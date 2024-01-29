- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
License Approval Received from Nunavut Planning Commission for Coppermine Project
White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to announce it has received a positive conformity determination (“the Approval”) for its licences from the Nunavut Planning Commission (NPC) for the high-grade Coppermine project. This critical regulatory approval marks a major step in the permitting process and allows the company to now appoint contractors for 2024 exploration initiatives and complete the logistical planning phase. This approval also ensures that any proposed activities align with regulatory expectations and underscores White Cliffs’ demonstrable commitment to responsible resource development with local, territorial and federal stakeholders.
The Company is now fully permitted and will take up where state, public & private sponsored historical exploration previously identified dozens of outcropping occurrences of copper and silver mineralisation as well as non JORC mineral estimates along more than a 100km long structural trend.
- Previously reported high grade copper results include1 but are not limited to:
- 30.24% Cu, 34g/t Ag at Halo Prospect
- 30.25% Cu, 43g/t Ag at Halo Prospect
- 35.54% Cu, 17g/t Ag at Cu-Tar Prospect
- 30.7% Cu, >200g/t Ag at Don Prospect
- >40% Cu, 115g/t Ag at Don Prospect (above Cu detection range)
- >40% Cu, 107g/t Ag at Don Prospect (above Cu detection range)
Coppermine contains numerous historical non JORC or NI 43-101 and ‘blue sky’ mineral estimates that will be a priority during 2024.
The company will leverage recent advancements in airborne sensing & data gathering technologies as well as undertaking detailed mapping and sampling to identify areas for further detailed study within the licence area. Ultimately, this work will culminate in extensive drilling on higher priority areas identified throughout this large-scale mineralised structure.
Negotiations with several Canadian based service providers continue for various work programmes on what will be the first systematic exploration at this project area in decades. The Company will base its logistical hub initially in Kugluktuk, a town of approximately 1,500 people, located to the northeast of the project area. Kugluktuk is accessible by both plane and ship.
Once finalised, these work programmes will be announced to market and will run in close collaboration with planned work at Radium Point, the companys’ recently acquired district scale uranium project.
While focus will move to finalising operational aspects of the upcoming exploration programme the Company will also continue to work closely with local communities, indigenous groups and other stakeholders to ensure activities align with community expectations and these considerations are actively integrated into all activities.
Commenting on the transaction, White Cliff Chairman, Roderick McIllree said:
"With this Nunavut Commission licence approval, we are now fully permitted and can move to finalise our exploration initiatives including contractor selection. This milestone was a critical component of our strategic planning phase and is now delivered. We can now focus on validating a significant database of historical mineral resources, high grade outcrop samples and ultimately prepare for drilling. We look forward to updating shareholders in the coming months on further developments both in terms of field activities for 2024 at our current and future project acquisitions.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Galan Lithium Limited (‘GLN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
HIGHLIGHTS
Appointment of Hatch for Lithium Carbonate Plant Engineering Study
- Hatch Ltd appointed Lithium Carbonate Engineering Study Manager
- Study focus is 16,000 tpa battery grade lithium carbonate plant
- Multi disciplinary engineering group with extensive lithium experience
- Hatch designed and built the 17,000 tpa Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant for Galaxy
- Under the leadership of Dr Jingyuan Liu and John Loxton
- Part of the Quebec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) Strategy
Hatch Completion of Location Study for Lithium Carbonate Refinery
- Completed a location study for the optimal Lithium Carbonate Refinery site
- 16,000 tonne per annum battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery
- Bécancour Industrial Park most favoured between Québec City and Montreal
- Commenced discussions with the industrial park
LU7 Bolsters North American Operational Experience
- Appointment of Ms Victoria Vargas, as Director to its subsidiary, Lithium Universe (Holdings) Ltd (Canada)
- 25 years of experience within North American capital markets
- Extensive experience across the mining and minerals industry
- Strategically expanding presence in Québec
- Centrally Located near engineering partners HATCH and Primero Group
Outstanding Progress on QLPH Concentrator Engineering Study
- Primero's outstanding progress in QLPH concentrator engineering study
- Impressive pace and quality surpasses industry norms
- Based on Mt Cattlin design and supervised by Lithium Dream Team
- Key deliverables: Block Flow and Process Flow Diagrams, Mass Balance, Process Design Criteria
Lithium Universe Meeting with Quebec Government to Share Strategy
- LU7 meets with Québec Government
- Minister of Economics, Innovation and Energy, Pierre Fitzgibbon
- Hubert Bolduc, President, Investissement Québec International
Excellent Progress of Lithium Carbonate Refinery Engineering Study
- Hatch's outstanding progress in QLPH Li Carb Refinery engineering study
- Finalisation of design flow sheet and draft site layout
- Completion of Block Flow Diagram (BFD) and Process Flow Diagrams (PFD) and Mass Balance along with Process Design Criteria (PDC)
- Completion of summer/fall exploration campaign
- Final soil laboratory analysis received
- Drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature
- Feature extends from Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited's Adina Lithium project to the east
- Priority drill targets generated for 2024 drilling campaign
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Beyond Lithium Eyes Joint Ventures, "Vigorous" Exploration for Ear Falls and Victory Projects
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY) has submitted exploration permit applications for 30 drilling sites and 20 stripping locations at the Victory and Ear Falls projects following successful exploration at the sites in 2023.
