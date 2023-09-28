Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nextech3D.ai Name Change Now Official As Company Enters the Age of AI

Nextech3D.ai Name Change Now Official As Company Enters the Age of AI

The Company is Moving to High Scale Production of 3D Models In India & with AI

Join Proactive News & CEO Evan Gappelberg for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m PT

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that it has changed its legal name from "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" to "Nextech3D.ai Corporation'' effective as of the date hereof (the "Name Change"). The common shares of the Company giving effect to the Name Change are expected to commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTCQX at the open on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, under the existing stock symbols of NTAR (CSE) and NEXCF (OTCQX

First announced in March 2023, the Company affected the business name registration of Nextech3D.ai with the applicable corp. regulatory authorities.

The Company believes this name change better reflects its current technology and business direction. Nextech3D.ai's generative AI technology is considered a key competitive advantage, playing a vital role in propelling the Company toward achieving positive cash flow. This official name change marks a significant milestone in the history of Nextech3D.ai and its portfolio of affiliated companies, including ARway.ai and Toggle3D.ai, which are well-positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning emerging market, striving for profitability in this new era of artificial intelligence.

As recently announced, the Company is moving to high scale production. In preparation, it has established Nextech3D Solutions India Private Limited, which in addition to the AI is anticipated to increase profitability and reduce labor costs starting in Q4, 2023. This strategic transition is anticipated to reduce expenses and significantly enhance the Company's profitability and performance as it rolls out its AI solution. The Company is gearing up for a record Q4 and record 3D model growth in 2024.

The shift to India is anticipated to result in a substantial increase in cash flow for Nextech3D.ai beginning in Q4 2023.. This will be achieved through the streamlining of production processes and leveraging cost-effective resources available in the region. By implementing these strategies and other relevant initiatives, the Company is strategically positioning itself for improved profitability in a continuously evolving market landscape. This strategic pivot aligns seamlessly with Nextech3D.ai's dedication to providing top-notch 3D modeling and augmented reality solutions, all while maintaining a strong focus on profitability and fiscal responsibility for the benefit of its esteemed shareholders.

CEO Evan Gappelberg and Hareesh Achi joined Proactive Investors to discuss the news: watch here

Investor Livestream Details

JOIN US: Today, Thurs, September 28, 2023

TOPIC: Nextech3D.ai The Future of Scaling 3D models in India & AI

Time: 12:00 p.m ET / 9:00 a.m PT

Presenter: Evan Gappelberg (Founder and CEO), Hareesh Achi (Head of Product Operations)

Link to join: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yuP6t_B0QPs

The Company has also granted 300,000 stock options to a Company officer. The Options vest over three years, at a price of Cdn $0.26 per share, being the closing price of the last trading day prior to the date of grant. All Options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Nextech3D.ai
Nextech3D.ai, formerly known as "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF | CSE:ARWY | FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech AR shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF | CSE:TGGL | FSE:Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the anticipated timing of the CSE and OTCQX giving effect to the Name Change.

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of the Company. Such statements can generally, but not always, be identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "forecasts", "schedules", "prepares", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. All statements that describe the Company's plans relating to operations and potential strategic opportunities are forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could materially differ from those currently projected, and there is no representation by the Company that the actual results realized in the future will be the same in whole or in part as those presented herein. the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements or information except as required by law. Readers are referred to the additional information regarding the Company's business contained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any for-ward looking statements, other than as required by law.

SOURCE:Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788179/nextech3dai-name-change-now-official-as-company-enters-the-age-of-ai

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NTAR:CNX
Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 5, 2023

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg, in real-time.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2)), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that the Company is moving to high scale production and in preparation it has established Nextech3D Solutions India Private Limited, which is anticipated to increase profitability and reduce labor costs starting in Q4, 2023. This strategic transition is anticipated to reduce expenses and significantly enhance the Company's profitability and performance as it rolls out its AI solution. The Company is gearing up for a record Q3 and Q4 and record 3D model growth in 2024. The Company is now exclusively focused on high-scale production for its 3D modeling business with Amazon and other enterprise accounts

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai (formerly "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce it has published episode 5 of "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished serial entrepreneur and three-time public company CEO of Nextech3D.ai, ARway.ai (OTC:ARWYF | CSE:ARWY) (FSE:E65) and Toggle3D.ai (OTC:TGGLF | CSE:TGGL

