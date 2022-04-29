Copper Investing News

Lundin Mining Corporation reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 41,130,436 to 779,077,063 common shares with voting rights as at April 29, 2022 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from April 1, 2022 to date is a result of share issuance in connection to the completion of the acquisition of Josemaria Resources Inc. on April 28, 2022 , and the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 41,130,436 to 779,077,063 common shares with voting rights as at April 29, 2022 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from April 1, 2022 to date is a result of share issuance in connection to the completion of the acquisition of Josemaria Resources Inc. on April 28, 2022 , and the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on April 29, 2022 at 17:00 Eastern Time .

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Interra Copper Corp.

Interra Copper Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every nine (9) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 8,388,435 common shares.

Quarterly Activities Report For the Period Ending 31 March 2022

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following overview of the Company’s activities for the March 2022 quarter.

Top 5 Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2022

Copper has put on a strong performance in 2022, surpassing the all-time highs it set last year; that said, the base metal's price cooled off a bit toward the end of April.

Coming into the year, analysts anticipated strength for the red metal. However, they didn't expect the rapid escalation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has now passed the two month mark. The conflict has led to huge gains for many metals, supporting mining and exploration companies focused on these commodities.

The top junior copper stocks list below was generated on April 26, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million at that time were included. Read on to find what has been driving these companies' share prices so far this year.

Teck's Technology Transformation Programs Enhance Performance, Safety and Sustainability; Expected to Generate $1.1 billion in Annualized Benefits

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that initiatives deployed through its technology transformation programs, highlighted by the signature RACE21™ program, are expected to generate approximately $1.1 billion in recurring, annualized benefits through enhanced operational performance, safety and sustainability.

"From advanced analytics to machine learning to automation, our RACE21™ program has built on our long-standing focus on technology and innovation to generate significant new benefit through improved operational performance, safety and sustainability, helping to solidify Teck's position as a technology leader in our industry," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. "As we look to the future, we will continue to leverage digital innovation to more efficiently and sustainably produce the metals and materials needed for a low-carbon world."

RACE21™ Benefits Creation
RACE, which stands for Renew, Automate, Connect and Empower, has been a catalyst for transformative change across Teck and was a contributor to our record-setting performance in 2021. Between 2019-2021, RACE21™ delivered initiatives expected to generate approximately $900 million in recurring annualized benefits using long-range planning price assumptions. Anticipated benefits build on the estimated $200 million of recurring annualized benefits generated through earlier technology initiatives. Assuming spot prices as of March 31, 2022 and planned production and sales, Teck estimates that anticipated benefits could be up to approximately $1.7 billion annually.

Granting of Incentive Stock Options

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces that pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, 1,005,206 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.405 per share for a period of five years have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.

About Atico Mining Corporation

