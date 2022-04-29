TSX: LUN) Lundin Mining Corporation reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 41,130,436 to 779,077,063 common shares with voting rights as at April 29, 2022 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from April 1, 2022 to date is a ...

LUN:CA,LUNMF