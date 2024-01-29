Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

White Cliff Minerals

License Approval Received from Nunavut Planning Commission for Coppermine Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to announce it has received a positive conformity determination (“the Approval”) for its licences from the Nunavut Planning Commission (NPC) for the high-grade Coppermine project. This critical regulatory approval marks a major step in the permitting process and allows the company to now appoint contractors for 2024 exploration initiatives and complete the logistical planning phase. This approval also ensures that any proposed activities align with regulatory expectations and underscores White Cliffs’ demonstrable commitment to responsible resource development with local, territorial and federal stakeholders.

The Company is now fully permitted and will take up where state, public & private sponsored historical exploration previously identified dozens of outcropping occurrences of copper and silver mineralisation as well as non JORC mineral estimates along more than a 100km long structural trend.

  • Previously reported high grade copper results include1 but are not limited to:
    • 30.24% Cu, 34g/t Ag at Halo Prospect
    • 30.25% Cu, 43g/t Ag at Halo Prospect
    • 35.54% Cu, 17g/t Ag at Cu-Tar Prospect
    • 30.7% Cu, >200g/t Ag at Don Prospect
    • >40% Cu, 115g/t Ag at Don Prospect (above Cu detection range)
    • >40% Cu, 107g/t Ag at Don Prospect (above Cu detection range)

Coppermine contains numerous historical non JORC or NI 43-101 and ‘blue sky’ mineral estimates that will be a priority during 2024.

The company will leverage recent advancements in airborne sensing & data gathering technologies as well as undertaking detailed mapping and sampling to identify areas for further detailed study within the licence area. Ultimately, this work will culminate in extensive drilling on higher priority areas identified throughout this large-scale mineralised structure.

Negotiations with several Canadian based service providers continue for various work programmes on what will be the first systematic exploration at this project area in decades. The Company will base its logistical hub initially in Kugluktuk, a town of approximately 1,500 people, located to the northeast of the project area. Kugluktuk is accessible by both plane and ship.

Once finalised, these work programmes will be announced to market and will run in close collaboration with planned work at Radium Point, the companys’ recently acquired district scale uranium project.

While focus will move to finalising operational aspects of the upcoming exploration programme the Company will also continue to work closely with local communities, indigenous groups and other stakeholders to ensure activities align with community expectations and these considerations are actively integrated into all activities.

Commenting on the transaction, White Cliff Chairman, Roderick McIllree said:

"With this Nunavut Commission licence approval, we are now fully permitted and can move to finalise our exploration initiatives including contractor selection. This milestone was a critical component of our strategic planning phase and is now delivered. We can now focus on validating a significant database of historical mineral resources, high grade outcrop samples and ultimately prepare for drilling. We look forward to updating shareholders in the coming months on further developments both in terms of field activities for 2024 at our current and future project acquisitions.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Galan Lithium Limited (‘GLN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium President and CEO Allan Frame

Beyond Lithium Eyes Joint Ventures, "Vigorous" Exploration for Ear Falls and Victory Projects

Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY) has submitted exploration permit applications for 30 drilling sites and 20 stripping locations at the Victory and Ear Falls projects following successful exploration at the sites in 2023.

On January 16, Beyond Lithium announced the results of its 2023 drilling program at the Ear Falls project, at which six of the seven drill holes intersected strong and pervasive lithium and cesium mineralization.

“We're convinced that either at depth or laterally there's a much bigger system,” President and CEO Allan Frame said. "And that's got us very excited for 2024. We applied for a diamond drill permit for that program and for the Victory project as well. Once we receive those, that will allow us to do some actual drilling."

Keep reading...Show less
Update on Competitive Offtake Partnering Process

Update on Competitive Offtake Partnering Process


Keep reading...Show less
Host International Academics - University Atacama

Host International Academics - University Atacama

CleanTech Lithium ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") Host International Academics from University of Atacama


Keep reading...Show less

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×