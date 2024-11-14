- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Announcement by Cyclone Metals Ltd
European Lithium Limited (ASX: IEUR, PRA: P1=8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) refers its shareholders to the announcement made by Cyclone Metals Ltd (CLE) (ASX: CLE) today entitled "Memorandum of Understanding between Vale S.A. and Cyclone Metals for the development of the Iron Bear Project" and attached to this announcement.
European Lithium holds 74,101,028 shares in CLE representing 10.66% of the total share capital.
This announcement has been approved for release on ASX by the Board of Directors.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
As the global push to halt climate change gains momentum, the European Commission is looking to regionalize the battery supply chain to capitalize on the rapid electric vehicle (EV) growth and limit its dependency on other countries through heavy investment and policy changes. Europe’s electric vehicle market value reached US$29.49 million in 2021 and is projected to increase up to US$143.08 million by 2027, indicating a compounded annual growth rate of 23.4 percent in that period.
Even though Europe is one of the largest global producers of motor vehicles, it currently does not have a local supply of lithium hydroxide which is heavily used in EV battery technology. According to experts, the market is set to remain in a structural shortage until 2025One company that aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain is European Lithium (ASX:EUR,FRA:PF8), a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe. The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.
“Our aim is to be the first supplier of lithium from Europe, for Europe,” European Lithium chairman Tony Sage said.
The company is focused on its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium project located in Carinthia, Austria. The pre-existing mine is located in a mining-friendly region with multiple mineral discoveries in the surrounding area. The property features a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of one percent lithium hydroxide, with a total resource of 12.88 million tonnes based on resources measured, indicated and inferred in zone 1 only.
The Wolfsberg Lithium project resource has the potential to double based on positive drill results in another zone on the property.
Based on the definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in March 2023, Wolfsberg Lithium Project is well positioned to become a leading producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe. It is set to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market that is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine. The battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) prices modeled in the DFS are projected to be at a 39-percent discount to current spot prices in 2025 and then escalate by 2 percent per annum. The estimated capex is US$866 million which supports a post-tax NPV of US$1.5 billion.
European Lithium has established several strategic relationships with an aim to deliver value to the Wolfsberg Lithium Project through development and during production. This includes a partnership with KMI for liaising with Austrian authorities.
The company commissioned Dorfner Anzaplan to construct the pilot plant, which was successfully completed on schedule. Anzaplan has also overseen the completion of metallurgical test work on bulk ore extractions. Testing will allow significantly higher recovery rates at the start of production as opposed to only assessing metallurgical data from the core as other mining companies often do, giving European Lithium the advantage of a streamline refinement process.
The company has support from the European Battery Alliance, GREENPEG and other government initiatives, believing it has the potential to become a major, first-to-market producer of lithium in Europe. The company also remains committed to clean production in an effort to support sustainability.
Based on the DFS, the company plans to begin the permitting process of its Wolfsberg Lithium project and prepare the mining plan for the mining authority to authorize the mine and concentrator construction. Afterward, the company will determine the approval requirements of the carbonate hydroxide conversion plant with the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and then initiate the final financing plan.
European Lithium, through its wholly owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium Aľ GmbH (ECM), signed a binding long-term lithium offtake agreement with top-tier European auto manufacturer BMW to secure the company’s first offtake of battery grade lithium hydroxide from its Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria.
The company is aiming to commence production of lithium hydroxide from the project in 2027 — subject to funding and approvals by the Austrian government.In a bid to expand its project portfolio, European Lithium executed a binding Heads of Agreement with 2743718 Ontario Inc., a subsidiary of Richmond Minerals (TSXVRMD), to acquire 100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project, a group of exploration licenses covering 114.6 square kilometers, targeting lithium with known occurrences in the Styria mining district of Austria.
Company Highlights
- European Lithium is a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe.
- The company aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain.
- The company’s focus is on its wholly owned advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg) located in Carinthia, Austria.
- Wolfsberg is a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of one percent lithium oxide, with a total resource of 12.88 million tonnes based on measured, indicated and inferred resources in zone one only.
- Wolfsberg’s definitive feasibility study results demonstrate potential to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market that is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine.
