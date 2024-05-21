Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Milestone Phase 1 Project Suspends Site Operations

Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("Western" or the "Company") announces that, following a decision of the Company's Board on May 17 th 2024, Western Potash Corp., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, has temporarily suspended operations at its Milestone Phase 1 Project ("Project") site so that the Company can focus its efforts on discussions in respect of additional Project financing.

The Project is approximately 93% complete in the existing plan. Construction of the process plant has been completed and most of the equipment has been dry-commissioned. Management expects that two new horizontal caverns will be added which the Company and Western Potash Corp. believe will bring the Project to initial production stage. Western Potash's mining team, which is developing a new mining plan, is actively working to optimize that plan, which will allow work on the new caverns to begin soon after financing is secured.

Western Potash Corp.'s CEO and President, Bill Xue, said "It's unfortunate that the Project's startup has been further delayed but we believe that this suspension is necessary, prudent and in the best interests of the Company and Western Potash Corp. We remain committed to completing this exciting project, which is nearing initial production stage. We are optimistic that despite our current challenges, and those we have faced in the past that were met and overcome, our efforts here to secure business and financial partners, who will work together with the Company to complete the Project, will be successful".

For more information on the Project, please refer to: www.westernpotash.com , Tel: 306-924-9378.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the filing and results of the Technical Report. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is set out herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Western ResourcesWRX:CAPotash Investing
WRX:CA
TSXV:LBI

Lions Bay Capital to Become Major Shareholder in Parkway Minerals and Davenport Resources

Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV:LBI) (“Lions Bay” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that Parkway Minerals NL (“Parkway Minerals”), an Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) listed fertiliser minerals company, has signed binding term sheets to acquire 97.79% of the outstanding shares in Consolidated Potash Corporation (CPC), (the “Transaction”), including 100% of the shares held by Lions Bay.

Lions Bay is currently the largest shareholder of CPC (owns 48% of the issued capital) and has also provided working capital by way of loan funds of approximately C$550,000 to CPC. Following the satisfaction of all the conditions precedent (including Parkway Minerals shareholder approval) outlined in the term sheet, at completion of the Transaction, Lions Bay will receive approximately:

Keep reading...Show less
Green sprouts in ascending order atop coins.

Nutrien Reports US$165 Million in Q1 Net Earnings, Highlights Strong Demand

Major fertilizer producer Nutrien (TSX:NTR,NYSE:NTR) shared its first quarter results on May 8, reporting net earnings of US$165 million for the period, down 71 percent year-on-year.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at US$1.1 billion, a 26 percent year-on-year decline, while Nutrien recorded adjusted net earnings per share of US$0.46, a fall of 50 percent over the same timeframe.

The company said the decreases came on the back of lower net fertilizer selling prices, but pointed to strong demand for crop inputs. It is seeing strong potash demand in North America, as well as Southeast Asia, where lower inventory levels are supporting buying. Nutrien also pointed to strong Q1 potash imports from China.

Keep reading...Show less
Sage Potash Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of 13,500,000 shares

Sage Potash Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of 13,500,000 shares

Sage Potash Corp. , (TSXV: SAGE) (OTC: SGPTF) ("Sage" or the "Company") will be undertaking a non-brokered private placement of 13,500,000 common shares at $0.135 each, for gross proceeds of up to $1,822,500 .

(CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

The gross proceeds will be used for the advancement of its mineral properties and for general administration expenses. All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold.

Peter Hogendoorn , CEO, of Sage commented: "The Company is pleased to announce this substantial private placement. Upon completion, we will be fully focused on advancing the drilling and pilot production phase throughout the balance of this year. We are grateful for the ongoing support of our shareholders during these challenging markets and look forward to delivering significant value on their investments."

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

Website: www.sagepotash.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter Hogendoorn
CEO & Executive Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/02/c5382.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
A tiny bag of potash with a plant growing out of it.

How to Invest in Potash (Updated 2024)

The world's population is increasing rapidly and is expected to reach over 9.7 billion by 2050.

