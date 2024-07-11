Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Interra Copper Strengthens Management and Leadership Team

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

High Grade Gold Assays Returned Within Menzies’ Lady Shenton System

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Silver Crown Royalties

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Start Here: Investing in Tech

Artificial Intelligence

Knight Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) (" Knight " or the " Company "),  a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of the Company's Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB").  Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company proposes to purchase, from time to time over the next 12 months, if considered advisable, up to 5,312,846 common shares of the Company, being approximately 10% of its public float of 53,128,463 common shares, as of June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, there were a total of 101,327,297 common shares issued and outstanding. Purchases may commence on July 15, 2024 and will conclude on the earlier of the date on which purchases under the bid have been completed and July 14, 2025.  The Company may purchase up to a daily maximum of 16,855 common shares (being 25% of the average daily trading volume of 67,421 common shares, for the last six calendar months).  The common shares may be purchased for cancellation through the facilities of the TSX or through alternative Canadian trading systems at times and in numbers to be determined by the Company. The Company had previously sought and obtained approval from the TSX to purchase up to 5,999,524 common shares under an NCIB and the Company has, in the twelve months preceding this announcement, purchased such 5,999,524 common shares through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems at a weighted average price per share of $4.87.

Knight also entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a broker in order to facilitate purchases of its common shares under the NCIB. Under Knight's automatic share purchase plan, Knight's broker may repurchase common shares which it would ordinarily not be permitted to due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Purchases will be made by Knight's broker based upon the parameters prescribed by the TSX and applicable Canadian securities laws and the terms of the parties' written agreement. The automatic share purchase plan has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented effective as of July 15, 2024.

The Company believes that the market price of Knight's common shares, from time to time, may not reflect the inherent value of the Company and purchases of common shares pursuant to the bid may represent an appropriate and desirable use of the Company's funds. The price that Knight will pay for Common Shares in open market transactions will be the market price at the time of purchase.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc .

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Help Advance Myeloid Cancer Clinical Research and Treatment Utilizing Next Generation Sequencing Technology

myeloMATCH Precision Medicine Clinical Trial Leverages Next-Day Genomic Testing to Quickly Match Patients with Appropriate Trials Across North America

To help accelerate research into new treatments for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, is partnering with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) part of the National Institutes of Health on the myeloMATCH (Molecular Analysis for Therapy Choice) precision medicine umbrella trial. By testing patients' bone marrow and blood for certain genetic biomarkers using Thermo Fisher's next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, clinical sites can more quickly match patients with an appropriate clinical trial that tests a treatment designed to target specific mutations present in the samples.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Acquisition of Olink, Announces Commencement of Subsequent Offering Period

Subsequent Offering Period Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 p.m., New York Time, on July 16, 2024

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) ("Thermo Fisher"), the world leader in serving science, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink") (Nasdaq: OLK), a leading provider of next-generation proteomics solutions. The transaction values Olink at approximately $3.1 billion, net of $96 million of acquired cash. Olink will become part of Thermo Fisher's Life Sciences Solutions segment.

Olink Announces Receipt of CMA Clearance for Proposed Acquisition by Thermo Fisher

Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink") (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that the UK Competition and Markets Authority (the "CMA") has unconditionally approved the previously announced tender offer (the "Offer") by Orion Acquisition AB (the "Buyer"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) ("Thermo Fisher" or "Parent"), for all outstanding Common Shares and American Depositary Shares (together, the "Shares") of Olink for $26.00 per Share.

The Offer is being made pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, dated as of October 17, 2023, by and between Thermo Fisher and Olink. As a result of the CMA approval, Olink and Thermo Fisher expect to complete the Offer promptly following the expiration of the Offer at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on July 9, 2024 ("Expiration Time").

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2024 before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 023107. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com . The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading "Financials." A replay of the call will be available under "News, Events & Presentations" through Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Medtronic announces departure of Karen Parkhill, Chief Financial Officer

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that Karen Parkhill will resign as executive vice president and chief financial officer to accept the role of chief financial officer for HP Inc.

"On behalf of our employees, our executive committee and our board of directors, I want to thank Karen for her leadership over the last eight years. I am personally grateful to Karen for her support through my transition to CEO, navigating the pandemic and delivering a new operating model for the company. We wish her all the best as she takes on the next chapter of her career," said Geoff Martha , Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "Across the company, we're building momentum with our innovation-driven growth strategy, and we remain focused and committed to delivering on our short- and longer-term financial objectives."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo Commences U.S. Regulatory Process with FDA

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to announce progress in its regulatory strategy for its first commercial product, the pre-surgical triage test.

×