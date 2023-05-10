Puma Exploration Closes Private Placement Offerings for Gross Proceeds of $1,008,035

Company NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
IIROC Trade Resumption - NCU

IIROC Trade Resumption - NCU

Trading resumes in:

Company: Nevada Copper Corp.

TSX Symbol: NCU

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/10/c9311.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Copperncu:ccTSX:NCU
ncu:cc
The Conversation (0)
Nevada Copper Announces Significant Financing Package Supporting Completion of the Underground Mine Ramp-Up; Significant Debt Reduction

Nevada Copper Announces Significant Financing Package Supporting Completion of the Underground Mine Ramp-Up; Significant Debt Reduction

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

ALL FIGURES BELOW EXPRESSED IN U.S. DOLLARS UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Copper Files Financial Statements, MD&A and AIF for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Nevada Copper Files Financial Statements, MD&A and AIF for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) ("Nevada Copper" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2022. These filings can be found on the Company's website at www.nevadacopper.com and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Randy Buffington, President & CEO stated , "We continue to make excellent progress on the construction projects that are required ahead of stope mining and milling activities at Pumpkin Hollow. The vent shaft stripping and excavation for the ore handling system are well underway. Ongoing mining and development activities advancing towards higher grade EN Zone stoping areas continue to demonstrate competent rock quality and ground conditions as predicted in the geotechnical rock model, fully in-line with expectations. We are currently on track to meet our primary restart and ramp-up goal of achieving nameplate milling capacity by the end of 2023."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

IIROC Trade Resumption - TNY

Canada Silver Cobalt Closes 2nd Final Tranche of Private Placement

Related News

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt to Remain Key EV Raw Material Despite Substitution Threats

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Closes 2nd Final Tranche of Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Battery Metals Investing

Uranium Energy Corp to Present at the IAEA's 2023 International Symposium on Uranium Raw Material for the Nuclear Fuel Cycle

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL SECURES SURFACE ACCESS TO EXPLORE A 680 HECTARE AREA WEST OF THE LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN DISCOVERY AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Tech Investing

Enterprise Group Announces Results for First Quarter 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Launches Canada-Wide Prospecting Programs and Stakes Additional Ground

×