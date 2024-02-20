Laramide Confirms High-Grade Uranium Expansion Potential at Westmoreland

Highlights:
- 2023 drilling campaign included 13 holes for infill and extension at the Huarabagoo uranium deposit.
- High grade uranium intercepts include:
- HB23DD002 – 1.5m @ 1,448ppm (0.14%) U 3 O 8 from 74.5m
- HB23DD004 – 19m @ 519ppm U 3 O 8 from 47m
Including 2.00m @ 1,690ppm (0.17%) U 3 O 8 from 53m
- HB23DD005 – 6m @ 682ppm (0.07%) U 3 O 8 from 50m
Including 1m @ 1,066ppm U 3 O 8 (0.11%) from 50m
and 0.89m @ 1,798ppm (0.18%) U 3 O 8 from 54.75m
- HB23DD006 – 3m @ 1,236ppm (0.12%) U 3 O 8 from 102m
Including 1m @ 2,305ppm (0.23%) U 3 O 8 from 103m
- HB23DD007 – 11m @ 747ppm (0.07%) U 3 O 8 from 42m
Including 2m @ 1,389ppm (0.14%) U 3 O 8 from 45m
and 1m @ 1,739ppm (0.17%) U 3 O 8 from 49m
ALSO 5m @ 833ppm (0.08%) U 3 O 8 from 71m
Including 1m @ 1,651ppm (0.17%) U 3 O 8 from 73m
- HB23DD008 – 6.00m @ 847ppm (0.08%) U 3 O 8 from 43.00m
Including 1m @ 1,098ppm (0.11%) U 3 O 8 from 44m
and 0.36m @ 6,851ppm (0.69%) U 3 O 8 from 47.54m
- HB23DD009 – 5m @ 2,478ppm (0.25%) U 3 O 8 from 61m
- HB23DD010 – 8m @ 722ppm (0.07%) U 3 O 8 from 65m
Including 1.45m @ 2,028 (0.20%) U 3 O 8 from 71m
ALSO 11.9m @ 915ppm (0.09%) U 3 O 8 from 75m
including 5m @ 1,621 (0.16%) U 3 O 8 from 78m
- Drillholes HB23DD002 to 007 also support extensions to over 250m strike of a gold zone identified in 2012, results include:
- HB23DD002 – 1m @ 0.90g/t Au from 15m
2m @ 3.10g/t Au from 56m
1.5m @ 0.31g/t Au from 74.5m
- HB23DD004 – 8m @ 0.84 g/t Au from 47m
including 4m @1.17g/t Au from 51m
AND 9.55m @ 0.53g/t Au from 56.45m
Including 2.38m @ 1.13g/t Au from 63m
- HB23DD005 – 8m @ 0.54 g/t Au from 58m
Including 1m @2.06g/t Au from 64m
TORONTO , Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce assay results received from the 2023 drilling campaign at the Huarabagoo deposit at the Westmoreland Project in NW Queensland .
Thirteen drill holes were successfully completed in November 2023 , with the primary objective of infilling zones that had been historically drilled, and to test for potential extensions of mineralisation to the northeast, beyond the footprint of the existing resource 1 .
All 13 holes intercepted multiple zones of mineralisation (>100ppm U 3 O 8 ) with some zones displaying grades exceeding 1.0% U 3 O 8 (see Table 2). The uranium mineralisation is hosted in the Westmoreland sandstone unit adjacent to the intrusive mafic Redtree dyke system.
The high-grade mineralisation intercepted at Huarabagoo improves the confidence in the integrity of the deposit with tighter spacing of less than 50m in some places. Ultimately, once modelled, this may lead to an improved resource classification of the deposit which is currently described with 5.8Mlbs U 3 O 8 @ 0.109 % (Inferred) and 2.7Mlbs U 3 O 8 @ 0.083% (Indicated). 2 Furthermore, some drilling tested 200m to the north-east of the currently modelled zones and showed continuity of mineralisation that requires further investigation.
Commenting on the exploration results, Laramide's President and CEO, Marc Henderson said:
"We are pleased to continue to report more positive results from the drilling campaign at Westmoreland , which was completed in November 2023 . The high-grade results underscore the quality of the Westmoreland asset lending confidence to the technical merits of the project and that there is significant scope for growth, conceivably doubling the size of the Huarabagoo Resource.
"Resource growth is one of key goals of the 2024 field season and the technical team is in the final planning stages of a multi-rig drilling program.
"In addition to the strong uranium grades, the deposits also host zones of significant gold and vanadium mineralisation. Evidence of significant gold grades had been explored in the early 1980s, and while Laramide remains focused on the uranium opportunity, further studies will help us identify whether possible beneficiation of these minerals will enhance the economics of the project as we progress towards development."
