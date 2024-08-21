- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Lithium Brine Supply Agreement Signed with Electroflow
Highlights
- Mandrake has executed a Lithium Brine Supply Agreement (LBSA) with Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) provider, Electroflow Technologies (Electroflow)
- Pursuant to the LBSA, Mandrake will supply Electroflow’s DLE pilot plant with bulk lithium brine
- Electroflow will construct and operate the pilot plant, at its own cost, to produce lithium hydroxide via the Electroflow DLE process
- Mineral Resource Estimate to be delivered during the current quarter - scoping study to follow
‘In May 2024, using Mandrake’s Utah Lithium Project brines, Electroflow achieved outstanding repeatable lithium recoveries of 92% and conversion to lithium hydroxide with no chemical pre-treatment.
Mandrake will now be trucking a large quantity of Utah Lithium Project brine to Electroflow’s pilot plant which will provide important information on recovery and purity of lithium hydroxide produced on an ongoing basis at a larger scale. Crucial commercial information relating to costs of processing will also be delivered.
In a difficult environment for lithium players, Mandrake has been able to make impressive headway with the Utah Lithium Project without compromising the Company’s cash position. The successful qualification for US$1M of US Federal DoE funding, commitment from two DLE providers to build pilot facilities at their own cost and Mineral Resources Estimate due this quarter has the Company well positioned going forward.’
Key terms of the LBSA include:
- Electroflow will, at its own cost, construct and assemble the primary self-contained Pilot Plant processing facility and satisfy ongoing associated operating expenses relating to the production of lithium hydroxide via the Electroflow DLE Process utilising lithium brine supplied by Mandrake.
- Mandrake is responsible for the delivery of lithium brine and the costs associated with delivery. Mandrake is also responsible for costs associated with the disposal of delithiated brine from the Utah pilot plant.
- Each party to provide full information to the other in relation to the extraction of brine and operation of the pilot plant.
To ensure costs remain low, Mandrake will re-enter previously sampled legacy oil and gas wells in order to generate adequate volumes of brines for Electroflow’s pilot plant facility. Mandrake will initially truck a large volume of brine to Electroflow’s existing San Francisco Bay Area laboratory facility to enable preliminary processing to calibrate equipment and finalise pilot plant design.
The bulk of the pilot plant processing work will then commence in Utah early in the new year. The projected scale of production from the pilot plant facility is anticipated to be several hundred grams of high purity lithium hydroxide per day.
The successful completion of pilot plant DLE work on Utah Lithium Project brines will provide crucial information on the potential commerciality of processing Mandrake brines.
Mandrake is on-track to deliver a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Utah Lithium Project during the current quarter. The MRE will be followed by the commencement of a scoping study.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Mandrake Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Core Lithium Makes AU$6.5 Million Offer for Charger Metals
Charger Metals (ASX:CHR) said in a Monday (August 19) press release that Core Lithium (ASX:CXO,OTC Pink:CXOXF) has made an unsolicited, non-binding indicative offer to acquire the company.
According to Charger, the offer from Core values the company at AU$0.084 per share, or AU$6.5 million, which equates to a 23 percent premium on Charger's closing share price last Friday (August 16).
The company's board believes the offer doesn't "fully reflect the Company’s value and prospects," but is willing to keep engaging with Core with the intention of pursuing the best outcome for Charger shareholders.
Core published a response on the same day, saying that its offer wasn't supposed to have been made public.
"Core is disappointed Charger chose to release details of its Proposal, notwithstanding that it was clearly stated to be confidential. It was subject to several conditions, including due diligence, and is therefore incomplete," the release states.
The company also said it hasn't received full due diligence access from Charger.
Core's interest in Charger is driven by potential synergies between its 500 square kilometre Finniss lithium project and Charger’s Bynoe lithium project, both of which are located in Australia's Northern Territory.
Core notes that it has resources of 48.2 million tonnes at 1.26 percent Li2O2, giving it one of Australia's top 10 lithium resources. It also has an existing mine with the infrastructure needed to restart production. Core believes that combining its holdings with the exploration potential at Bynoe will benefit shareholders of both companies.