- The Wolfsberg resource estimate has significant upside with the potential to double based on positive drill results.
- Through its wholly owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium Aľ GmbH (ECM), European Lithium signed a binding long-term lithium offtake agreement with top-tier European auto manufacturer BMW AG (BMW) to secure the company’s first offtake of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from Wolfsberg.
- The company has signed a binding agreement to build a Saudi Arabia-based hydroxide processing plant in partnership with Obeikan and deliver significant cost savings.
- The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.
- European Lithium entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition, a US special purpose acquisition company, to which European Lithium will sell down its interest in its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg and Wolfsberg Lithium Project) and merge with Sizzle via a newly formed, lithium exploration and development company named, Critical Metals Corp.
- European Lithium has acquired 100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project, a group of exploration licenses covering 114.6 square kilometers, targeting lithium with known occurrences in the Styria mining district of Austria and nearby the Wolfsberg Lithium Project
- The company received high-grade lithium assays from sampling undertaken at various prospects within the Eastern Alps Lithium Satellite Projects, located in Austria, which are held 20 percent by European Lithium and 80 percent by EV Resources Limited (ASX: EVR).
Forward Water CEO Howie Honeyman: Real-world Results for Wastewater Treatment Technology
Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC) plans to accelerate adoption of its water treatment technology through successful demonstrations and results from on-site projects, CEO Howie Honeyman said. The company is installing its IFO mobile unit at a lithium carbonate production plant, a critical milestone that will demonstrate the technology in commercial settings.
"We'll be able to show economic viability not only in the lithium space, but in the wastewater space," he said.
Forward Water’s innovative approach to water treatment has the potential to fundamentally alter how industries manage wastewater with high brine content, offering a low-energy, cost-effective alternative, he added.
"We're a low-energy process that treats the same water streams that these high-energy processes do," Honeyman explained, noting the crucial differences between Forward Water's approach and that of existing technologies.
This low-energy consumption not only minimizes operational costs, but also significantly reduces environmental footprints, paving the way for more sustainable water management practices, he said. The implications are crucial for industries keen on reducing their carbon footprint while maintaining efficiency in operations.
Honeyman's emphasis on water as a reusable resource instead of a disposable one underscores a shift in how companies can perceive water management.
"Part of our mandate is to make water a piece of infrastructure as opposed to something that gets disposed of on a regular basis," Honeyman said.
Watch the full interview with Howie Honeyman, CEO of Forward Water Technologies, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Forward Water Technologies in order to help investors learn more about the company. Forward Water Technologies is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Forward Water Technologies and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Jindalee Lithium Limited (‘JLL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of JLL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 15 November 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Nevada Lithium Significantly Increases the Size and Grade of Lower Zone Inferred Mineral Resources at Bonnie Claire to 25.634 Mt LCE at 3,085 ppm Li. Reports Maiden Indicated Resources of 5.167 Mt LCE at 3,519 ppm Li and 2.318 Mt B at 8,404 ppm Boron
Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH; OTCQB: NVLHF; FSE: 87K) (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an updated mineral resource estimate (“Mineral Resource Estimate”) at its 100% owned Bonnie Claire Lithium Project (the “Project” or “Bonnie Claire”), located in Nye County, Nevada. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Global Resource Engineering (“GRE”) in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) definitions, as required under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and has an effective date of September 24, 2024. Most notably, the Lower Zone (as defined below) gives an indicated resource of 275.85 million tonnes (“Mt”) at 3,519 parts per million (“ppm”) lithium (“Li”) (5.167 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”)) and 275.85 Mt at 8,404 ppm boron (“B”) (2.318 Mt B), together with an inferred resource of 1,561.06 Mt at 3,085ppm lithium (25.634 Mt LCE).
Nevada Lithium’s CEO, Stephen Rentschler, comments:
“We are excited to announce the impact of the new drilling in the Lower Zone of mineralized lithium and boron at Bonnie Claire. With the significantly increased tonnage and higher grades, Bonnie Claire is potentially unrivaled by other sediment hosted lithium projects in Nevada and is now amongst the largest lithium resources in the world and amongst the highest-grade in Nevada.
