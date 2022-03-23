Life Science NewsInvesting News

Medtronic and Harris Poll survey finds 4 in 5 report chronic back or leg pain is worse or unimproved since the COVID-19 pandemic began A new survey commissioned by Medtronic plc a global leader in healthcare technology, and conducted by public opinion research firm The Harris Poll, finds nearly half of current chronic back and leg pain sufferers have experienced care delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite 87% ...

Medtronic and Harris Poll survey finds 4 in 5 report chronic back or leg pain is worse or unimproved since the COVID-19 pandemic began

A new survey commissioned by Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, and conducted by public opinion research firm The Harris Poll, finds nearly half (44%) of current chronic back and leg pain sufferers have experienced care delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite 87% reporting that their pain has not improved or even worsened since the pandemic began in March 2020 .

The national survey, "Painful Pandemic: How a Healthcare System Under Strain Impacts Chronic Pain Patients," of 810 U.S. adults who currently experience chronic back or leg pain finds far-reaching impacts of this debilitating condition on patient lifestyle, everyday activities, and mental state, further exacerbated by the pandemic's impact on stressed health systems and the ability of patients to seek timely care.

Of those who report worsening chronic pain during the pandemic, more than half (52%) cite challenges in receiving appropriate medical care as a contributing factor. Additionally, 44% say since the pandemic began, they have experienced care delays, including postponed, rescheduled, or canceled appointments or procedures for their pain. Of those who proactively postponed their medical care, more than half (55%) cited COVID-19 fears as a contributing factor.

Pain significantly impacts daily life

Most people currently living with chronic back or leg pain report numerous detrimental physical and mental impacts. When listing physical challenges associated to living with chronic pain, sleep, exercise habits, sense of mobility/function, and ability to enjoy hobbies are aspects of life most negatively impacted (see figure 1). Chronic back or leg pain sufferers under age 55 are more likely than those 55+ to report that their ability to work has been impacted (36% vs. 22%, respectively), while those over age 55 are more likely than those age 35-54 to say their sense of mobility/function has been impacted (58% vs. 46%, respectively).

In addition, most (66%) report that their mental health has been negatively impacted and list feelings of frustration, annoyance, exhaustion, and depression (see figure 2). Surveyed patients also say that it is harder to enjoy spending time with their family (67%).

As a result, the overwhelming majority (90%) of sufferers say they wish there were more treatment options available to manage their pain. While most are aware of traditional treatment options like physical therapy and oral medications, far fewer are familiar with options such as targeted drug delivery (38%) or spinal cord stimulation (34%). On average, those who have seen or talked to a healthcare provider, about their chronic back or leg pain, first did so seven years ago, while 38% of current chronic back or leg pain sufferers say they have never been referred to a pain specialist physician for their chronic pain.

"This data bears out what we've heard from our clinician customers and patients for two years – the pandemic has been especially hard on those with chronic pain," said Charlie Covert , vice president and general manager, Pain Therapies within the Neuromodulation business, which is part of the Neuroscience portfolio at Medtronic. "There is a tangible human cost to deferred procedures and delayed care. As COVID-19 hopefully begins its transition to a more endemic disease, we expect many of these patients to urgently seek relief through new or more effective treatment modalities. Our survey demonstrated that an overwhelming majority want more treatment options, yet awareness of spinal cord stimulation and targeted drug delivery options remains relatively low. That represents an opportunity to educate patients about the full range of options available to help alleviate their pain."

For more information about the survey, visit https://www.medtronic.com/us-en/c/pain-therapies/pain-study-results.html .

About this survey
This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Medtronic among 810 U.S. adults ages 18+ who currently experience chronic back or leg pain. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:




Jeff Trauring

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-0159

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-survey-finds-pandemic-creating-far-reaching-and-negative-impacts-on-those-with-chronic-back-or-leg-pain-301508543.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/23/c7490.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Webcast on March 17, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to Medtronic's patients across Canada. Medtronic Canada, (www.medtronic.ca) headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, is the largest medical technology company in Canada, and a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a multi billion-dollar, global leader in medical technology, offering medical devices and therapies to more than 72 million people across 150 countries.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cloud DX" in the search box.