Bynoe spans 63 square kilometres within the lithium-rich Litchfield pegmatite field, and is about 35 kilometres southwest of Darwin. Charger completed three diamond drill holes and 66 reverse-circulation drill holes across seven prospective target areas at the site in 2023, with more than 20 identified lithium prospects yet to be drill tested.
Core said it is willing to support Charger's exploration joint venture at the Lake Johnston lithium project, also in Western Australia. Charger is working to advance the asset with major miner Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO,NYSE:RIO).
Like Charger, Core remains interested in continuing talks, but urged Charger's board to "engage constructively."
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Highly Fractionated Pegmatites Confirmed at Black Mountain through K-feldspar Testing
Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it’s K-feldspar testing program conducted at its Black Mountain hard rock lithium project (“Black Mountain”) has confirmed the moderately to highly fractionated state of the outcropping LCT pegmatites at the project.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Analysis of the Rb content in K-feldspar crystals collected from outcropping pegmatites at Black Mountain confirms the moderately to highly fractionated state of the outcropping lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites
- The K-feldspar potassium to rubidium (K:Rb) ratios of less than 30 are concentrated in the southern group of pegmatites, confirming that they remain the most prospective for lithium mineralization and, accordingly, are now the primary targets for future drilling
- The results of this work have demonstrated to the Company that K-feldspar testing can quickly and cost-effectively distinguish fractionated LCT pegmatites prospective for lithium mineralisation from unmineralised pegmatites and, accordingly, will be used at Chariot’s other projects in the U.S.A.
A pXRF (portable X-ray fluorescence) device was used on 218 potassium-feldspar (“K-feldspar”) samples collected from the outcropping pegmatites at Black Mountain.
Many of these samples also displayed anomalous caesium (Cs) and tantalum (Ta) values, further supporting the existence of LCT pegmatites in the area.
The Company will expand its drilling plans and drill test the Southern Target Area.
Chariot engaged Environmental Resources Management (ERM) to assist with an orientation sampling program at the Black Mountain project to:
1) determine fractionation states of pegmatites by sampling the K-feldspar minerals;
2) identify any fractionation trends (based on K/Rb ratios), in order to define and rank zones for further drill testing; and
3) test for LCT-pegmatite suite elements (Cs, Rb, Ta, and Sn), as further indication of LCT type pegmatites.
The results of this work demonstrate the effectiveness of using K-feldspar testing to distinguish prospective lithium mineralized LCT pegmatites from less fractionated pegmatites. K-feldspar testing has enabled the Company cost-effectively to sharpen the focus of its exploration activities at Black Mountain and will also be used to focus exploration at the Company’s other projects. K-feldspar sampling is currently being conducted at the Copper Mountain and South Pass projects in Wyoming U.S.A.
Figure 1: Black Mountain Leapfrog model showing the mapped pegmatites over the DEM, downhole pegmatite intersections and outcrop K/Rb fractionation data. Oblique view looking northeast.
Fractionation State of the Pegmatites
ERM’s experience and global dataset of K-feldspar K/Rb fractionation data indicates that pegmatites with a K/Rb value of less than 30, have the highest potential to host lithium mineralization (see also Chariot’s ASX announcement dated 19 June 20241). It was determined that the K-feldspar fractionation data from the Black Mountain pegmatites (see Table 1) are consistent with moderately to highly fractionated pegmatites with significant potential for LCT mineralization.
The pXRF analyses of K-feldspar (see Table 1) show elevated content of LCT-pegmatite suite elements (Cs, Rb, Ta, and Sn) and moderate to high fractionation states.
Table 1 Summary results of pXRF data from K-feldspar from the Southern Target Area
Table 2 Summary results of pXRF data from K-feldspar from the Northern Area
The Black Mountain pegmatites located in the project’s Southern Target Area exhibited K/Rb ratios averaging 24 and are associated with high-grade lithium mineralization encountered at surface and in drill holes. This drill data was provided by the Company in its ASX announcement dated 3 May 20242. The data indicates that the sampled pegmatites are all LCT-type.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pilbara Minerals to Acquire Latin Resources, Expanding Lithium Portfolio to Brazil
Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF) shared on August 15 that it plans to acquire Latin Resources (ASX:LRS,OTC Pink:LRSRF) through a a binding scheme implementation agreement.
