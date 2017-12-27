Graphite Investing

Syrah Produces First Bagged Saleable Fines Graphite from Balama

• December 27, 2017
Syrah Resources Ltd. (ASX:SYR) announced the first production of bagged saleable fines graphite from its Mozambique-based Balama graphite project.

Highlights are as follows:

  • Ore commissioning of coarse flake and fine flake circuits successfully completed
  • Fines graphite grade in excess of 95% fixed carbon
  • Process plant optimisation underway and progressive ramp-up of production occurring
  • First shipment of coarse flake scheduled to depart 31 December 2017

Shaun Verner, managing director and CEO of Syrah, commented:

The successful commissioning of the fines circuit is another significant achievement for Syrah and marks the completion of ore commissioning. The fines graphite produced is within our expected grade range, in excess of 95% fixed carbon. We are looking forward to commencement of sales of fines graphite to battery anode customers in the coming weeks.

Click here to read the full Syrah Resources Ltd. (ASX:SYR) press release.