This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future.

Cloud DX's Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Its partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canada-wide client base. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health™ platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada.

Under the agreement, a typical deployment would involve the enrollment of a chronic care or surgical patient onto the Connected Health™ platform, generating recurring revenue, depending on the length of the monitoring program. Cloud DX generates revenue upfront for kits prescribed to patients for use at home, and then a monthly subscription fee per patient for software, services, and support. Additional revenues could also be generated through customizations, consulting, and special services, as needed.

Jessica Rudd, National Director of New Partnerships and Solutions at Medtronic Canada, stated: "Medtronic is committed to partnering with Canada-based SMEs to advance the Canadian life sciences ecosystem. More importantly, Medtronic Canada is dedicated to responding to the needs of our Canadian healthcare system, and we are committed to enabling equitable access to care and patient empowerment and reducing the burden on our precious health human resources. However, we can't do this alone. To that end, we are delighted to enter this exclusive partnership with Cloud DX and scale their innovative technology, thoughtful service model, and excellent track record for delivering results to patients across the country."

Among its many awards, Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of " Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.

The shares are trading at $0.195. For more information, please visit the company's corporate website www.CloudDX.com, and the company's investor relation site ir.CloudDX.com/overview/default.aspx, contact Jay Bedard, Investor Relations, at 647-881-8418 or by email at jay.bedard@CloudDX.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106272

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX selected by Medtronic for national collaboration

Cloud DX selected by Medtronic for national collaboration

Medtronic selected Cloud DX for virtual and remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions in exclusive corporate agreement

Cloud DX (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to patients across Canada . This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canadian client base, which is spread across Canada. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health TM platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
10am mdt

Copper Fox Provides Corporate Update

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on September 16, 2021.

Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
The AGM of the Company is scheduled for 10am MDT September 16, 2021. The meeting will be virtual in nature and all shareholders are encouraged to attend. To attend the AGM, please use the following link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11461

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gary Gemignani Will Join Solta Medical Corporation As Chief Financial Officer

- Solta Medical Corporation ("Solta"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), announced that Gary Gemignani will join as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 28, 2022 .

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

An accomplished health care executive with more than 35 years of financial and corporate strategy experience, Mr. Gemignani has served in multiple CFO roles at various life sciences and pharmaceutical companies for nearly 20 years. Earlier in his career, he served in numerous global finance functions, including financial controller roles in the United States and the Asia Pacific region for Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Prudential Financial and Wyeth, which followed a lengthy tenure at Arthur Andersen.

"Gary has a well-established track record in the life sciences industry, and his expertise in both finance and operations makes him a welcome addition to our Solta leadership team," said Scott A. Hirsch , chief executive officer, Solta. "I have known Gary for several years, and I am confident his global financial experience is the right match for us as we embark upon this new chapter for Solta and launch our IPO, subject to market conditions, approvals and other factors."

"It's an exciting time to join Solta, which has a strong reputation as an innovative leader in medical aesthetics, and I look forward to working with Scott and the leadership team during this pivotal time for the company," said Mr. Gemignani.

About Gary Gemignani

Gary Gemignani most recently served as executive vice president (EVP) and CFO of Acacia Pharma Group plc where he led the Finance and Corporate Strategy functions. Prior to that, he served as EVP and CFO of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. from 2017 to 2019 and as chief executive officer and CFO of Biodel Inc. from 2014 to 2016. He also previously served as a consultant for TNI Biotechnology from 2012 to 2014; as EVF and CFO of Champions Oncology Inc. from 2011 to 2013; as EVP, CFO and chief operating officer of Coronado Biosciences from 2010 to 2011; and as EVP and CFO for Gentium S.P.A. from 2006 to 2010. Earlier in his career, Mr. Gemignani served in various roles of increasing importance in the finance organizations at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Prudential Financial and Wyeth. He began his career in 1986 at Arthur Andersen & Company. Mr. Gemignani currently serves on the Boards of Directors for Algorithm Sciences and Bluejay Diagnostics. He earned a B.S. in Accounting from St. Peter's College .