The deal will give Pilbara Minerals ownership of Latin Resources' flagship Salinas lithium project.
It implies a value of AU$0.20 per Latin Resources share based on Pilbara Minerals' August 14 closing level of AU$2.85. That represents a 32 percent premium to Latin Resources' 30 day volume-weighed average price of AU$0.151 per share.
In total, Pilbara Minerals' purchase is valued at about AU$560 million.
"This acquisition is on-strategy, diversifying the business with what we believe is a counter-cyclical, accretive extension that further builds out Pilbara Minerals' position as one of the leading lithium materials suppliers globally,” Dale Henderson, managing director and CEO of Pilbara Minerals, said in a press release.
He added that Salinas, which is located in Minas Gerais, Brazil, will complement Pilbara Minerals' Western Australia-based Pilgangoora operation, which is of the world’s largest independent hard-rock lithium operations.
Meanwhile, Latin Resources shareholders will get exposure to Pilgangoora, which is already in production, and will gain greater security as Pilbara Minerals helps to de-risk funding and development at Salinas.
“I have spent time at Pilbara Minerals' Pilgangoora mine, met with the Pilbara Minerals team and I'm in no doubt that Pilbara Minerals' expertise in lithium mining will be an enormous benefit not only to Latin Resources and its 100%-owned Brazilian subsidiary, Belo Lithium, but to Brazil itself,” said Chris Gale, managing director of Latin Resources.
Salinas is located in Minas Gerais' Bananal Valley area, 10 kilometres outside the town of Salinas. The project's resource estimate, which covers the Colina and Fog's Block deposits, stands at 77.7 million tonnes at 1.24 percent lithium oxide.
According to the company, Salinas is neighboured by lithium producer Sigma Lithium (TSXV:SGML,NASDAQ:SGML).
Latin Resources plans to hold a meeting for shareholders to vote on the acquisition plan in mid-November. If approved, it is expected to close in late November or early December.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Great Bear Project Delivers Further Outstanding Copper, Gold & Silver Assays
Latest assays include 42.2% Cu, 17.4/t Au and 716g/t Ag. High-grade precious and base metal occurrences continue to grow
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is delighted to announce a further batch of assay results from rock chip samples taken during the maiden field program at the Great Bear Project (“Great Bear” or “the Project”), Northern Canada. Results confirm widespread high-grade precious and base metal mineralisation associated with multiple IOCG and epithermal systems.
- Latest assay results continue to demonstrate the significant potential of the wider Great Bear area
- High grade precious and base metals assay results from an additional four project areas at Great Bear reinforce the potential for multiple occurrences of metal accumulation within this underexplored district
- These results confirm an additional three IOCG mineralised structures, evidenced by high grade Copper, Gold and Silver assays
- At Coyote, just 5km east of the Phoenix district (Glacier, Cleaver & Rust), an outcropping zone of intense epithermal alteration and veining (440 x 195m) has been discovered on the northeastern rim of the Sparkplug collapsed caldera ring feature, results include:
- At Cougar, an area of intense outcropping IOCG alteration has been identified 3.4km SE of Viper, along the regional scale Contact Lake structural zone. Widespread, pervasive, hematite and goethite alteration can be seen over an area of 1500m N/S and 1100m E/W. A single grab sample result returned 13.5% Cu, 1.14g/t Au, 97.4g/t Ag (F005648). Further sampling of this area was not possible due to weather and time constraints.
- At Viper, initial sampling and mapping has identified an IOCG style phyllic alteration zone that is adjacent to the historical K2 occurrence. High-grade silver was identified over a 75m N/S strike:
- At Payback, 13km south of Phoenix, assays from four massive sulphide rock chip samples returned:
- Remaining assay results from the balance of the Great Bear field campaign expected over the coming weeks
"These results are further examples of the type of exceptional results we are now seeing from the Great Bear Project. As the exploration programme expanded outwards from the central airstrip “camp zone”, the scale of the opportunity we have before us can now be seen. Consistent & numerous high-grade Copper, Gold and Silver occurrences continue to demonstrate immense potential within the broader Great Bear region.
