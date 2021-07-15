– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, has opened a new cGMP plasmid DNA manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, Calif. enabling it to meet rapidly growing demand for plasmid DNA-based therapies and vital mRNA-based vaccines.

“Demand for commercial plasmid DNA is outpacing supply as the development of transformative gene therapies and vaccines accelerates globally,” said Marc N. Casper , chairman, president and chief executive officer, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Investments in state-of-the-art manufacturing such as this ensure that our customers have reliable access to the high-quality materials and capabilities that have become vital for the production of these new lifesaving medicines and the patients in need.”

The 67,000-square-foot facility, located on Thermo Fisher’s Carlsbad campus, is part of an investment strategy to ensure customers can reliably meet growing global demand for cell and gene therapies and vaccines. With its fully integrated development, supply chain and manufacturing capabilities, which include viral vector services in Cambridge, Lexington and Plainville, Mass.. Alachua, Fla. and Gosselies and Seneffe, Belgium ; a new cell therapy manufacturing facility in Princeton, N.J.; and a new cryocenter in Weil am Rhein, Germany to support clinical trials, Thermo Fisher customers can quickly progress from discovery to clinical to patient impact.

Plasmid DNA is increasingly used as a therapeutic agent in gene therapies and certain vaccines. Its advantages, including weak immunogenicity, increased safety and ease of manufacture, have dramatically increased demand for materials and manufacturing capacity globally.

The expansion in Carlsbad also benefits the growing life sciences ecosystem in California , and Thermo Fisher will add more than 150 new roles as manufacturing scales. To celebrate the opening of the new facility, Thermo Fisher hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony today with local government officials including U.S. Representatives Mike Levin and Scott Peters and Carlsbad City Mayor Matt Hall .

“This expansion in Carlsbad is exciting, bringing new jobs and revenue to our district, while also advancing San Diego County’s reputation as a hub for innovation,” said Rep. Levin, CA-49. “Their work helps tackle many of the world’s greatest challenges and builds healthier, more sustainable communities.”

Rep. Peters, CA-52 said, “I’m thrilled that this expansion will add jobs, advance medical services manufacturing capabilities in San Diego and California and further bolster our regions’ leadership in scientific innovation.”

“We’re pleased that Thermo Fisher continues to expand its footprint in Carlsbad , and their investment will contribute greatly to our community’s economic development and our reputation as a home to innovators who are improving health and medicine globally,” said Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall.

