Largo Initiates Review of Strategic Alternatives for Largo Clean Energy to Evaluate Opportunities to Maximize Value in the Clean Energy Transition

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Compan y") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces that its Board of Directors (the " Board ") has initiated a review and evaluation of strategic alternatives with the intent to unlock and fully maximize the value of Largo Clean Energy Corp. (" LCE ").

The comprehensive review and evaluation process will include consideration of a full range of strategic, business, and financial alternatives, including, but not limited to, evaluating and completing financing transactions at the LCE subsidiary level, mergers and acquisitions of LCE with other battery companies and partnership opportunities with well-established energy system producers who are interested in entering the vanadium battery sector with the unique elements that Largo offers to this industry.

Daniel Tellechea, Interim CEO and Director of Largo commented: " Largo is commencing a comprehensive and thorough review of strategic alternatives to accelerate and enhance the distinctive value proposition LCE presents for vanadium batteries and the long duration energy storage sector. We believe several strategic opportunities exist in the market today that would benefit from LCE's unique characteristics, and a formal process for comparing these alternatives is expected to deliver maximum value for all shareholders in a timely manner. These characteristics include: i) LCE's access to the innovative Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. ("LPV") (TSXV:VAND, OTCQX:VANAF) structure, which is expected to significantly reduce vanadium battery costs for customers, ii) LCE's U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities, which may be eligible for significant fiscal incentives, grants and benefits, and iii) LCE's patented vanadium flow battery stack technology and electrolyte purification technology."

He continued: "We believe the strategic review process announced today could also accelerate the prospects for deployment of vanadium units owned by LPV in batteries, which we consider provides a major improvement in the cost-competitiveness of LCE against other battery technologies and other vanadium flow battery competitors. With the start of this process underway, the Company also remains committed to delivering on its set targets for the year in a safe and responsible manner."

There can be no assurance that this process will result in any specific strategic plan or financial transaction and the Company does not plan to provide updates on the status of the review unless there are material developments to report.

Gallatin Capital LLC (" Gallatin ") is advising on securities transactions and Castle Grove Capital, LLC (" Castle Grove Capital ") is providing consulting services in support of the strategic review and evaluation process. Inquiries regarding the process may be directed to Myron Manternach, a registered representative of Gallatin and the President of Castle Grove Capital.

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Aiming to enhance value creation at Largo, the Company is in the process of implementing an ilmenite concentrate plant using feedstock sourced from its existing operations in addition to advancing its U.S.-based clean energy division with its VCHARGE vanadium batteries. Largo's VCHARGE vanadium batteries contain a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan. Producing some of the world's highest quality vanadium, Largo's strategic business plan is based on two pillars: 1.) leading vanadium supplier with an outlined growth plan and 2.) U.S.-based energy storage business to support a low carbon future.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation, ("forward-looking information"). Forward‐looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to LCE's strategic review, the expectation that the strategic review will deliver maximum value for all shareholders, the timeliness of the strategic review, access to LPV's structure, the ability to reduce vanadium battery costs for customers, eligibility for fiscal incentives, grants and benefits, the deployment of vanadium units and other benefits that may arise from the strategic review and/or LPV. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov from time to time. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ability to obtain, in a timely manner, all necessary regulatory, stock exchange, shareholder and other third-party approvals to consummate any transactions contemplated by the strategic review; the risk of any disruptions to the Company's business and operations; competition; conflict in eastern Europe; changes in interest rates, inflation, foreign exchange rates, and the other risks involved in the mining and long-term battery storage industries and capital markets. Forward-looking information are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking information. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&A which also apply.

Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com

Advisor
Myron Manternach
Registered Representative of Gallatin Capital LLC
mmanternach@castlegrovecapital.com

Largo Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Including Further Progress on its Cost Reduction Initiatives and Commissioning of its Ilmenite Production as a By-Product of its Vanadium Operations

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q2 2023 and Other Highlights

Largo Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to announce it has published its Sustainability Report for the year ended December 31, 2022, outlining its activities across its mining operation in Brazil and clean energy business in the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726660315/en/

Largo to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 results and other updates on Thursday, August 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3rk2Eqz to receive an instant automated call back.

