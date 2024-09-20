Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Potash Investing

BHP Contributes C$250,000 for Conservation of Saskatchewan's Meewasin Valley

The Canadian province of Saskatchewan is also home to major miner BHP's development-stage Jansen potash project.

Hand holding small globe with tree growing out of it.
dee karen / Shutterstock

Commodities giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) announced on Wednesday (September 18) that it will partner with the Meewasin Valley Authority on efforts to conserve the Meewasin Valley.

Located in Saskatchewan, Canada, the Meewasin Valley is one of the country's most important natural landscapes.

BHP said it will contribute a total of C$250,000 to the conservation efforts, adding that the funds will allow the Meewasin Valley Authority to plant an additional 5,000 native trees, shrubs and grasses per year.

The money will also assist in the restoration of 5 million square metres of land, which aligns with the group's aim of protecting and restoring the valley through conservation grazing, prescribed burns and removal of invasive species.

The Meewasin Valley is home to scenic trails, parks and wildlife habitats along the South Saskatchewan River. The province also houses BHP's Jansen project, which is a development-stage potash asset.

“BHP’s contribution allows us to expand our restoration efforts and do more to protect this incredible natural resource. We’re thrilled to be able to strengthen our programs and engage the community in ensuring the valley’s health for generations to come,” said Andrea Lafond, CEO of the Meewasin Valley Authority, in this week's release.

According to BHP, the contribution aligns with its “Healthy Environment” pillar, which is one of the six core areas that informs the major mining company's social investment strategy.

“Our shared goal is to ensure that the valley remains a vibrant and healthy ecosystem that future generations can enjoy,” said Simon Thomas, BHP’s vice president of projects, potash.

The funding will assist with the Meewasin Valley Authority's volunteer programs too. These bring thousands of people into the valley and educate them on sustainability practices while immersing them in hands-on conservation activities.

The Meewasin Valley Authority is a non-profit organisation that has dedicated its efforts to the development of the Meewasin Valley. Its programs include providing leadership in the management and allocation of the valley’s resources.

Valley planning is led by Raymond Moriyama's 100 year plan, which touches on educational and research opportunities, cultural arts advancement, nature conservation, recreational improvements and development of rural-urban relations.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

NYSE:BHP
asx stockslse stocksnyse stockspotash stockspotash investingPotash Investing
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

