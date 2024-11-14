Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

European Lithium Limited

Announcement by Cyclone Metals Ltd

European Lithium Limited (ASX: IEUR, PRA: P1=8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) refers its shareholders to the announcement made by Cyclone Metals Ltd (CLE) (ASX: CLE) today entitled "Memorandum of Understanding between Vale S.A. and Cyclone Metals for the development of the Iron Bear Project" and attached to this announcement.

European Lithium holds 74,101,028 shares in CLE representing 10.66% of the total share capital.

This announcement has been approved for release on ASX by the Board of Directors.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx: eur
EUR:AU
European Lithium
Latest News