Largo Reports Improvements to Production in Q2 2023 and Begins Commissioning of its Ilmenite Concentration Plant; Francesco D'Alessio Appointed as President of Largo Clean Energy

Q2 2023 and Other Highlights

  • V 2 O 5 production of 2,639 tonnes (5.8 million lbs 1 ) in Q2 2023 vs. 3,084 tonnes produced in Q2 2022 and 25% above production in Q1 2023
  • V 2 O 5 production of 676 tonnes in April, 945 tonnes in May and 1,018 tonnes in June
  • The Company achieved normalized production levels in June after completing the following actions in Q2 2023: the completion of its infill drilling campaign for 2023 resulting in a further refinement of the Company's short-term mining model, the completion of upgrades to its crushing process as well as an improvement in its mining performance over levels seen in Q1 2023
  • The Company completed all planned upgrades to its crushing process in Q2 2023, including the installation of a new dry magnetic separator and updates to its crushing circuit, which is expected to reduce operational maintenance costs and provide more flexibility in the blending of different ores to stabilize V 2 O 5 production going forward
  • Global V 2 O 5 recovery rate 3 of 81.0% in Q2 2023 vs. 81.8% in Q2 2022
  • The Company completed construction of its ilmenite concentration plant in June and subsequently began commissioning of the facility shortly thereafter; The Company expects to complete the commissioning phase in Q3 2023 and start a gradual ramp-up of ilmenite production in Q4 2023
  • V 2 O 5 equivalent sales of 2,557 tonnes in Q2 2023 vs. 3,291 tonnes sold in Q2 2022 due to lower available inventory
  • During Q2 2023, the average benchmark price per lb of V 2 O 5 in Europe was $8.46, a 24% decrease from the average of $11.08 seen in Q2 2022 following softer spot market demand during the quarter, primarily due to adverse conditions in the Chinese and European steel sectors
  • Francesco D'Alessio was appointed as President of Largo Clean Energy ("LCE")
  • Cold commissioning of LCE's Enel Green Power España ("EGPE") vanadium redox flow battery ("VRFB") was completed in Q2 2023; Hot commissioning and provisional acceptance by EGPE is expected in Q3 2023
  • 2023 production, sales, cost and capital expenditures guidance remain unchanged

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces quarterly production of 2,639 tonnes (5.8 million lbs 1 ) and sales of 2,557 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") equivalent, respectively, in Q2 2023.

Largo Reports Fatality Following Injuries Sustained at its Maracás Menchen Mine Chemical Plant

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) is deeply saddened to report an employee fatality as a result of an accident that occurred on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the chemical plant of the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine, located in Bahia State, Brazil. The injured party was transported to local medical facilities in Jequié, Bahia State, where, after receiving medical attention, he was pronounced deceased. One other contractor involved in the incident suffered minor injuries and has been discharged from the hospital. Largo immediately launched an investigation into how this tragedy occurred and is working with local authorities to determine the cause.

Top 4 Vanadium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 4 Vanadium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Global vanadium-producing countries have benefited from infrastructure spending in China in recent years. However, in 2023 and beyond, the market is likely to be driven by demand related to energy storage as well.

While demand for vanadium from China and globally has softened heading into the second half of the year, there is still plenty of optimism that the market's medium- to long-term outlook remains strong.

On the supply side, world vanadium production has fallen in recent years. Totaling 105,000 metric tons (MT) in 2021, mined production of the metal dropped to 100,00 MT in 2022, as per the most recent data from the US Geological Survey.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

Long lead time items received and EPC contract awarded

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) has appointed engineering group Primero Group Limited (a subsidiary of NRW Holdings, ASX: NWH), to construct its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility in Western Australia. Most long lead items have now been received.

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Power To Purchase VFB For Long Duration Energy Storage Pilot

Horizon Power To Purchase VFB For Long Duration Energy Storage Pilot

VSUN Energy vanadium flow battery project for high renewable energy penetration

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce that its 100% owned subsidiary VSUN Energy Pty Ltd has signed an agreement with Western Australia’s regional energy provider, Horizon Power, for the purchase, installation and commissioning of a VFB in Kununurra, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
vanadium periodic symbol

Vanadium Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

Demand for vanadium was projected to continue growing at the end of 2022, with the battery segment receiving special attention from investors amid the world's ongoing transition away from fossil fuels and toward green energy.

Most vanadium output is used in China for steel applications, particularly the high-strength, low-alloy steel used to make construction rebar. But vanadium’s use in energy storage is boosting interest in this battery metal.

With the first half of 2023 now over, the Investing News Network (INN) caught up with analysts, economists and experts alike to find out what’s ahead for vanadium supply, demand and prices. Here's what they had to say.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Retirement Of Managing Director

Vincent Algar to retire from the AVL Board of Directors

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) announces that Managing Director, Mr Vincent Algar, will retire from the Board of the Company on 14 July 2023. He will continue in a transition role for the next few months, as the Company continues to develop the Australian Vanadium Project (“the Project”).

Keep reading...Show less