_______________________________
1 https://laramide.com/projects/westmoreland-uranium-project/
2 https://laramide.com/projects/westmoreland-uranium-project/
The Huarabagoo deposit is about 3km northeast from the Redtree uranium deposit along the Redtree dyke zone (Figure 1) and straddles the contact between the Seigal Volcanics and the Westmoreland Conglomerate. The mineralisation outcrops at the southern end and is concealed to the north under 2 to 3m of sandy alluvium and 5 to 8m of weathered basalt of the Seigal Volcanics. The deposit comprises a 3km zone of vertical mineralisation associated with a complex dyke geometry with vertical and horizontal branches between two principal dykes.
All 13 holes intercepted multiple zones of mineralisation (>100ppm U 3 O 8 ) with some zones displaying grades exceeding 1.0% U 3 O 8 (Table 2).
Mineralisation is hosted in the coarse-grained to granular Westmoreland conglomerate with the higher grades (>0.1%) associated with the fractured footwall contact of intrusive dolerite dykes. Zones of higher grade generally occur within moderate patchy chlorite altered sandstone, with highest grade displaying pervasive chlorite and hematite alteration.
The 2.5km corridor between Huarabagoo deposit and the Junnagunna deposit (Figure 3) is a compelling target for resource growth. The results from the northeast extensions provide further confidence in this target as it has historically been very sparsely drilled. Indeed, Laramide previously reported a 'new zone' of significant uranium mineralisation 900m to the northeast of Huarabagoo in 2012. 3
______________________________
3 TSX: Laramide Identifies New Zone of Mineralization in Initial Drilling Results at Westmoreland (October 17th, 2012)
In 2012 Laramide intercepted significant gold mineralisation ( 4m @ 30.9g/t Au) in drillhole WDD12-167 4 . Drillholes HB23DD002 to 007 (Figure 2) were designed to not only test infill of uranium mineralisation, but also assess the continuity of the gold mineralisation. The results now support extensions to over 250m strike of the gold zone drilled in 2012. Further work and validation are required as no systematic assessment of gold mineralisation has been undertaken since the 1980s.
- Significant results from this year's drilling include:
- HB23DD004 – 8m @ 0.84 g/t Au from 47m
including 4m @1.17g/t Au from 51m
AND 9.55m @ 0.53g/t Au from 56.45m
Including 2.38m @ 1.13g/t Au from 63m
- HB23DD005 – 8m @ 0.54 g/t Au from 58m
Including 1m @2.06g/t Au from 64m
_______________________________
4 TSX: Laramide Continues to Expand New Zone of Mineralization at Westmoreland High grade gold also drilled at Huarabagoo (January 9 th , 2013)
Table 1: 2023 Huarabagoo – Drill Collar details
Hole ID
Prospect
GDA94_Easting
GDA94_Northing
Dip
Azimuth
Depth
HB23DD001
Huarabagoo
194411
8063082
-60
124
129.7
HB23DD002
Huarabagoo
194236
8062844
-60
124
126.7
HB23DD003
Huarabagoo
194156
8062727
-70
124
126.7
HB23DD004
Huarabagoo
194130
8062703
-55
124
68.7
HB23DD005
Huarabagoo
194128
8062703
-57
124
126.5
HB23DD006
Huarabagoo
194280
8062674
-60
304
126.5
HB23DD007
Huarabagoo
194332
8062760
-60
304
126.5
HB23DD008
Huarabagoo
194528
8063070
-60
304
126.5
HB23DD009
Huarabagoo
194510
8063039
-60
304
126.5
HB23DD010
Huarabagoo
194360
8063039
-60
124
126.4
HB23DD011
Huarabagoo
194875
8063599
-60
304
126.6
HB23DD012
Huarabagoo
194875
8063599
-90
355
126.7
HB23DD013
Huarabagoo
194875
8063599
-60
124
126.5
Table 2: Huarabagoo Significant uranium intercepts (>100ppm U 3 O 8 )
HOLE ID
From
To (m)
Interval Length
(m)
U3O8 ppm
HB23DD001
86.00
