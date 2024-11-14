Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Boss Energy

Production and Revenue Growth at Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) advises that enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU|TSXV: EU) (enCore) has published a financial and operational update.

enCore is the operator and 70 per cent-owner of the Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas, in which Boss has a 30 per cent stake. Alta Mesa is ramping up to an annualised production rate of 1.5 million pounds U3O8. Boss’ share of this production is 30 per cent.

In the update, enCore said: “The Company's outlook is positive, with substantial and growing revenue from Alta Mesa contributing to financial results throughout the first nine months of 2024 and beyond, as additional production and extraction wells come online.

“The nuclear industry outlook remains extremely positive with demand projections outpacing supply for the foreseeable future driven in part by increased electrical demand from Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) and the commitment of many sectors of the economy to achieve zero carbon.

“Continued primary uranium production supply disruptions and constraints continue on a global basis as geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, and local government decisions are observed.

“Current contracting conditions continue to remain favourable, with term contract pricing now higher than at the current spot price in the high US$70s than it was when the spot price reached its twelve-month high of US$107 per pound U3O 1”.

EnCore reported recently that the first IX (ion exchange) plant at Alta Mesa was commissioned in June 2024 with the second IX plant planned to commence operation in the first quarter of 2025 and the third IX plant planned to be online by year end of 2025.

Ion exchange is a filtration system which removes liquid uranium from groundwater before being dried and processed into uranium yellowcake (i.e. U3O8).

Please refer to enCore’s announcement dated November 14, 2024 for further information2.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Boss Energy Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
BOE:AU
Boss Energy Limited
Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)

Boss Energy Limited


enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States

enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States

NASDAQ:EU
  TSXV:EU
www.encoreuranium.com

NASDAQ:EU
  TSXV:EU
www.encoreuranium.com

EnCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the " Company " or " enCore" ), a uranium producer and America's Clean Energy Company™, announced today that the Company held a grand opening celebration at its Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Central Processing Plant ("CPP") and Wellfield on Thursday, October 3 rd in South Texas . The private event, attended by 300 guests, featured a special conversation between George W. Bush, the 43 rd President of the United States and William M. Sheriff Executive Chairman of enCore Energy. Guests had the opportunity to hear about President George W. Bush's time in the White House, the challenges facing our nation in the 21st century, as well as his current work at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Foremost Clean Energy Provides Update for Rescheduled December AGSM

Shareholders are Encouraged to Vote in Favour of the Arrangement Resolution to Spin-Out the Winston Group of Gold & Silver Properties at the Shareholder Meeting to be now held on December 20, 2024

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ: FMST ) ( CSE: FAT ) (" Foremost " or the " Company "), an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company, today announces that it has filed its notice of meeting of shareholders, management information circular dated November 12, 2024 (the " Circular ") and related documents (the " Meeting Materials ") with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with its rescheduled 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting "). The Meeting will now take place at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Friday, December 20, 2024, at the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP, Suite 1700, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Denison to File Early Warning Report in Respect of Foremost Clean Energy Ltd.

Denison 70 Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. (" Denison " or the " Company ") (TSX: DML; NYSE American: DNN) congratulates Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (" Foremost ") (NASDAQ:FMST) (CSE:FAT) on the completion of its $10,500,250 private placement of units on November 14, 2024 (the " Offering ").  The Offering provides Foremost with significant funding to support its objective of exploring a portfolio of Saskatchewan uranium exploration properties pursuant to an option agreement entered into with Denison on September 23, 2024 (the " Option Agreement "). Denison participated in the Offering and will be filing an early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 in respect of the change in holdings in Foremost. View PDF version .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

Non-Compliance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1

AuKing Mining Limited (“AuKing” or “the Company”) advises that the Company has become aware of an inadvertent breach of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 which occurred in respect of the agreement to issue of 21,428,571 shares as part of the Grand Codroy uranium/copper project acquisition.

Foremost Clean Energy Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$10.5 Million Including Full Exercise of Over Allotment

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ: FMST ) ( CSE: FAT ) (" Foremost " or the " Company "), an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced best efforts private placement (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$10,500,250, which includes the full exercise of the agent's option. Under the Offering, the Company issued 1,473,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$3.00 per Unit (the " Unit Price "), 1,022,500 flow-through units of the Company (the " FT Units ") at a price of C$3.50 per FT Unit, and 550,000 FT Units sold to charitable purchasers (the " Charity FT Units ", and together with the Units and FT Units, the " Offered Securities ") at a price of C$4.55 per Charity FT Unit.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Laramide Westmoreland Drilling Delivers Further Strong Results

Highlights:

  • Initial results validate the potential to link Huarabagoo and Junnagunna
  • Gold mineralisation continues to be discovered
  • Best assay results include:
    • HB24DD004 – 2.20m @ 2,675.18 ppm U 3 O 8 and 1.51 g/t Au from 63.00m , including 1.00 m @ 4,091.82 ppm U 3 O 8 & 2.0 g/t Au from 64.00 m .
    • HJ24RC004 – 17.00m @ 469.17 ppm U 3 O 8 from 54.00m , including 3.00 m @ 1,374.16 ppm U 3 O 8 from 60.00m .
    • HJ24RC011 – 15.00m @ 380.17 ppm U 3 O 8 from 61.00m , including 1.00m @ 1,986.95 ppm U 3 O 8 from 63.00m AND 16.00m @ 573.42 ppm U 3 O 8 from 88.00m , including 2.00m @ 1,712.79 ppm U 3 O 8 from 91.00m .

Laramide Resources Ltd. ( "Laramide" or the "Company" ) (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to announce further results following the conclusion of the 2024 drilling campaign at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ( "Westmoreland" ). The current batch of assays include the first results for the Huarabagoo and Junnagunna targets.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gladiator Resources Limited

Positive Outcome of in Situ Recovery (ISR) Analysis for Likuyu North Deposit

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA)(Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on an assessment of the mining by In Situ Recovery (ISR) for the Likuyu North Deposit at its Mkuju Uranium Project, located in southern Tanzania.

Boss Energy Limited