To have such consistently high grade copper and precious metal results, along significantly expanding strike lengths within such a small percentage of the overall area (less than 15 km N/S and 5 km E/W) is truly exciting. We now fully understand for the first time the significance of historical statements regarding Great Bear from the Canadian Mines Department that this area is the most prospective area in Canada to host multiple large IOCG style deposits. Work will now focus on correlating results from the aerial MT survey with known outcropping structures and sample sites to facilitate planning for the second phase of work at Great Bear. Dozens more highly prospective targets identified are still to be sampled due to the significant size of the Company’s 2900sq km’s licence area.
I look forward to continued similar results from the rest of the project areas in coming weeksas well as the highly anticipated results from the Rae Copper, Silver and Gold Project”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Submission of ASX Listing Prospectus, Proposed Fundraising to Raise up to A$20M and Notice of General Meeting
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) ("CTL" or "the Company"), is advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, and is pleased to announce the formal commencement of its initial public offering of Chess Depositary Interests ("CDIs") and seeking a dual-listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (" ASX") under the same ticker as on AIM 'CTL' ("Fundraising" or "dual-listing"). The Fundraising is made pursuant to CTL's prospectus ("Prospectus"), which was lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission today ("ASIC") and is available to read, subject to certain access restrictions, here: https://ctlithium.com/investors/. CTL will apply for admission to the Official List of the ASX in the coming days and such admission is expected to occur on or around 24 September 2024. Application will also be made for the admission to trading on AIM at the same time for the new shares being issued.
Information on the notice of a general meeting to be convened in connection with the Fundraising is set out at the end of this announcement ("Notice ofGM").
Highlights
· CleanTech Lithium is a leader in the exploration and development of Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) based lithium brine projects in the key lithium producing jurisdiction of Chile, where use of DLE is strongly encouraged by the Chilean government to increase lithium production
· The Company has been listed on AIM since March 2022 where it has developed a supportive, long-term investor base
· CTL has today lodged a Prospectus for a proposed dual-listing on the ASX in conjunction with which it is intending to raise of up to A$20M
· ASX is a natural fit for CTL to dual-list and grow as its current shareholder base features Australian shareholders including Regal Funds Management at ~15%
· An Australian listing will further diversify the shareholder register and provide an additional funding avenue
· The admission to the ASX is expected to occur on or around 24 September 2024*
· CTL is posting today a circular to its shareholders setting out resolutions to be put forward at the General Meeting to be held on 2 September 2024 at 11.00am
· Application will be made for the admission to trading on AIM at the same time for the New Ordinary Shares being issued under the Fundraising
· CTL's flagship project is Laguna Verde where a pre-feasibility study is underway and is expected to be completed by end 2024, subject to satisfactory completion of the Fundraising
· In 2023 CTL completed scoping studies for Laguna Verde and the Company´s second project, Viento Andino, which showed lowest quartile operating costs and robust economics for a potential 20,000tpa lithium carbonate operation at each project
· Additional exploration upside includes the Arenas Blancas project located within the Salar de Atacama basin, the world´s largest lithium production base
· The Prospectus also contains two Competent Person's Reports which include information and data published by the Company since its AIM listing in March 2022
· CTL has a sector leading DLE pilot plant in Chile with a capacity of one tonne per month of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE)
· The Company is on track to produce significant quantities of battery-grade lithium carbonate in the second half of 2024 for product qualification testing by potential customers
· CTL is headed by Executive Chair Steve Kesler, a 45-year mining veteran and a prominent figure in Chile´s mining industry having led Collahuasi and the expansion of Escondida to be the world's two largest copper mines and held senior roles at Rio Tinto and Billiton
*the date is indicative only and may change without notice
Statement from Executive Chair and Interim CEO Steve Kesler:
"CleanTech Lithium is positioning itself to become a leading supplier of battery-grade lithium to the growing EV and energy storage market to support the global energy transition.
