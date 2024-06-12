Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

FTL to Acquire York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, Newfoundland, Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Blue Sky Uranium

BSK:CA

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Astral Resources

AAR:AU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Latest Assays Demonstrate Significant Increase in Murga Scandium Grades

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that re-assaying of aircore drill samples from the Murga Scandium Prospect has demonstrated a significant increase in scandium grade for the prospect, which is located on Rimfire’s Fifield Project 70kms NW of Parkes NSW (Figure 1).

Highlights

  • Re-assaying of March 2024 aircore drill samples increases average scandium grade by 11% with some samples achieving 25 – 50% increases
  • Maiden Murga North JORC Resource to be estimated in conjunction with Melrose maiden JORC resource estimate
  • Planning for further aircore and diamond drilling to determine the lateral extents and infill wide spaced anomalies of the scandium at Murga underway
  • All scandium exploration funded by exploration partner GPR with a further $250K received during the last month
Commenting on the announcement, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “Re-assaying of 260 aircore samples from the March 2024 Murga drill program using a total digest analytical method has increased scandium grades by an average of 11% across all of the samples, with several examples where grade increases of 25 – 50% were achieved.

This is a significant development as the re-assay data demonstrate that the actual scandium grades for Murga could be significantly higher than the original drill intercepts previously reported by Rimfire and reinforces the potential of Murga to host a large-scale pure scandium resource.

On the back of these great results, Rimfire has decided to estimate a JORC resource for the Murga North portion of Murga, which will be carried out in conjunction with the upcoming Melrose JORC resource estimate”.

Re-assaying of Samples

Original assaying of drill samples from the reconnaissance March 2024 Murga aircore drilling program was undertaken using a 4-acid digestion / ICP analysis technique which is considered a “partial digest” analytical method and was used by Rimfire to cost effectively “screen” large numbers of drill samples generated by the drill program (see Rimfire’s ASX Announcement dated 6 May 2024).

Having identified multiple scandium occurrences at Murga (i.e. Murga North, Murga Northwest, Murga East and Murga South, Rimfire subsequently resubmitted 260 of the most anomalous samples (greater than 120ppm Sc) from the drilling for additional scandium analysis using the more expensive lithium borate fusion XRF method.

This technique is a “whole digest” analytical method whereby a fused disk of the sample is created and analysed with XRF spectroscopy. The assay grade achieved by this method is considered to be a more representative scandium assay value.

The additional assaying aimed to confirm and potentially increase the scandium assay values obtained from the 4-acid digestion / ICP analysis method. Where the two methods have been previously employed on other Rimfire scandium prospects in the area, the lithium borate fusion method has typically increased individual scandium assay values by 5 – 10%.

As shown in Table 1, the most recent batch of lithium borate fusion XRF assaying returned an average increase in scandium assay values of 11% compared to the corresponding assay value obtained from the 4-acid digestion / ICP analysis method. There were also several individual samples that showed an increase in scandium grade of 25 – 50%.

The lithium borate fusion XRF results are important as they demonstrate that the actual scandium grades for Murga could be significantly higher than the original Murga drill intercepts (calculated using the 4-acid digestion / ICP analysis technique) previously reported by Rimfire (see Rimfire’s ASX Announcement dated 6 May 2024).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:rimresource investing
The Conversation (0)
Aura Energy

Aura Increases Tiris’ Mineral Resources by 55% to 91.3 Mlbs U3O8

Resource growth adds confidence in future expansion and scale opportunities

Aura Energy Limited (ASX: AEE, AIM: AURA) (“Aura” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the Tiris Uranium Project (“Tiris” or the “Project”) in Mauritania.

Keep reading...Show less
Redstone Resources

Investor Presentation - West Musgrave Copper Project

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less
Large truck at mine site with worker looking up at it.

Mineral Resources vs. Mineral Reserves: Key Mining Terms for Investors to Know

Resource investors have access to huge amounts of information when evaluating junior mining stocks, but understanding exactly what a company has in the ground is one of the most crucial steps.

Mineral resources and mineral reserves are key to the due diligence process. While these terms may at first sound interchangeable, they carry distinct meanings and implications within the mining industry.

Mineral resources break down into the measured, indicated and inferred categories, while mineral reserves are divided into the proven and probable segments. Each of these terms provides a different level of insight into a company's deposit. So what do they all mean? Below are definitions that can help investors make informed decisions.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Update - Minnie Springs High Grade Cu-Mo Porphyry Targeting

Augustus Minerals Limited (the Company) refers to the announcement dated 7 June 2024 titled “Minnie Springs High Grade Cu-Mo Porphyry Targeting” (Announcement).

The Company wishes to update the Announcement adding information in respect to Figure 1. Enclosed with this cover page is the updated announcement.

Authorised by the Board of Augustus Minerals Limited.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Minnie Springs High Grade Cu-Mo Porphyry Targeting

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on geological modelling of mineralisation and alteration mapping following recent RC drilling and reprocessing of historic IP survey data for the Minnie Springs Copper (Cu)-Molybdenum (Mo) project in the Gascoyne Region.
Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Battery Selection Confirms Longer Battery Duration at Lower Capital Cost, Enhancing Project Economics

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the battery procurement process for the Stage One development of its Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project), which comprises a 120MW solar facility and integrated four-hour 80MW battery.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Aura Increases Tiris’ Mineral Resources by 55% to 91.3 Mlbs U3O8

17.65% Niobium & Exceptional REE Results from In-Situ Source at Wabli Creek Project

In-Fill Drilling Program Commenced for Nueva Sabana Copper Mine, Cuba

Investor Presentation - West Musgrave Copper Project

Related News

Lithium Investing

17.65% Niobium & Exceptional REE Results from In-Situ Source at Wabli Creek Project

Gold Investing

In-Fill Drilling Program Commenced for Nueva Sabana Copper Mine, Cuba

Copper Investing

Exceptional, High-Grade Copper Intersected at Lana Corina - 298m @ 0.98% CuEq

rare earth investing

DY6 Metals CEO touts Africa's Rising Role in Global Rare Earths Supply Chains

Copper Investing

Quetzal Copper: Copper Exploration to Help Secure North America’s Supply Chain

Uranium Investing

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

rare earth investing

Raising the Bar in Sustainable Mineral Supply Chains

×