Compared to Bonnie Claire’s previous resource report, the new drilling in the Lower Zone has led to a 68% increase in LCE tonnage, at an average grade that has tripled from 1,000 ppm to over 3,000 ppm. It includes intervals where grades exceed 6,000ppm. These increases have occurred using a cut-off grade that has more than doubled to 1,800 ppm. For the first time, we are also able to report a significant high-grade boron resource that we believe further enhances the Project’s value.
The Lower Zone remains open to the NW, NE and SE, for future resource expansion. Furthermore, the new infill drilling has resulted in an indicated resource classification. We are confident that the continuity of the mineralization will allow us to easily upgrade additional resources from the inferred classification into indicated resources and add new inferred resources.
The results from this report will feed directly into ongoing work on an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) that we are targeting for completion at the end of Q1 2025. This PEA will reflect the increased tonnages and grades reported today. The PEA will also include the metallurgical processes currently being developed by Fluor Enterprises Inc., as reported in our news release dated October 23, 2024.
I would like to offer my congratulations and thanks to Nevada Lithium’s technical team for this tremendous success. Their dedication and vision has led to results that are of global significance and, in my opinion, will lead to future increases in shareholder value.”
Highlights:
- Resources for the deposit have been separated into two zones; a Lower Zone (i.e., mineralization hosted by Lower Claystone and Lower Sandstone units) (the “Lower Zone”) and an Upper Zone (i.e., mineralization hosted by an Upper Claystone unit) (the “Upper Zone”).
- The updated Mineral Resource Estimate includes assays from eleven (11) additional exploration and infill drill holes completed since the 2021 maiden resource estimate. 2023 & 2024 drilling intersected the lower claystone which hosts the high grade (up to 7,160ppm) lithium, and which remains open in three directions. It is reasonably expected that the bulk of inferred resources can be upgraded to indicated through additional infill drilling.
- The Lower Zone gives an indicated resource of 275.85 Mt at 3,519 ppm lithium (5.167 Mt LCE) and 275.85 Mt at 8,404 ppm Boron (2.318 Mt B), together with an inferred resource of 1,561.06 Mt at 3,085ppm lithium (25.634 Mt LCE). This base-case resource is based on a 1,800ppm lithium cutoff, constrained by hydraulic borehole mining (“HBHM”) parameters, and an assumed 60% recovery of the host strata.
- The Upper Zone gives an indicated resource of 188.08 Mt at 1,074 ppm lithium (1.075 Mt LCE) and 152.11 Mt at 1,519 ppm boron (0.231 Mt B), together with an inferred resource of 451.10 Mt at 1,106 ppm lithium (2.655 Mt LCE) and 270.53 Mt at 1,505 ppm boron (0.407 Mt B). This resource is calculated at a 900 ppm lithium cut-off, within a constraining pit shell, and would be mined by conventional open-pit methods
- The 60% HBHM recovery is based purely on a cylindrical cavity and does not account for any improved recoveries from the expected plastic deformation of the deep zone material.
- The updated Mineral Resource Estimate will be included into ongoing work on an updated PEA expected for completion at the end of Q1 2025.
to learn more about the Company’s findings and ask questions during the interactive Q&A.
Date and time: Tuesday, November 19th at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT
Results and Interpretation
Bonnie Claire consists of a sedimentary package of volcaniclastic origin, laid down in a NW-SE basin striking basin. Lithium and boron mineralization are located within an Upper Zone, hosted within an upper claystone unit encountered by drilling from surface to about 425 ft (130m), and a Lower Zone, hosted within lower claystone and lower sandstone units intersected from 1,500-2,850ft (457-853m). Lithium mineralization appears to be hosted within non-swelling clay phases such as illite, or as lithium carbonate or salt within the sedimentary matrix. Boron mineralization appears to be associated with searlesite, a sodium borosilicate mineral.
While the Upper Zone and Lower Zones exhibit lithium and boron mineralization, they are separated spatially, and exhibit differences in metallurgical behaviour, leading the Company to treat them as two distinct deposits with different mining methods.
