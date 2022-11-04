Energy Investing News

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSX: LAM; OTCQX:LMRXF; ASX:LAM), is a uranium mining development company with two large, high-quality assets located in the U.S. and Australia, as well as a pipeline of other uranium assets. Its current focus is on its uranium ISR project located in New Mexico and is waiting for results from active exploration in Australia.

Ann Baines, Director Investor Relations, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 8 th , 2022.

DATE : November 8 th , 2022
TIME: 11:30 a.m.
LINK: https://bit.ly/3C7y59u

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 9

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Laramide Resources Ltd.
Laramide is one of a very few uranium development-companies in position to take advantage of the momentum behind the current nuclear power resurgence. Laramide has five assets, split between the U.S. and Australia, both geo-politically friendly jurisdictions. The two cornerstone assets are of similar resource size with 50 million plus pounds and are in the lowest quartile of the production cost curve.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Laramide Resources Ltd.
Ann Baines
Director Investor Relations
1-647-832-9904
ann@laramide.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