"We're excited of the prospect to join the ASX which is home to many of the world's leading lithium companies. In addition to our existing AIM listing, the dual-listing in Australia will provide us with access to a broader collection of security holders and stakeholders who have a deep understanding of the lithium industry and its importance in supporting the world's ambitions for net-zero. We are looking forward to introducing CTL to the Australian market, providing Australian investors the opportunity to invest in an emerging producer of battery grade lithium from a country with an established lithium industry, an FTA with the USA and a preferential trade agreement with the EU.
"Our two core projects host, in aggregate, total resources of more than 2.7 million tonnes of LCE and we are advancing the use of DLE technology, which features much higher recovery rates and less environmental impact compared to conventional forms of lithium extraction. We are also aiming to be powered by renewable energy once in production, utilising Chile's excellent renewable energy resources including in the region of our projects.
"Harnessing DLE and renewable energy positions CTL to be a leader in a more efficient method of producing lithium in Chile, and we believe this will give us an advantage in supplying a premium lithium product to the market."
Further Information
As noted above, in connection with the Company's proposed dual-listing on the ASX, the Company's Fundraising seeks to raise a minimum of A$10 million ("Minimum Subscription") and a maximum of A$20 million (before costs), by the issue of Chess Depositary Interests ("CDIs") (each CDI represents one fully paid ordinary share of the Company ("New Ordinary Share") at an issue price of A$0.30 per CDI, together with one free attaching option exercisable at $0.375 on or before the date that is 18 months from the date of issue ("Attaching Option") for every CDI subscribed for and issued ("Public Offer").
The Fundraising is being conducted at the issue price of A$0.30 (being the equivalent to £0.1579)*, which represents a discount of approximately 7.1 per cent to the closing price per Ordinary Share on 12 August 2024. The Attaching Option at A$0.375 represents a premium of 25% to the issue price of A$0.30.
Fox Davies Capital Limited ("Fox Davies") and CLSA Australia Pty Ltd ("CLSA") are acting as joint lead managers (together being the "Joint Lead Managers") in connection with the Fundraising.
In connection with the Fundraising, Fox-Davies will be issued with options ("Fox-Davies Options") under the Prospectus. Refer to the 'Details of the fundraise' section below for further details.
CleanTech Lithium's ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") have been admitted to trading on London's AIM market ("AIM") since March 2022.
Investors, who qualify for participation in the offering of securities under the Prospectus, should consider the Prospectus in deciding whether to participate in the Fundraising. Investors wishing to subscribe for the CDIs and Attaching Options will need to complete the application form that will accompany the Prospectus. A copy of the Prospectus can be downloaded from CTL's website, www.ctlithium.com, subject to certain access restrictions.
The proceeds of the Fundraising are intended to be applied towards the development of the Company's suite of projects in Chile, primarily the completion of the Pre-Feasibility Study at the Laguna Verde Project and ongoing operations at the DLE pilot plant, which is producing battery-grade lithium carbonate. CTL's projects are centred in an area of northern Chile dubbed the "lithium triangle" which is shared with Argentina and Bolivia. CTL aims to become a leading producer and supplier of "green" battery-grade lithium to the Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage market by utilising advanced environmentally-sensitive processing technology powered by renewable energy.
The Directors believe that the ASX market benefits from a strong understanding of the mining industry and lithium sector with deep pools of capital available for good projects and where many of the Company's lithium peers are listed.
In particular, the Directors are of the view that the Company's proposed ASX listing will:
· Facilitate additional Australian investors' ability to trade in the Company's securities, broaden the Company's shareholder base, while also building on the strong support received from investors in Europe to date;
· Increase the Company's profile in the Australian market with increased analyst and media coverage; and
· Expose the Company to the large pool of funds available for investment in Australia, which have a significant appetite for resource companies.
The Prospectus was filed with ASIC on 13 August 2024 ("the Prospectus Date"), and ASX Admission is expected to occur on or around 24 September 2024 (the date is indicative only and may change without notice). If the ASX does not grant permission for Official Quotation within three months of the Prospectus Date (or within such longer period as may be permitted by ASIC) none of the New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Prospectus offered in connection with the Fundraising will be issued. There is no guarantee that the Company will list on ASX or be granted approval to do so.