Lower Zone
While early exploration concentrated on mineralization in the Upper Zone, the Company has shifted its focus to mineralization in the Lower Zone, hosted in the lower claystone and sandstone units and containing the bulk of lithium and boron. This Lower Zone remains open to the NW, NE and SE. The current plan is to use an underground HBHM method, with a higher 1,800ppm cut-off. The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Lower Zone is presented in Table 1-1 and the sensitivity of the Lower Zone to cutoff grade is presented in Table 1-2.
Table 1-1: Bonnie Claire Lower Zone Mineral Resource Estimate With 60% Hydraulic Borehole Mining Recovery
- The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is September 24, 2024.
- The Qualified Person (as such term is defined in NI 43-101) for the estimate is Terre Lane of GRE.
- Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
- Mineral resources are reported at an 1,800 ppm Li cutoff, an assumed lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) price of $20,000/tonne, 5.323 tonnes of Li2CO3 per tonne Li.
- Numbers in the table have been rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate and may not sum due to rounding.
Table 1-2: Bonnie Claire Lower Zone Resource Estimate Sensitivity to Cutoff Grade With 60% Hydraulic Borehole Mining Recovery
Upper Zone
The Upper Zone extends from surface to about 425ft (130m) depth and would be mined by conventional open-pit methods, reflected in a lower 900 ppm cutoff. The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Upper Zone is presented in Table 1-3, and the Upper Zone sensitivity to cutoff grade is presented in Table 1.4
Table 1-3: Bonnie Claire Upper Zone Mineral Resource Estimate Within a Constraining Pit Shell
- The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is September 24, 2024.
- The Qualified Person for the estimate is Terre Lane of GRE.
- Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
- Mineral Resources are reported at a 900 ppm Li cutoff, an assumed lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) price of $20,000/tonne, 5.323 tonnes of Li2CO3 per tonne Li, 75% recovery, a slope angle of 18 degrees, no royalty, processing and general and administrative cost of $26.52/tonne, mining cost of $3.52/tonne, and selling costs of $100/tonne Li2CO3.
- Numbers in the table have been rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate and may not sum due to rounding.
Table 1.4: Bonnie Claire Upper Zone Resource Estimate Sensitivity to Cutoff Grade Within a Constraining Pit Shell
Cautionary Statements Regarding Mineral Resource Estimates:
Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves. Inferred mineral resources are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. It is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration.
Resource Estimation Parameters
The updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Bonnie Claire was performed using Leapfrog® Geo and Leapfrog® Edge software. Leapfrog® Geo was used to update the geologic model, and Leapfrog® Edge was used for geostatistical analysis and grade modeling in the block model. An oblique view of the block model at Bonnie Claire is illustrated by Figure 1.1
Figure 1.1: Oblique view from southwest of block model for Bonnie Claire generated by Leapfrog® Edge software. Lithium ppm legend to right.
The drill hole database used for the estimation included:
- 21 exploration drill holes, including 8 reverse circulation holes and 11 vertical diamond core holes
- 9,159.54 meters of drilling in exploration drill holes
- 1,898 assay intervals in exploration drill holes
- Minimum grade of 18 ppm Li in exploration drill holes
- Maximum grade of 7,160 ppm Li in exploration drill holes
Cumulative probability plots of lithium and boron assay values did not exhibit grade breaks that would indicate the presence of outlier data, so the data were not capped or clipped. A specific gravity of 1.7 grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm3) for all lithological units, comparable to other similar lithium deposits. Drill hole assay values were composited to intervals of equal length to ensure that the samples used in statistical analysis and estimations were equally weighted. The majority of samples were collected at 6.096-meter (20-foot) intervals, with some samples collected at other intervals up to a maximum of 12.192 meters (40 feet). Down-the-hole composites were created from the Li and B assays within upper claystone, lower claystone, and lower sandstone mineralized domains, with the following specifications: 6.096-meter (20-foot) intervals, with anything less than 3.048 meters (10 feet) added to the previous interval. This resulted in 1,313 Li composite intervals with Li grades from 40.37 ppm to 5,764.48 ppm and 857 B composite intervals with B grades from 10 ppm to 14,658.8 ppm.
