert the outstanding net principal amount, or any portion thereof, into units at a conversion price of $0.75 per unit. Each unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of a warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire a common share at an exercise price of $1.05 for a period ending on the maturity date of the Debentures. The issuance of the Debentures, the units and any underlying common shares has been completed on a private placement and prospectus exempt basis such that the issuances shall be exempt from any applicable prospectus and securities registration requirements. The Company as paid a total of $67,750 finder fees and a total of 116,667 finder warrants in connection with the Offering. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) – Trading Halt

Capital Raising Heavily Oversubscribed, New Managing Director Appointed

Beyond Lithium Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