Use of Proceeds
The proceeds of the Public Offer will be applied towards:
• Completion of the PFS, drilling and hydrogeology works at the Laguna Verde Project;
• Hydrological and metallurgical studies and further DLE pilot plant testing;
• Community relations programme;
• Laguna Verde Project licence payment to LV Vendors; and
• Operational and corporate costs and costs of the Public Offer.
A table setting out further detail of the proposed use of funds is set out in Section 1.11 in the Prospectus.
Details of the fundraise
The Fundraising is being conducted by way of an offering a minimum of 33,333,334 CDIs (equivalent to 33,333,334 New Ordinary Shares) at an issue price of A$0.30 per CDI to raise a minimum of A$10 million (before costs) and up to a maximum of 66,666,667 CDIs (equivalent to 66,666,667 New Ordinary Shares) to raise a maximum of A$20 million (before costs). Investors will also be issued with one Attaching Option for every CDI subscribed for and issued.
The Fundraising will be open to institutional investors in various jurisdictions (including Australia and the United Kingdom) and to members of the public generally in Australia and is not available to retail investors in the UK.
The total maximum number of Ordinary Shares on issue following completion of the Fundraising on an undiluted basis is expected to be between 178,495,660 and 211,828,993 Ordinary Shares (depending on the level of take-up under the Fundraising). Further details of the rights attaching to CDIs and New Ordinary Shares is set out in Section 7.2 of the Prospectus, and the terms and conditions of the Attaching Options are set out in Section 7.10 of the Prospectus.
The Fundraising is not underwritten.
The Company has appointed Fox-Davies and CLSA as joint lead managers in connection with the Fundraising. The Joint Lead Managers will be paid certain fees and commissions in connection with the Fundraising and Fox-Davies will be issued with the Fox-Davies Options (see Section 5.3 of the Prospectus for further details).
Conditions to the Fundraising
The Fundraising is conditional upon the following events occurring:
· the Company raising the Minimum Subscription;
· ASX granting conditional approval for the Company to be admitted to the Official List of ASX (subject to such conditions as are acceptable to the Company);
· Admission to trading on AIM of the New Ordinary Shares representing CDIs pursuant to the Fundraising ("AIM Admission");
· Shareholder approval at a general meeting ("General Meeting") of the following resolutions (i) the issue of the New Ordinary Shares under the Fundraising at the General Meeting; and (ii) the amendment of the Articles to extend the exempt transfer provision (for the purposes of the disclosure of interests in Ordinary Shares) to transfers of CDIs on ASX ("ConditionalResolutions"). Further information on the General Meeting is set out in this announcement; and
· the Jersey Financial Services Commission granting its consents under (i) Article 2 of the Control of Borrowing (Jersey) Order 1958 to the issue of the Ordinary Shares underlying the CDIs; and (ii) Article 4 of the Control of Borrowing (Jersey) Order 1958 to the issue of the Attaching Options and the Fox-Davies Options ("COBO Consent").
If these conditions are not satisfied, the Fundraising will not proceed.
Settlement and dealings
Application will be made to AIM for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that AIM Admission will become effective on or around 16 September 2024, with ASX Admission to become effective on or around 24 September 2024.
These dates are indicative only and may change without notice. The Company (in consultation with the Joint Lead Managers) reserves the right to vary any and all of the above dates without notice, subject to the Corporations Act, the ASX Listing Rules. the AIM Rules and other applicable laws.
The New Ordinary Shares will, when issued and fully paid, rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares including the right to receive dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of their issue.
Notice of GM
The General Meeting is being held to approve the Conditional Resolutions and to renew the Company's existing share authorities. The Notice of GM and shareholder circular will be posted to shareholders today and will be made available on the Company's website at www.ctlithium.com.
The General Meeting is set to be held at CleanTech Lithium PLC, de Carteret House, 7 Castle Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3BT on Monday 2 September 2024 at 11.00am.