Qualified Person Terre Lane estimated Li and B grades into the block model using inverse distance to the second power (“ID2”) and for each method, a single pass was conducted at the ellipsoid ranges (1,600 meters x 900 meters x 150 meters). All blocks with modeled grade were coded as inferred resources. The search was restricted to a minimum of four samples and a maximum of 12 samples per block and a maximum of three samples per drill hole, thereby requiring data from a minimum of two drill holes to populate a block. For statistical comparison, nearest neighbor (“NN”) and ordinary kriging (“OK”) models were run to serve as comparisons with the estimated results from the ID2 method. The estimate means for the global population as well as the means for the estimation domains are similar, suggesting the ID2 estimate is not biased or overestimating the grades. The reduction in mean, coefficient of variation, and maximum from composites to the ID2 estimate shows an appropriate amount of smoothing. Swath plots and visual comparison of composites versus block model values by section and plan show good correlation.
Mining Methods
Hydraulic Borehole Mining of Lower Zone
As disclosed in their April 16, 2024, news release, Nevada Lithium contracted Kinley Exploration LLC (“Kinley”) to provide a preliminary evaluation of HBHM for Bonnie Claire.
Kinley was asked to establish a reasonable and economic mining strategy utilizing HBHM within the Bonnie Claire Lithium resource deposit to extract lithium in a continuous, efficient, cost effective and safe manner in the targeted higher grade zone from 1,500-2,800ft (457-853m) deep.
Kinley’s analysis took into consideration that the mineralization is highly plastic and with the assistance of jetting and pumping would likely flow. With this information, coupled with the significant cost of backfilling and then the consideration of subsidence, Kinley evaluated HBHM without backfilling and using directional drilling from a stable position.
The Kinley model assumed the highly mobile mineralization within the target section would behave plastically and flow in a fluid state or caving condition to the mining system intake. This relies on flow of the mobilized mineralization, accelerated by high pressure jetting to a centralized well, then pumped back to surface. GRE assumes a more conservative recovery of 60% because of potential mass flow issues that need to be evaluated during test mining.
Open Pit Mining of Upper Zone
Open pit mining of the Upper Zone at Bonnie Claire would likely use conventional mining equipment of hydraulic shovels and mining haul trucks but could possibly use scrapers. The soil is extremely soft and typically saturated. As a result, pit wall slopes would need to be relatively shallow; for the Lerchs-Grossman pit exercise in Section 14, the GRE Qualified Person used 18° side wall slopes. Additional geotechnical testing would need to be completed to determine stable side wall slope angles, bench heights, and catch bench widths. Dewatering portions of the pit, freezing, or other forms of stabilizing pit slopes and bottom may be required.
Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing
The mineral assemblage changes with depth. The Upper Zone generally shows lower grade lithium and boron and higher calcite content, while the Lower Zone tends to be significantly higher-grade lithium and boron and lower calcite content. The final mine design has not been completed, and the project may have several options: mine the upper portion, mine the lower portion, or mine the entire deposit. As a result, two distinct treatment options have been evaluated.
For the Upper Zone, a thermal treatment was developed that involved a sulfate calcination followed by a hot water leach. This process had the advantage of not solubilizing as many impurities, particularly iron. High lithium extractions (up to 80%) were achieved.
New drill samples from the Lower Zone were tested, and the calcination process was not effective due to the low melting point of the boron minerals (searlesite). Subsequently, sulfuric acid leaching was evaluated to treat the deeper deposit material. The acid treatment demonstrated that the lithium host is readily soluble in a strong sulfuric acid solution, achieving extractions of approximately 85%. The conventional downstream purification of the acid liquor had challenges for the upper sections of the deposit due to high iron solubilization.