In this new episode Evan Gappelberg shares his thoughts, beliefs and methodologies on problem solving, maintaining a positive mental attitude, the importance of physical fitness, as well as the law of attraction and conscious hypnosis. We all face many challenges in our business and personal lives, and this 40-minute episode is crafted to help our listeners mitigate stress and anxiety as well as develop and maintain a proper mindset to achieve success in all facets of life.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Q2 & Six Months 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Six months revenue up +157% compared to same period last year
  • Q2 revenue up +155% compared to same period last year
  • Q2 Gross profit remained consistent at 39%

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to report its financial and operating results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Company is experiencing accelerating 3D Model Demand in Q3,2023

Join Proactive News & CEO Evan Gappelberg for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m PT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce significant enhancements to its platform and technology. ARway V2.5 was a transformative update that introduced AI-assisted pathfinding, engaging path styles, and advanced creator tools. This new 2.6 version builds upon these features, offering even more advanced capabilities such as multi-map and multi-floor navigation capabilities on the Web Creator Portal, a comprehensive location directory and improved onboarding experience, ensuring ARway's technology remains at the forefront of the Augmented Reality industry. The significance of these upgrades cannot be overstated. In a world where AR technology is increasingly intertwined with various industries, from retail and hospitality to corporate sectors, ARway's enhanced platform meets the growing demand for precise and reliable AR experiences

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

 Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC .P ), is pleased to announce that, subject to TSXV approval, it has engaged Oak Hill Financial Inc. (" Oak Hill "), a Toronto -based investor relations firm, to provide market awareness and investor relations services (the " Advisory Services ") to the Company in compliance with TSXV policies. Jonathan Robinson is a partner with Oak Hill and will be responsible for activities related to the Company.

The engagement agreement (" Agreement ") with Oak Hill for Advisory Services is set for an initial three-month term (the " Initial Term "), effective September 25, 2023 , with provisions for automatic renewals unless a written notice is provided by the Company or Oak Hill within five (5) business days of a monthly renewal. As part of the Agreement, Oak Hill will receive C$10,000 per month plus expenses pre-approved by the Company during the term of the Agreement. The Company has also agreed to compensate Oak Hill Asset Management (" OHAM ") in cash on the gross consideration of any financing completed during the Initial Term or for a period of six months thereafter where funding is sourced from parties introduced by OHAM. Such fee will be calculated as four percent (4%) plus applicable taxes in cash of the gross amount sourced by OHAM and is payable on closing of such financing.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE: CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding definitive agreement ("Definitive Agreement") dated August 29, 2023, in respect to a business combination (the "Transaction") with Agapi Luxury Brands Inc. ("Agapi"). It is expected that upon completion of the Transaction, the combined entity (the "Resulting Issuer") will meet the listing requirements for an industrial issuer under the policies of the CSE Venture Exchange (the "CSE"). The CSE has conditionally accepted the Transaction, and the Company will hold a shareholder meeting on December 1, 2023 to give its shareholders the opportunity to consider the Transaction and approve the same

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Toggle3D.ai Now Trading Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: Q0C)

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is pleased to unveil a new groundbreaking AI-powered tool that enables individuals and designers to effortlessly convert simple sketches and doodles into intricate 3D objects, streamlining prototyping and visualization processes. This feature is going into beta testing with Toggle3D.ai users and will be live in the coming months. Toggle3D.ai has also officially surpassed 17,000 user sign ups, +70% demonstrating the market demand and the Company's ability to scale with demand

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today it has signed a strategic partnership memorandum of understanding (MOU) with STA, a cutting-edge, innovative and bespoke technology solutions provider with a wide range of alliances and partnerships within the Technology and Business Development Outsourcing, AI Systems, Early Warning Systems, and Aerial Surveillance spaces

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the progress of exploration on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec. Significant flake graphite mineralization has been intersected on two of the three main targets planned for evaluation. The third target is currently being drilled. A total 2,115 metres have been completed to date and the company anticipates completing the planned drill program within the next 10 to 15 days after which samples will be prepared and dispatched for Carbon and other analyses. In addition, the Company is completing fieldwork to evaluate potential locations for the extraction of a bulk sample for metallurgical test work.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