*GBPAUD FX rate assumed at £1.00 = A$1.90
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
cleantech@celicourt.uk
Australian Media Contacts
+61 403 322 097 / +61 435 143 716
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer.www.ctlithium.com
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation
Extraordinary Grade Copper, Gold and Silver Assays Received
First batch rock chip assay results confirm high-grade large-scale potential of Great Bear Lake Project. Initial assays from Phoenix results include 42.6% Cu, 38.2g/t Au and 310g/t Ag
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is delighted to announce first batch assay results from rock chip samples taken during the maiden field program at Great Bear Lake Project (“Great Bear” or “the Project”), northern Canada. Results confirm widespread high-grade precious and base metal mineralisation associated with multiple IOCG and epithermal systems.
- Heli supported sampling programme designed initially to focus on priority areas surrounding existing airstrip infrastructure - First results received to date are for Phoenix
- Widespread, high-grade, Copper, Gold and Silver mineralisation confirmed. Phoenix is a district scale mineralised region, one of six (6) major project areas that were sampled within the Great Bear Lake Project, Northwest Territories, Canada
- Initial assays confirm historical results as well as significantly expand areas of known IOCG and epithermal mineralisation
- Mineralisation now identified along more than a 3.4km E/W structural corridor with extensive IOCG and phyllic characteristics identified along the entire length
- Better results from Phoenix include:
- A 1.1km intensely mineralised E/W structure returned impressive Copper, Gold, Silver and Cobalt results include:
- 42.60% Cu, 2.28g/t Au, 159g/t Ag, 0.36% Co (F005437)
- 39.50% Cu, 3.54g/t Au, 181g/t Ag, 0.23% Co (F005436)
- 39.50% Cu, 2.28g/t Au, 131g/t Ag, 0.20% Co (F005435)
- 3.08% Cu, 7.96g/t Au, 310g/t Ag, 0.16% Co (F005434)
- 5.70% Cu, 1.87g/t Au, 96.7g/t Ag (F005438)
- A broad outcropping 785 x 460m epithermal alteration zone returned:
- 6.31% Cu, 28.2 g/t Ag, 0.468 g/t Au, 440 ppm Co (F005688)
- 3.00% Cu, 249 g/t Ag, 0.717 g/t Au, 888 ppm Co (F005646)
- 3.64% Cu, 4.73 g/t Ag, 0.047 g/t Au (F005632)
- 2.78% Cu, 25.7 g/t Ag, 0.358 g/t Au (F005633)
- 1.76% Cu, 1.29 g/t Au, 10.1 g/t Ag (F005694)
- An additional nearby 215m N/S outcropping sulphide rich quartz vein returned high grade gold, silver and copper with best results of 38.2g/t Au, 76.5g/t Ag, 4.16% Cu (F005424) and 29.7g/t Au, 121g/t Ag, 2.55% Cu (F005426)
- A 1.1km intensely mineralised E/W structure returned impressive Copper, Gold, Silver and Cobalt results include:
- Further rock chip assays are expected from the other 6 initial project areas sampled at Great Bear expected over the coming weeks following QA/QC review and interpretation
“This initial batch of rock chip assays from Phoenix, the first project area to be sampled due to the proximity to the existing large airstrip at Great bear, has delivered outstanding initial results. Not only have we confirmed the historical results and sample locations, but we have expanded the area of known mineralisation at the project. This first success gives us great optimism regarding the other 4 project areas at Great Bear.
This remote and previously underexplored area has turned out to be a much larger metal rich hydrothermal system than previously thought. Historically seen as a series of sporadic high-grade results, this maiden mapping and sampling programme has confirmed for the first time a continuity and significant lateral extent of the known mineralisation.
Encouragingly Phoenix which is only the first of 5 project areas we have received assay results for, shows all the necessary characteristics of a major high-grade discovery with two major IOCG hydrothermal systems less than 2km apart with high grade epithermal mineralisation interspersed between these two larger areas and along a total strike length of 3.4km.”
“We anticipate continued assays over the coming month from the balance of work undertaken at Great Bear and I look forward to the release of these as they come to hand.
Importantly, this first field programme validates our strategy to pivot to the untapped resources of Canada’s far north, in the “scramble for what’s left”. As resource nationalism creates and will continue to create uncertainty over future supply lines, operating in Canada allows us to sleep at night.
We are doing what we said we would do - identifying opportunities and delivering results for shareholders and these are fantastic initial results.”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