This situation is creating positive fundamentals for the agricultural sector, including the potash market. A larger population means much higher amounts of food will be needed; however, with more people will come further urbanization and less farmland with which to work, meaning farmers will have no choice but to increase crop yields.

That's where fertilizers like potash come in. Potash fertilizer not only provides essential nutrients to food, but also improves water retention in plants and strengthens their roots and stems. It also has a role to play in the burgeoning cannabis industry.

Keep reading...Show less

Western Resources Reports AGM Results

Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("Western" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items put before them at the Company's Annual General Shareholder Meeting ("AGM") held today, March 15 th 2024. A total of 96,648,405 common shares, representing 23.64% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date, were present in person or by proxy at the meeting. The approved items are:

  1. Fixed the number of directors of the Company at seven (7), and the election of Bill Xue, George Gao, Mark Fracchia, Justin Xing, Andrew Hancharyk, Scott Nagel and Raymond Lu to the Board. Voting details for the composition of the board and each board member are as below:
Resolution For Withheld/Abstain/Against Percentage
Number of Directors (7) 96,456,565 191,266 99.80%
Bill Xue 96,307,424 340,407 99.65%
George Gao 96,303,804 344,027 99.64%
Mark Fracchia 96,313,244 334,587 99.65%
Justin Xing 96,308,414 339,417 99.65%
Andrew Hancharyk 96,449,058 198,773 99.79%
Scott Nagel 96,450,108 197,723 99.80%
Raymond Lu 96,447,478 200,353 99.79%
  1. The appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors, with 96,464,071 shares voted "For", representing 99.81% of the outstanding common shares of the Company and 183,760 shares voted "Withheld".
  2. Approved the Company's rolling Incentive Stock Option Plan, with 96,244,234 shares voted "For", representing 99.58% of the outstanding common shares of the Company and 403,597 shares voted "Against".

In the follow-up Board meeting after the AGM, Board Directors elected Bill Xue as Chairman of the Company and appointed Justin Xing as Chair of the Executive Committee, Mark Fracchia as Chair of the Nominating and Assessment Committee, Raymond Lu as Chair of the Audit Committee, Scott Nagel as Chair of the Compensation Committee and Andrew Hancharyk as Chair of the Corporate Disclosure Policy Committee. Shuai Wei and Xiao Xing were appointed as Board Observers, and Jack Xue as Corporate Secretary.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tractor in field.

Agriculture Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Potash and Phosphate in 2024

Prices for diammonium phosphate (DAP) and potash slid through the first half of 2023, but as the second half of the year wore on, prices diverged, with DAP gaining strength and potash continuing to trend lower.

The differential was largely due to record high pricing in 2022 that saw farmers reduce their use of DAP and potash products in favor of experimenting with nutrient efficiency and enhanced products.

“The potash market certainly remains exposed to further disruption to production into 2023 and could see supply tighten quickly if demand recovers rapidly from its current lull," Humphrey Knight of CRU Group said at the start of 2023. "However, a more gradual recovery in demand appears more likely, meaning supply should remain adequate.”

Keep reading...Show less
wheat in field

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production (Updated 2024)

Robust demand for potash pushed prices to a 13 year high in 2021, and that trend continued in the first half of 2022 as price levels rose on supply chain concerns sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In mid-May 2022, the World Bank said global fertilizer prices were up 30 percent for the year so far, adding that those price-positive conditions were expected to continue through the year and beyond. In fact, bullish sentiment had major market participants such as BHP (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP) investing billions into new potash production.

All of this was welcome news for potash investors — many potash-mining operations have closed in recent years, and some are waiting on the sidelines for better days and improvements in potash prices.

Keep reading...Show less

Patriot Battery Metals Announces C$75M Flow-Through Financing

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

Sona Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Files Provisional Conjugation Patent

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Secures Strategic Investments

Battery Metals Investing

Patriot Battery Metals Announces C$75M Flow-Through Financing

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

Copper Investing

Forum Energy: Camp Construction Begins; 10,000 Metre Drill Program to Commence Soon at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Battery Metals Engages SGS in Quebec to Propel Strategic Funding and Technological Advancements for Re-2Ox and Eventual Production Facility

×