87.00
1.00
192.21
HB23DD001
125.10
126.00
0.90
216.97
HB23DD002
14.00
15.00
1.00
357.30
HB23DD002
57.00
58.00
1.00
188.67
HB23DD002
74.50
76.00
1.50
1447.67
HB23DD002
including
75.00
76.00
1.00
2034.12
HB23DD002
78.00
80.00
2.00
692.84
HB23DD002
83.00
85.00
2.00
169.51
HB23DD002
89.00
91.00
2.00
186.02
HB23DD002
93.10
94.00
0.90
491.73
HB23DD003
1.00
2.00
1.00
398.57
HB23DD003
63.00
64.00
1.00
258.25
HB23DD003
68.00
69.00
1.00
180.42
HB23DD003
100.00
101.00
1.00
457.53
HB23DD004
0.00
4.00
4.00
310.28
HB23DD004
47.00
66.00
19.00
519.44
HB23DD004
including
53.00
55.00
2.00
1690.44
HB23DD005
0.00
4.00
4.00
420.44
HB23DD005
45.00
48.00
3.00
205.46
HB23DD005
50.00
56.00
6.00
682.10
HB23DD005
including
50.00
51.00
1.00
1066.00
HB23DD005
including
54.75
55.64
0.89
1798.28
HB23DD005
58.00
67.05
9.05
277.65
HB23DD005
93.00
97.00
4.00
203.56
HB23DD006
99.00
100.00
1.00
135.02
HB23DD006
102.00
105.00
3.00
1236.20
HB23DD006
including
103.00
104.00
1.00
2305.34
HB23DD007
42.00
53.00
11.00
746.97
HB23DD007
including
45.00
47.00
2.00
1388.51
HB23DD007
including
49.00
50.00
1.00
1739.32
HB23DD007
66.00
69.00
3.00
173.74
HB23DD007
71.00
76.00
5.00
832.99
HB23DD007
including
73.00
74.00
1.00
1650.88
HB23DD007
80.00
87.00
7.00
3041.24
HB23DD007
including
81.00
86.00
5.00
4203.61
HB23DD007
including
82.00
83.00
1.00
10353.38
HB23DD008
43.00
49.00
6.00
846.86
HB23DD008
including
44.00
45.00
1.00
1097.84
HB23DD008
including
47.54
47.90
0.36
6851.15
HB23DD008
56.00
57.00
1.00
313.67
HB23DD008
61.00
61.67
0.67
189.85
HB23DD008
72.00
72.94
0.94
113.09
HB23DD009
61.00
66.00
5.00
2477.74
HB23DD009
including
62.00
66.00
4.00
2921.47
HB23DD009
69.80
71.00
1.20
465.78
HB23DD009
74.00
77.00
3.00
993.52
HB23DD009
including
74.00
75.00
1.00
2771.12
HB23DD010
65.00
73.00
8.00
721.82
HB23DD010
including
71.00
72.45
1.45
2027.61
HB23DD010
75.00
86.90
11.90
914.75
HB23DD010
including
78.00
83.00
5.00
1621.40
HB23DD010
91.00
92.00
1.00
577.81
HB23DD011
112.00
113.00
1.00
136.79
HB23DD012
72.00
76.07
4.07
358.24
HB23DD012
84.00
85.00
1.00
285.37
HB23DD012
87.00
88.00
1.00
119.69
HB23DD012
90.00
92.00
2.00
142.09
HB23DD013
17.00
18.00
1.00
404.47
HB23DD013
83.00
88.00
5.00
140.21
Table 3: Huarabagoo Significant gold intercepts (>0.1g/t Au)
HOLE ID
From
To (m)
Interval Length
(m)
Au g/t
HB23DD001
19.00
20.00
1.00
0.18
HB23DD002
15.00
17.00
2.00
0.67
HB23DD002
including
15.00
16.00
1.00
0.90
HB23DD002
56.00
58.00
2.00
3.11
HB23DD002
74.50
76.00
1.50
0.31
HB23DD002
78.00
80.00
2.00
0.21
HB23DD003
1.00
3.40
2.40
0.20
HB23DD003
44.00
48.00
4.00
0.14
HB23DD003
101.00
102.00
1.00
0.15
HB23DD004
47.00
55.00
8.00
0.84
HB23DD004
including
48.00
49.00
1.00
1.69
HB23DD004
including
51.00
55.00
4.00
1.17
HB23DD004
56.45
66.00
9.55
0.53
HB23DD004
including
56.45
57.00
0.55
1.59
HB23DD004
including
60.00
61.00
1.00
0.53
HB23DD004
including
63.00
65.38
2.38
1.13
HB23DD005
46.00
55.64
9.64
0.74
HB23DD005
including
47.00
48.00
1.00
1.37
HB23DD005
including
50.00
52.00
2.00
2.28
HB23DD005
including
54.75
55.64
0.89
0.76
HB23DD005
58.00
66.00
8.00
0.54
HB23DD005
including
58.00
59.00
1.00
1.36
HB23DD005
including
64.00
65.00
1.00
2.06
HB23DD007
47.00
52.00
5.00
0.15
HB23DD008
44.00
45.00
1.00
0.24
HB23DD008
47.00
47.54
0.54
0.10
HB23DD008
72.94
74.00
1.06
0.39
HB23DD009
64.00
65.00
1.00
0.26
HB23DD010
65.00
67.00
2.00
0.58
HB23DD010
including
66.00
67.00
1.00
0.97
The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies , a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a Qualified Person under the guidelines of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
