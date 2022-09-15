Company NewsInvesting News

 ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it's wholly owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), will be distributed through Amazon starting October 1, 2022. The Company has entered into a partnership agreement with an Amazon supply agent, PTPT Stores Corp. ("PTPT") on September 12, 2022, for the distribution of the products to Amazon.

The Company is scheduled to deploy the first shipment through Amazon U.S.A on or about October 1, 2022, followed by Amazon Canada shortly after. Among twenty-two (22) of the Naturevan products, a few products have been chosen for the first roll out, including Probiotics for women, a top-selling supplement on the current Amazon market. Other supplements the Company is reviewing to distribute, which is subject to change, includes Aquamarine Collagen, rTG Omega3 and Cissus plus supplements.

Latest market research shows that Amazon generates approximately $283,000 worth of sales every minute and 89 percent of buyers are more likely to buy products from Amazon over other retailers. Furthermore, the sales of dietary supplements experienced a 54 percent increase with year-over-year growth on Amazon, with probiotics being the most popular dietary supplement sold. (Source: https://www.nutrasciencelabs.com/blog/quick-tips-to-get-approved-to-sell-dietary-supplements-on-amazon)

Additionally, the nutritional supplements market is reported to make $620.8 billion by 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030. With health and fitness on an upscale trend, the Company expects to see great profitable return from the health and wellness market. (Source: https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/09/n28828852/nutritional-supplements-market-to-hit-620-8-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc)

"With Amazon being one of the most prominent e-commerce platforms for distribution and sale of products, the Company is thrilled to start distributing Naturevan supplements through Amazon North America. With vitamin and supplement products showing strong sales forecasts, we are confident that the first roll out of products will exceed our expectations", said Andrew Ryu, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

About Naturevan Nutrition

Naturevan is a provider of natural health supplements and products that are proudly made in Canada and distributed online and through agents across Canada. Canada's natural health supplement market is globally recognized as having first-rate standards and guidelines, so consumers are getting the highest standard of nutrition. To learn more about Naturevan and its products, visit www.naturevan.ca.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a medical technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro's subsidiary, Concierge Medical, is a group of board-certified physicians who provide private, discreet, and personalized healthcare to Canadians. ScreenPro prides itself in having its own medical doctors and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. ScreenPro also newly introduced Naturevan Nutrition Ltd., to its portfolio, providing vitamins and supplements that are proudly made in Canada and distributed for sale online.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information, including statements relating to the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

