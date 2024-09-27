Knight Therapeutics Inc. places No. 397 on The Globe and Mail's sixth annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Outstanding Drill Results Confirm High Grade Uranium Mineralisation at the Ashburton Project

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

Saga Metals: Diversified Portfolio of Critical Mineral Assets in Canada’s Top-tier Jurisdictions

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Sirona Biochem

SBM:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Knight Therapeutics Inc. places No. 397 on The Globe and Mail's sixth annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 397 on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Knight earned its spot with three-year growth of 64%.

"We are proud to once again be recognized among the Report on Business Canada's Top Growing companies," said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight. "This achievement underscores the dedication and hard work of our entire team, whose innovative spirit continues to shape future of Knight. Our success is rooted in a clear strategic vision that drives us to deliver impactful therapies to patients across Canada and Latin America. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to advancing healthcare innovation with the same passion that has brought us here."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 416 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2024 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here .

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Knight TherapeuticsGUD:CAMedical Device Investing
GUD:CA
The Conversation (0)

Medtronic expands AiBLE spine surgery ecosystem with new technologies and Siemens Healthineers partnership

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, announced today at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 39 th Annual Meeting in Chicago the commercial launch of several software, hardware, and imaging innovations. These enhancements are designed to advance AiBLE™, the Medtronic smart ecosystem of innovative navigation, robotics, data and AI, imaging, software and implants that enable more predictable outcomes in spine and cranial procedures. In line with its commitment to increasing the quality of care for patients with spinal conditions, Medtronic also announced a partnership with Siemens Healthineers to explore opportunities to further expand access to advanced pre- and post-operative imaging technologies for spine care.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Surgeons stand around a hospital bed with patient on it and a surgical robot above it.

8 Surgical Robotics Stocks (Updated 2024)

Robotics technology is quickly disrupting a variety of sectors, including the medical space, and surgical robot applications are a major component of the overall medical robots market.

In fact, a Grand View Research report projects that this industry will reach a value of US$7.42 billion by 2030, up from an estimated US$4.31 billion in 2024. According to the firm, the increased need for procedure-specific surgical robots and advancements in medical robot technology are seen as the main drivers of this sector.

Surgical robotics companies are developing products for a variety of surgery types, including cardiac, spinal and endoluminal surgeries. The tools these firms provide can increase surgeons’ performance ability and can lessen scarring, incisions, blood loss and more. They can also make surgeries safer and lead to a more comfortable recovery.

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Hosts 2024 Investor Day

Highlights Include the Company's Industry-Leading Businesses, Proven Growth Strategy, and Outstanding Long-Term Financial Outlook

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo Commences U.S. Clinical Trials

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to confirm the commencement of U.S. clinical trials for its ovarian cancer diagnostic blood test.

Keep reading...Show less
Truscreen

TruScreen Cervical Cancer Screening Test Outperforms Traditional Pap Smear in Saudi Arabia Study

TruScreen Group Limited (NZX/ASX:TRU) is pleased to announce the preliminary publication, on 25 July 2024, of a study titled “Beyond Tradition: Investigating TruScreen’s Performance Versus Pap Smear in Cervical Cancer Detection” on Research Square1Link. The preliminary publication is subject to peer review.

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 5, 2024

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT).

You can access the live webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Chilean Government Prioritises Laguna Verde for CEOL

Aston Bay and American West Metals Report 22.9m @ 8.5% Cu Intersected at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS RAYMOND THRELKELD AS CHAIRMAN

High Grade Manganese Discovered at Wandanya

Related News

lithium investing

Chilean Government Prioritises Laguna Verde for CEOL

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Report 22.9m @ 8.5% Cu Intersected at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS RAYMOND THRELKELD AS CHAIRMAN

Resource Investing

High Grade Manganese Discovered at Wandanya

Battery Metals Investing

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

Resource Investing

Rumble Welcomes New Strategic Investor

Resource Investing

Moho Resources Company Update

×