Boron concentrations in the Lower Zone warrant a separate boron recovery circuit. Boron is recovered from the leach liquor after primary impurity removal via ion exchange to produce a boric acid product.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
A quality assurance / quality control protocol following industry best practice was incorporated into the drill program by Nevada Lithium. Drilling was conducted by Major Drilling Group International Inc. (“Major Drilling”). Core was transported by Major Drilling from the collar location and received by Nevada Lithium staff at the Company storage facility in Beatty, Nevada. The facility is only accessible to Nevada Lithium staff and remains otherwise locked. Received core was logged and cut at the facility by Nevada Lithium staff. Logging and sampling included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and certified reference material (“CRM”) MEG Li.10.12 and OREAS 750 into sample batches at an insertion rate of approximately 10%. All core samples collected were transported by Company staff to ALS USA Inc.’s laboratory in Reno, Nevada. for sample preparation. Sample preparation comprises initial weighing (Code WEI-21), crushing quality control test (CRU-QC), pulverizing quality control test (PUL-QC), fine crushing at 70% <2mm (CRU-31), sample split using Boyd rotary splitter ((SPL-22Y), pulverizing up to 250g 85% <75 µm (PUL-31), crush entire sample (CRU-21), pulp login (LOG-24) and a crusher wash (final crusher wash between samples (WSH-21). Samples were shipped to ALS USA Inc.’s Vancouver laboratory in Burnaby British Columbia, where the samples were analyzed using 48-element four-acid inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ME-MS61) and B/Li N₂O₂ fusion inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy high-grade (ME-ICP82b) procedures.
Data verification by GRE staff included: an on-site inspection of the Project site and core, reverse circulation and chip tray storage facilities, check sampling, geologic maps and reports, and manual auditing of the Project drill hole database. GRE’s Qualified Persons have been involved with the project since 2018. They visited the site in 2018 after drilling, during drilling in 2020 and 2022. The results from the site inspection, visual sample inspection and check sampling for each drilling campaign are given below. Based on the results of GRE’s Qualified Persons check of the sampling practices, verification of drill hole collars in the field, results of the check assay analysis, visual examination of selected core intervals, and the results of both manual and mechanical database audit efforts, GRE considers the collar, lithology, and assay data contained in the project database to be reasonably accurate and suitable for use in estimating mineral resources.
The data verification of the drilling campaigns shows that data from the rotary mud drilling was suspect and not used in the resource estimate. Open pit mining and processing methods, costs and infrastructure needs were verified by Ms. Lane in comparison to other similar sized open pit mines operating in the western USA. Borehole mining costs were developed by Kinley with coordination with GRE. Other cost data used in the report was sourced from the most recent infomine cost data report. All costs used to determine reasonable prospects for economic extraction were verified and reviewed by GRE and were assessed to be current and appropriate for use.
Metallurgical testing was completed for Bonnie Claire by a well-known commercial metallurgical laboratory. GRE reviewed all available metallurgical reports. GRE confirmed that the mineralization found at the Project is similar to another project where GRE has performed other consulting work and finds that the test work for Bonnie Claire shows that the material behaves in a similar manner, specifically in lithium extraction and recovery and reagent consumption. Given the similarities of the Bonnie Claire material to other similar projects, this provides a good basis for benchmarking the metallurgical test. The work appears to be professionally completed and is well documented and is suitable for estimation of lithium extraction and recovery calculations in the Mineral Resource Estimate.
About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.
Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on shareholder value creation through its core asset, the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, located in Nye County, Nevada, where it holds a 100% interest.
For further information on Nevada Lithium and to subscribe for updates about Nevada Lithium, please visit its website at: https://nevadalithium.com/
Qualified Person Disclosure
The technical information in the above disclosure has been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Dr. Jeff Wilson, PhD, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration for Nevada Lithium. Dr. Wilson is not independent of Nevada Lithium, as he is Vice President of Exploration for Nevada Lithium.
The technical information in the above disclosure has also been reviewed and approved by Terre Lane, a ‘Qualified Person’ as defined under NI 43-101. Ms. Lane is Principal Mining Engineer with GRE and considered to be “independent” of the Company under Section 1.5 of NI 43-101.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.
“Stephen Rentschler”
Stephen Rentschler, CEO
For further information, please contact:
Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.
Stephen Rentschler
CEO and Director
Phone: (647) 254-9795
E-mail: sr@nevadalithium.com
Media Inquiries
E-mail: info@nevadalithium.com
Find Nevada Lithium on Twitter and LinkedIn
The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to matters that identify future events or future performance. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as “could”, “pro forma”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “potential” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.
The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the performance of the Project; results of the 2023 Exploration and Development Plan (including, without limitation, its mineral resources, current claims and its ability to utilize global lithium needs); any plans following the Mineral Resource Estimate; the preparation of an updated PEA in 2025; and the performance of lithium as a commodity, including the sustained lithium demand and prices.
