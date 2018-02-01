Gold Investing

Dynasty Gold Signs Earn-in Agreement on Thundercloud Gold Project in Ontario

• February 1, 2018
Dynasty Gold (TSX-V: DYG) (FWB: D5G) (OTC: DGDCF) (“Dynasty” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement with Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK, “Teck”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Thundercloud gold property (“the Property”) located in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt in Ontario.

The belt contains numerous gold showings, several deposits and historic past producers including the Big Master Mine (1902-1943) and the Laurentian Mine (1906-1909). Results to date indicate excellent potential to define bulk-tonnage orogenic gold mineralization with potential for high grade mineralization.

The Property

The Property consists of 2,250 hectares, located 47 kilometres southeast of Dryden, northern Ontario. It is readily accessible from the Trans-Canada Highway (Hwy 17). Dryden is a resource-based town with excellent infrastructure necessary for mining operations.

Click here to read the full text release.

