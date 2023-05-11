Puma Exploration Closes Private Placement Offerings for Gross Proceeds of $1,008,035

Nevada Copper Files Financial Statements and MD&A for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) ("Nevada Copper" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.  These filings can be found on the Company's website at www.nevadacopper.com and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is the owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project located in Nevada, USA with substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade Underground Mine and processing facility, which is undergoing a restart of operations, and a large-scale open pit PFS stage project.

Randy Buffington
President & CEO

For additional information, please see the Company's website at www.nevadacopper.com, or contact:

Tracey Thom | Vice President, IR and Community Relations
tthom@nevadacopper.com
+1 775 391 9029


IIROC Trade Resumption - NCU

Company: Nevada Copper Corp.

Nevada Copper Announces Significant Financing Package Supporting Completion of the Underground Mine Ramp-Up; Significant Debt Reduction

Nevada Copper Files Financial Statements, MD&A and AIF for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) ("Nevada Copper" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2022. These filings can be found on the Company's website at www.nevadacopper.com and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Randy Buffington, President & CEO stated , "We continue to make excellent progress on the construction projects that are required ahead of stope mining and milling activities at Pumpkin Hollow. The vent shaft stripping and excavation for the ore handling system are well underway. Ongoing mining and development activities advancing towards higher grade EN Zone stoping areas continue to demonstrate competent rock quality and ground conditions as predicted in the geotechnical rock model, fully in-line with expectations. We are currently on track to meet our primary restart and ramp-up goal of achieving nameplate milling capacity by the end of 2023."

×