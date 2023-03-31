Beyond Minerals Expands Portfolio of High Potential Greenfield Lithium Projects in Ontario to Nearly 150,000 Hectares

Base MetalsInvesting News

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 718,894 to 771,746,011 common shares with voting rights as at March 31, 2023 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from March 1, 2023 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on March 31, 2023 at 17:00 Eastern Time .

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/31/c3408.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin MiningLUN:CALUNMFCopper Investing
LUN:CA,LUNMF
The Conversation (0)

Teck Announces First Copper at QB2 Project in Northern Chile

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced its Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 Project ("QB2") has produced its first bulk copper concentrate, as the project advances commissioning and ramps up to full production through 2023.

"First copper concentrate production at QB2 is an important milestone as we advance our commissioning and ramp up plan towards full production this year," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "This achievement is made possible by the dedicated and skilled teams who have worked diligently to progress this transformative operation, which is the cornerstone of our copper growth strategy."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper wires.

3 Copper ETFs and ETNs (Updated 2023)

There’s more than one way to invest in copper. In addition to buying shares of copper stocks, investors can gain exposure through copper exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or copper exchange-traded notes (ETNs).

For the uninitiated, ETFs are securities that trade like stocks on an exchange, but track an index, commodity, bonds or a basket of assets like an index fund. In the case of base metal copper, there are various options — an ETF can track specific groups of copper-focused companies, as well as copper futures contracts or even physical copper.

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update

  • Annual copper production from Constancia is expected to average 110,000 i tonnes over the next three years, a 23% increase from 2022 levels.
  • Annual gold production from Snow Lake is expected to average more than 190,000 i ounces over the next three years, a 30% increase from 2022 levels.
  • Peru concentrate inventory levels at site have reached normal levels ahead of schedule after full resumption of transportation activities.
  • Mining of the higher-grade ore at Pampacancha is now expected in the second quarter of 2023, ahead of schedule.
  • Copper mineral resource estimates increase year-over-year with the incorporation of the positive Copper World PEA and initial mineral resource estimate at Llaguen.
  • Exploration activities in Peru are focused on ground geophysics and drill permitting for highly prospective satellite properties while evaluating the potential for reserve expansion at Constancia and Pampacancha through future mining phases.
  • Exploration activities in Snow Lake are prioritizing step-out drilling for new discoveries to support future growth with preliminary results indicating the alteration zone hosting the mineralized system at Lalor continues down dip for two kilometres.
  • De-risking activities at Copper World are focused on completing a pre-feasibility study in mid-2023 and obtaining state level permits.
  • Recent geophysical surveys, which identify the potential for high-grade skarn and large porphyry targets on private land claims near Mason, will be used to finalize a drill program to test these targets in late 2023.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today released its annual mineral reserve and resource update and issued new three-year production guidance. All amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

"Our greenfield exploration efforts successfully increased our copper mineral resources last year with the release of our Copper World PEA and the initial resource estimate at Llaguen," said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our 2023 exploration program is focused on high-potential opportunities to expand mineralization near our operations in Peru and Manitoba to position us for additional long-term reserves growth. We already have long lives at our existing operations, and we expect to add to our robust production outlook by leveraging our proven track record of delivering value through exploration and development as we advance our quality pipeline of growth assets."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Quantum Minerals and Rio Tinto Form Partnership to Progress the La Granja Copper Project in Peru

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Announces Date of the Annual Shareholders Meeting

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or "the Company") will hold the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders ("AGM") on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 10:00 am Pacific Time at the office of the Company, Suite 1150, 609 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia .

All current directors will stand for re-election at the AGM with the exception of Mr. Kalidas Madhavpeddi, a director of the Company since it went public in 2012. Mr. Madhavpeddi is Chairman of Glencore Plc and has more than 40 years of international experience in corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, government relations, marketing, mining engineering and capital. The Board of Directors and Management of the Company would like to thank Mr. Madhavpeddi for his valuable contributions to Trilogy Metals and wish him success in his future endeavors.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Announces Date of the Annual Shareholders Meeting

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or "the Company") will hold the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders ("AGM") on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 10:00 am Pacific Time at the office of the Company, Suite 1150, 609 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia .

All current directors will stand for re-election at the AGM with the exception of Mr. Kalidas Madhavpeddi, a director of the Company since it went public in 2012. Mr. Madhavpeddi is Chairman of Glencore Plc and has more than 40 years of international experience in corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, government relations, marketing, mining engineering and capital. The Board of Directors and Management of the Company would like to thank Mr. Madhavpeddi for his valuable contributions to Trilogy Metals and wish him success in his future endeavors.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Proceeds of $2.08M

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

World Copper Closes First Tranche of Financing

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Proceeds of $2.08M

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: David Morgan Talks Gold, Liontown Rejects Albemarle

Energy Investing

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Closes First Tranche of Financing

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Announces Resignation of Officer

×