On January 16, Beyond Lithium announced the results of its 2023 drilling program at the Ear Falls project, at which six of the seven drill holes intersected strong and pervasive lithium and cesium mineralization.
“We're convinced that either at depth or laterally there's a much bigger system,” President and CEO Allan Frame said. "And that's got us very excited for 2024. We applied for a diamond drill permit for that program and for the Victory project as well. Once we receive those, that will allow us to do some actual drilling."
Beyond Lithium spent 2023 exploring 50 properties out of its massive portfolio of more than 60 assets, and has narrowed it down to 18 for further exploration. As for 2024, Frame said there is enough geological information and mapping to pursue exploration at those 18 properties — which include Ear Falls, Victory and Cosgrave Lake — “even more vigorously.”
“What I see for 2024, we've obviously got three projects that kind of stand out more than the others, although they all look pretty good. But we're pursuing joint ventures because I don't think we can reasonably assume to do the exploration that these projects now warrant on our own.”
Watch the full interview with Beyond Lithium President and CEO Allan Frame above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Beyond Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Beyond Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Beyond Lithiumand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Update on Competitive Offtake Partnering Process
Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce the completion of Stage 1 of the Company's competitive offtake partnering process to secure funding for a portion of the remaining 50% available feedstock from the Company's Ewoyaa Lithium Project ("Ewoyaa" or the "Project") in Ghana.
The objective of the process is to attract funding offers to sufficiently cover the Company's allocation of development expenditure for the Project, to expedite and de-risk the development of the Project, realise attractive terms for any offtake contracted and secure a well credentialled partner that will support the Company's and Ghana's objectives of supplying lithium into the global electric vehicle market.
Following significant inbound interest prior to the commencement of the offtake process and the receipt of bids from interested parties through Stage 1, the Company has moved to a more detailed Stage 2 due diligence phase.
The competitive offtake process is being led by global investment bank, Macquarie Capital.
Commenting on the process, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:
"As one of very few near-term spodumene producers with available offtake yet to be committed, the ongoing partnering process that we are running with Macquarie has highlighted the significant interest in Ewoyaa's feedstock, despite the backdrop of weakened lithium prices.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Host International Academics - University Atacama
CleanTech Lithium ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") Host International Academics from University of Atacama
In a joint effort to address global challenges and local issues associated with lithium, CleanTech Lithium has hosted a leading international seminar entitled "Lithium: Global Challenges, Local Issues, Decarbonization, Sustainability and Participation". The event, which took place on January 18th and 19th at the Universidad de Atacama, brought together renowned international academics and industry leaders to explore the crucial role lithium plays in global decarbonization and the transition to a green economy.
In a context where decarbonization has become an inescapable priority to mitigate the effects of climate change, lithium emerges as an essential component in the transition to cleaner energy sources. The seminar focused not only on understanding the importance of lithium globally, but also on collaboratively addressing the local complexities associated with its extraction, which is a priority for the Chilean government.
An essential part of the event saw the visit of international academics to the CleanTech Lithium R&D Centre in Copiapó where the Company's DLE Pilot Plant is being commissioned (see figure 1). This direct encounter allowed participants to immerse themselves in the Company's approach to lithium extraction, highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships to address the complex challenges facing the industry.
Marcela Sepúlveda, Community Relations Manager, CleanTech Lithium, commented: "Collaboration between academia, industry and government is essential to developing sustainable solutions in lithium extraction and its integration into the global supply chain. The presence of international academics at our DLE pilot plant is a testament to our commitment to innovation and transparency in our operations."
Mauricio Lorca, Research Associate at the Universidad de Atacama, mentioned: "Having these spaces for dialogue and listening are extremely valuable. And in that sense, the presence of CleanTech Lithium was very well evaluated. Having this willingness to build dialogue is obviously a step in the right direction."
Figure 1: CleanTech Lithium hosts international academics from the University de Atacama
The seminar stands as a forum for the exchange of ideas and experiences, fostering collaboration between different stakeholders to address the present and future challenges associated with lithium. CleanTech Lithium, together with the Universidad de Atacama, is proud to lead this effort towards a more sustainable and equitable future.
Click here for the full Press Release
This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