In making the forward looking statements in this news release, Nevada Lithium has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: market fundamentals that result in sustained lithium demand and prices; the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of Bonnie Claire in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of Bonnie Claire; the Project containing mineral resources; and Nevada Lithium’s ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Nevada Lithium’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Nevada Lithium believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Nevada Lithium. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements are the following: operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development and mine development activities at the Project; estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, requirements for additional capital; future prices of precious metals and lithium; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates; possible failures of plants, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays or the inability of Nevada Lithium to obtain any necessary approvals, permits, consents or authorizations, financing or other planned activities; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities; risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on Nevada Lithium’s business; as well as those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nevada Lithium’s latest Management Discussion and Analysis and other filings of Nevada Lithium filed with the Canadian securities authorities, copies of which can be found under Nevada Lithium’s profile on the SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialized, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Nevada Lithium has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Nevada Lithium does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.
Warrego East Drilling Permitted as Takeover Action Underlines Prospectivity of Tennant Creek Mineral Field
- Metals Australia exploring the Warrego East Copper-Gold project as London-listed Pan African Resources acquires holder of adjacent tenement in an $82M deal
Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that its Mine Management Plan for the upcoming field exploration program at the Warrego East copper-gold project in the Tennant Creek Mineral Field has been authorised by the Northern Territory Government (Refer to Figure 1 and 2). Weather permitting, the field exploration program will be scheduled as soon as a land holder access agreement is finalised.
- The $82M takeover of Tennant Creek Mining Group Pty Ltd (TCMG) by London-listed Pan African Resources PLC (AIM: PAF) has reignited interest in the underexplored Tennant Creek Mineral Field (TCMF)1
- The corporate activity comes as Metal Australia finalises plans for a substantial exploration program at its Warrego East copper-gold project2 after the Northern Territory Government authorised the Company’s Mine Management Plan. Warrego East is adjacent to, and immediately east of, the high- grade Warrego mine and Mineral Resource held by TCMG and its Joint Venture partner, Emmerson Resources (ASX: ERM)3
- The program will test a series of priority gravity and magnetics defined ironstone hosted copper- gold targets within a corridor which links the Warrego mine with the Gecko and Orlando copper- gold deposits4,5. The Warrego mine historically produced 4.95Mt @ 2.0% Cu and 8g/t Au6
- Weather permitting, the field exploration program will commence as soon as land holder access agreements are finalised.
“We welcome the clear show of confidence Pan African Resources has demonstrated in the Tennant Creek Mineral Field via its $82 million takeover of TCMG, which is Emmerson Resources’ JV partner in the tenements hosting the Warrego copper-gold mine and various mineral resources. This comes as Metals Australia finalises plans for a substantial field exploration program at its Warrego East copper-gold project, located immediately adjacent to and east of those JV tenements.
The takeover of TCMG by Pan African Resources demonstrates the potential now being seen by bigger overseas players in the Tennant Creek Mineral Field. With a market cap of more than $1 billion, South African- based Pan African Resources has recognised the potential of this underexplored region to host significant mineral resources where less than 10% of drilling has extended beyond 150m in depth and where almost all significant deposits to date have been discovered under shallow cover.
The Warrego mine was identified undercover as a magnetic anomaly during an airborne survey conducted in 1956. Similar magnetic anomalies occur within a corridor through our Warrego East lease, with the Gekko and Orlando deposits discovered further to the east, within the same corridor.
Warrego went on to produce consistently between the early 1970s up until 1989 – averaging around 2% copper and 8gpt of gold during its production life.
We are working diligently to finalise the remaining requirements for our upcoming exploration program at Warrego East.
The planned program is a further illustration of Metals Australia’s status as one of the most active exploration companies, with field exploration programs recently completed at three projects and two more in the pipeline as we seek to unlock the true value of our portfolio in known mining districts in Australia and Canada.”
Figure 1: Metals Australia’s Tenements, TCMG tenements (acquired by PAF), Warrego Production6 in the TCMF.
