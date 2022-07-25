Resource News Investing News

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF, FRA:2JR1) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a soil sampling program on the majority of its claims located in the long-established lithium mining district of Preissac-La Corne, which is approximately 35km north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada.

The sampling program is being conducted on a 400m x 200m regional grid and represents a pre-cursor to a potential future drilling program. A field crew consisting of geological and exploration technicians has been mobilized to the area and has begun collecting soil samples. Soil samples are being collected using two-person teams equipped with picks and shovels. Samples are being collected from the b-horizon at a depth ranging from 10 cm to 90 cm. Approximately 1,000 sites are scheduled to be sampled. To date, the soil sampling technique, utilizing both in-situ and pXRF analysis directly in the field, is working very efficiently to test these large areas rigorously, rapidly and cost-effectively. Samples are being analyzed on a daily and weekly basis for rubidium (Rb) and tantalum (Ta) by the latest model X-505 portable XRF gun from SciAps. Samples are then sent to Impact Global Solutions (IGS) lab in Delson, Quebec for pathfinder element analysis.

The soil sampling program is aimed at finding new lithium anomalies and showings in areas of known lithium mineralization at Baillargé, Preissac-La Corne, Duval Lithium in La Motte, as well as Vallée Lithium. We also expect to commence a geological mapping and prospecting program in the near future to run parallel with the soil sampling program.

Sample data collected includes UTM location, depth of sample, color, moisture content, texture (sand, silt, clay), and percentage, angularity and lithology of pebbles and or cobbles. Samples collected amount to approximately 1 kilogram of material and are placed in plastic sample bags. Wet samples are additionally placed into 5 ml plastic Ziploc bags to prevent contamination. At the end of the day, all samples are placed inside the Company's shop facility on a rack and allowed to dry for at least one week before shipping to Impact Global Solutions (IGS) lab in Delson, Quebec.

The geochemical soil sampling program was designed and is being sampled by GeoTasks Inc. technicial team from Sudbury, Ontario. Their technical team is supervised by OGQ compliant senior geologists.

"We are not only committed to the establishing an initial mineral resource at Vallée, our flagship property, but we are focussed on the further exploration at our Baillargé and Preissac-LaCorne properties," said Dr. Andreas Rompel, Jourdan's executive Chairman.

Jourdan's Chief Executive Officer, Rene Bharti, stated, "Jourdan is pleased to begin exploration on its other significant properties. The Company is keenly focused on establishing an initial mineral resource estimate at Vallée in the near term and commencing a drill program in the near future at its other two properties, Baillargé and Preissac-La Corne. With such a relatively large land package, Jourdan is fortunate to have other extremely interesting properties to explore and develop. We anticipate announcing our initial resource estimate on our Vallee property in the near term, but will continue to move towards an aggressive exploratory drill campaign on our Preissac-La Corne and Baillarge properties."

Figure 1: Soil sampling location on the Jourdan properties which are approximately 35km north of Val-d'Or .

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/553c3a80-9b09-4511-bffd-8941be15d523

The Company's now completed diamond drilling program of 3,629m was intended to follow up on the results of a 40-tonne bulk sample collected in 2018, the fence line drilled in 2011, and follow-up drilling in 2021 along the western side of the Company's Vallée property, which borders the North American Lithium mine. As anticipated, the drilling program substantially extended the known deposit at the Company's Vallée property eastwards. Since February 2022, 18 holes of approximately 200m depth have been drilled, each aimed at the pegmatite swarm identified by the trenching of the bulk sample collected on the Vallée property in 2018. The assay results from the bulk sample revealed high Li 2 O grades (for more information, please see the Company's press release dated April 29, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com), which have encouraged the Company to continue exploration and exploratory drilling along the strike and depth extents of its Vallée property.

Jourdan has significantly enlarged its database by adding more drillholes since the start of the exploration work in 2011. The 2011 drilling comprised 21 drillholes (4,256m), the 2021 campaign consisted of eight drillholes (1,680m) and with the completed 3,629m in 2022, Jourdan has more than 9,490m (47 holes) of core that the Company intends to use in the future to establish an initial mineral resource estimate.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Jourdan Resources Inc.
Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "JOR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "2JR1" on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

For more information:
Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President
Email: info@jourdaninc.com
Phone: (416) 861-5800
www.jourdaninc.com

Cautionary statements

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Company's properties are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's summer 2022 soil sampling program, the ability of the Company to establish an initial mineral resource estimate at its properties, commence a geological mapping and prospecting program in the near future, commence drilling at its Baillargé and Preissac-La Corne properties, and execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".  Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Jourdan Resources

Overview

For electric vehicle battery and power production, market researchers predict global lithium demand to more than double, from 47,300 tonnes in 2020 to 117,400 tonnes in 2024. As the West searches for more mineralization to supply the growing demand, companies mining for minerals like lithium and copper can expect to play an integral part in minimizing environmental impact, transportation costs and carving a place in the future of green energy.

Echoing this growing demand, Canada revealed its critical minerals list in March 2021, which included lithium among the 31 minerals deemed vital to the Canadian economy. The critical status of lithium coupled with growing demand strategically positions Jourdan Resources (TSXV:JOR) as a company moving towards focus areas in future Canadian mining policy and investments.

Keep reading...
Jourdan Resources