On Feb. 8, 2022 , Bausch Health announced that Solta publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering ("IPO") of Solta's common shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Solta has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "SLTA."

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Solta

Solta is a leading global aesthetic medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and sale of innovative technologies that provide aesthetic and therapeutic benefits. With one of the longest track records in the aesthetic medical device industry, Solta's category-leading brands – Thermage®, Clear + Brilliant®, Fraxel® and VASER® – are well-respected and well-known to consumers of skin and body aesthetic treatments. Solta is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with a corporate office in Bridgewater, New Jersey . For more information, visit www.solta.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. Bausch Health is delivering on its commitments as it builds an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements about a potential IPO or transaction involving Solta, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, including statements about the timing of completion of the IPO and the pricing of the common shares to be issued pursuant to the IPO. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties identified in the prospectus relating to the IPO; risks relating to the transaction not being timely completed, if completed at all, including due to unfavorable market or other conditions or factors; risks related to the receipt of (or failure to receive) the regulatory approvals required in connection with the transaction and the timing of receipt of such approvals; the possibility that the other approvals for or conditions to the transaction are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; changes in the anticipated timing for closing the transaction; business disruption during the pendency of or following the transaction; diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; the ability to retain Solta management team members; risks related to the reaction of customers and other parties to such transaction; the impact of such transaction on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties; and other events that could adversely impact the completion of the transaction, including industry or economic conditions outside of Bausch Health's or Solta's control. In particular, neither Bausch Health nor Solta can offer any assurance that any IPO will occur at all, or that any such transaction or transactions will occur on the timelines, in the manner or on the terms anticipated by Bausch Health or Solta.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Neither Bausch Health nor Solta undertakes any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)




https://www.solta.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gary-gemignani-will-join-solta-medical-corporation-as-chief-financial-officer-301508214.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ortho Dermatologics Will Present New Data at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Three Poster Presentations Will Include New Analyses on IDP-126 Gel, DUOBRII ® and SILIQ ®

Company Will Introduce New JUBLIA ® Virtual Reality Experience in Booth

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Danaher Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, April 21, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website, www.danaher.com , under the subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Integrated DNA Technologies Adds MLL Munich Leukemia Laboratory to Align Program

Expanding initiative focused on next generation sequencing services helps to advance genomics research

On the heels of Integrated DNA Technologies' xGen™ NGS portfolio launch in December, MLL, the Munich Leukemia Laboratory , one of the leading research and diagnostic laboratories for leukemias and lymphomas, has joined the global genomics solutions provider's Align Program.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic appoints new Operating Unit Presidents

  • Que Dallara joins as EVP & President, Diabetes
  • Mike Marinaro named President, Surgical Robotics
  • Dr. Kweli Thompson named President, Cardiac Rhythm Management

- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced leadership transitions for three of its Operating Units Diabetes, Surgical Robotics, and Cardiac Rhythm Management bringing in critical skills and capabilities and creating opportunities for internal talent.

"The future of medical technology requires strong leadership in data science, artificial intelligence, and robotics, all of which make these three Operating Unit President roles some of the most important and dynamic leadership opportunities in our industry," said Geoff Martha , Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "These appointments not only strengthen our businesses and build our technology expertise; they also further establish Medtronic as a destination for world-class talent."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, March 24, 2022
Time : 8:30 a.m. ET
Telephone : Toll Free: 8888-254-3590 or International 1-647-794-4605
Webcast : www.gud- knight .com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.
Replay : An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.gud-knight.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×