Laramide extends Extract convertible loan and enters into new $5M credit facility

Laramide Resources Ltd. ( "Laramide" or the "Company" ) (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to announce that the Company and its lenders, Extract Capital Master Fund Ltd. and Extract Lending LLC (together, the " Lenders "), with Extract Advisors LLC acting as agent for and on behalf of the Lenders, completed an amendment to the existing term loan made by the Lenders in favour of Laramide Resources ( USA ) Ltd. (the " Term Loan "), which includes, among other things, (i) an extension of the maturity date of the Term Loan from March 31, 2025 to April 1, 2026 and (ii) a new non-convertible CAD$5 million standby credit facility (the " Multi-Draw Facility ") with Extract. The Multi-Draw Facility will have the same maturity date as the Term Loan and allows for multiple drawdowns. All other terms of the Term Loan remain unchanged with a 7% coupon and CDN$0.40 conversion price while the Multi-Draw Facility, if utilized, will incur interest expense at 12% per annum.

The Multi-Draw Facility will also have a $50,000 commitment fee (paid on closing) and a 1% standby fee on the undrawn portion of the Multi-Draw Facility payable quarterly. The Multi-Draw Facility will not be convertible into common shares of the Company.

In connection with the Multi-Draw Facility, Laramide has agreed to issue the Lenders 750,000 warrants to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable until October 18, 2027 at a price per common share equal to 135% of the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days prior to closing.

Commenting on the transaction, Laramide's President and CEO Marc Henderson said: "We are pleased for the continuing support of Extract, which has been a long-term shareholder of Laramide since well before the current uranium bull market began. With many catalysts immediately ahead for us, including further drill results from our ongoing Australian drilling program and an important upcoming State election in Queensland on October 26th , we believe these newly announced transactions will provide valuable financial flexibility for us going forward and should prove mutually beneficial."

The issuance of the warrants to the Lenders remains subject to customary conditions including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange, if applicable.

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com.

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions of Australia and United States . The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2024/18/c3469.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - May 31, 2023

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - May 31, 2023

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Toronto .

A total of 90,446,193 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce completion of the initial diamond drilling phase of the project ramp-up at its 100% owned NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, near Gallup, New Mexico, USA ("Crownpoint").  The diamond drill program, having a total drilled length of 6,030 feet (1,838 meters) was comprised of seven drill holes located in areas of uranium mineralization within Section 17, Township 16 North South, Range 16 West and located along the boundary between Section 17 and Section 8. Three of these drill holes were "twin holes" drilled within 20 feet (ft) of historic drill holes designed to confirm the stratigraphic position of uranium mineralization, the relative thicknesses of mineralized intervals, the range of uranium grades that were encountered in the historical drill holes and to provide drill core for chemical assays and radiometric equilibrium analysis. The project is being managed by NuFuels, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Laramide Resources Ltd., which oversees Laramide's uranium asset portfolio in the United States . As reported on December 13, 2022 and January 23, 2023 Laramide has appointed SLR International Corporation ("SLR") of Denver, Colorado, to complete an NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") with respect to the Churchrock Uranium Project (the "Project").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

 Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that the Company and Extract Advisors LLC acting as agent for and on behalf of the Lenders (the " Agent "), completed an amendment (the " Amendment ") to the existing term loan made by the Lenders in favour of Laramide Resources Ltd. (the " Term Loan "), which includes, among other things, (i) a two year extension of the maturity date of the Term Loan from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2025 (ii) the reduction of the outstanding facility from USD$4,500,000 to USD$3,500,000 with a USD$1,000,000 repayment made concurrent with the signing of the Amendment Agreement (iii) no prepayment of the Term Loan before the Maturity date and (iv) the Company may request conversion of the loan at any time after September 20, 2023 after the shares of the Company have traded on the TSX for $1.00 on a volume weighted basis for ten consecutive days. The conversion price remains at $0.40 per share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

C29 Metals

Placement Fully Subscribed

C29 Metals receives official notification all regulatory requirements met for the issue of drill permits, strong local community support, and a Social Support Agreement signed

C29 Metals Limited (“C29” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments from sophisticated and professional investors to raise $2,450,000 (before costs) through a placement of a total of 34,507,042 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Placement Shares) at an issue price of $0.071 each (Placement). The Placement saw strong support with demand significantly exceeding shares offered under the Placement.

Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels


Saga Metals CEO Michael Stier.

Saga Metals CEO Touts IPO Success, Bares Plans for Uranium, Lithium Assets

With the closure of the first tranche of its initial public offering (IPO), Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA) has raised $1.8 million, which will help fund a field work program at the company’s Double Mer uranium project in East-Central Labrador.

CEO Michael Stier reiterated the company's focus on both its uranium project in Labrador and its Legacy lithium project in James Bay, Québec, which is under a joint venture with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO).

With both uranium and lithium poised to see increased demand due to their roles in reducing carbon emissions and transitioning toward greener energy sources, Saga Metals’ diversified portfolio is strategically positioned to contribute to reducing the supply/demand gap, which requires more mines to come online.

Keep reading...Show less
Amazon logo on cube.

Amazon Eyes Nuclear Energy Future with Two New SMR Project Partnerships

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), is betting big on nuclear power as it partners with Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Energy Northwest to meet its data centers' energy needs.

The agreements with Dominion and Energy Northwest, valued over US$500 million, are aimed at developing advanced small modular reactors (SMRs), a flexible and scalable form of nuclear technology, across various regions.

The move addresses increasing power demand driven by artificial intelligence and cloud computing, as well as the company's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Keep reading...Show less
Moab Minerals

Moab Minerals


Saskatchewan on a map.

Greenridge to Expand Canadian Uranium Portfolio with ALX Resources Buy

Greenridge Exploration (CSE:GXP) has entered into a binding arrangement agreement to acquire ALX Resources (TSXV:AL,OTC Pink:ALXEF), a move it says will give it stakes in 16 uranium assets in Canada.

The combined entity will also have exposure to critical minerals assets, with interests in 13 further lithium, nickel, copper and gold projects in its portfolio. In total, all 29 projects will cover 435,000 hectares.

Carpenter Lake will be one of the flagship assets in the company’s stable. Greenridge will own 60 percent of the uranium property after the acquisition is complete, with the option to boost its stake to 100 percent.