This comes as the prospectivity of the Tennant Creek Mineral Field is further underlined by the $82 million takeover of TCMG announced on 5 November. Metals Australia’s Warrego East project is adjacent to, and immediately east of, the tenements hosting the Warrego mine and mineral resources held by TCMG and its JV partner Emmerson Resources.
The Tennant Creek Mineral Field has produced 25Mt @ 6.9 g/t gold (Au) & 2.8% copper (Cu)4, with historical production coming from deposits in outcropping areas – or undercover - such as the Warrego mine. Metals Australia’s tenements are located on Cu-Au trends in areas of shallow soil cover which have not been tested with modern exploration (see Figure 2 below). The tenements include EL32725 (granted) and EL32837, EL32937 and EL32410 (all under application), which were acquired by the Company as part of its 80% acquisition of Payne Gully Gold7 in 2022.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metals Australia Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Livium Secures Funding for Battery Recycling Facility
Livium (ASX:LIT) subsidiary Envirostream Australia has been granted AU$850,000 under Western Australia’s electronic waste infrastructure grant funding program.
Previously known as Lithium Australia, Livium is Australia's “first onshore company” for lithium and mixed battery recycling.
Since its inception in 2017, the company has been developing safe and innovative management solutions to address lithium-ion battery recycling, one of Australia’s biggest problems concerning waste.
“This grant from the WA government represents a meaningful step forward in our mission to establish a sustainable national battery recycling ecosystem,” Livium CEO and Managing Director Simon Linge commented in the release.
The funding will go towards developing a recycling facility in the state that will collect, sort, discharge and store batteries to establish integrated end-of-life battery processing domestically. Once completed, batteries from the facility will be transferred to Envirostream’s facility in Melbourne, Victoria, for final processing to mixed metal dust.
The grant is only a portion of the government’s plan for e-waste recycling and it has now allocated AU$10 million to boost the industry.
“WA's grants seek to increase e-waste reuse, storage, collection, processing and recycling capabilities, creating jobs and supporting WA's circular economy,” Linge continued. “We are grateful for the support and are committed to building a facility that will contribute to a greener future by efficiently managing e-waste and recovering valuable materials.”
“The WA Facility is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming Envirostream's collection capabilities and service footprint across the country,” the company stated in the release.
The company said that developing battery processing capabilities in WA is part of its long-term recycling strategy.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Livium is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Successful Completion of Tranche 1 Share Placement
Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7”) is pleased to announce that further to its announcement dated 31 October 2024 (ASX:LU7 LU7 Completes Share Placement and Launches Entitlement Offer) (Announcement), it has now settled the first tranche of its share placement to sophisticated and professional investors (Tranche 1).
Highlights
- Successful settlement of Tranche 1 of the share placement to sophisticated and professional investors, raising $1.94 million
- Entitlement Offer to open to shareholders on 11 November 2024
- Tranche 2 of the Placement (subject to shareholder approval) is anticipated to be completed on or around 9 December 2024, raising $0.20 million
- Funds will be predominately used to further progress the Definitive Feasibility Study and the payment of the Bécancour land option costs
Tranche 1 under the Company’s Placement comprised of 161,791,667 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares), which have been issued today under the Company’s existing capacities under Listing Rules 7.1 (15% capacity) and 7.1A (10% capacity). The Shares were issued at a price of A$0.012 per share, raising A$1,941,500. In addition, subject to shareholder approval, the Tranche 1 investors will be entitled to one new option for every share subscribed to, with an expiry date of 12 January 2026 and an exercise price of $0.03 (Options).
As detailed within the Announcement, the Company advised that it would be conducting an additional placement to sophisticated and professional investors, which will be subject to shareholder approval (Tranche 2), as well as a pro-rata 1 for 10 non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer). Investors under the Tranche 2 placement and Entitlement Offer will also receive options on the same term as the Tranche 1 investors.
Tranche 2 Placement
The Tranche 2 placement comprises of 16,666,667 shares, with the issue of such shares being subject to shareholder approval. The Company will seek shareholder approval at an upcoming general meeting, which is scheduled to be held on or around Monday, 9 December 2024.
Entitlement Offer
The Entitlement Offer will open on Monday, 11 November 2024 and has been made under a transaction-specific prospectus that was lodged with ASIC and ASX on 1 November 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
