Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF, FRA:2JR1) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that all of its sixteen (16) drill holes of its 2022 winter drilling campaign have intersected the new spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vallée property at a previously underexplored eastern extension, which had not been exposed by the North American Lithium mine to the west of Vallée (see Fig. 1).

Following the press release dated March 24, 2022, Jourdan has again expanded its 2022 winter drilling campaign by adding 2 new drillholes (VAL22-5-4 and VAL22-5-5) to the already permitted line of eight drillholes of 200m each, extending the lines 3, 4 and 5 to the north, south, and east (see Fig. 1).

Following its drilling successes Jourdan has added a second drill and two extra holes to expand the spodumene-bearing pegmatite deposit size to the east to help the Company establish an initial resource estimate.

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c79855a-3b88-42ff-a3ac-4ab51711f88b

Drillhole Description*
VAL22-3-7 2 interceptions of 1 to 3m spodumene bearing pegmatite dyke.
VAL22-4-7 2 interceptions of 1 to 2m spodumene bearing pegmatite dyke.

* Drill core width only, does not represent true width.

Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan, stated, "We are very excited that the drill program continues to find new spodumene-bearing intersections in new zones. The success of the drill program, coupled with the work underway to build our initial resource estimate in the coming months, is anticipated to bring us one step closer to achieving our goal of becoming Quebec's next lithium producer."

Jourdan is significantly enlarging its database by adding more drillholes since the start of the exploration work in 2011. The 2011 drilling comprised 21 drillholes (4,256m), the 2021 campaign consisted of eight drillholes (1,680m) and with the planned 3,600m round of drilling in 2022, Jourdan is on track to having more than 9,400m (47 holes) of core that the Company intends to use in the future to establish an initial mineral resource estimate.

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03c83031-7c71-4068-bef5-794709633065

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Jourdan Resources Inc.
Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "JOR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "2JR1" on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

For more information:
Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President
Email: info@jourdaninc.com
Phone: (416) 861-5800
www.jourdaninc.com

Cautionary statements
The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Company's properties are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's winter 2022 drill program, including its scope and the Company's expectation that it will continue to extend the known deposit at its Vallée property, future drill programs of the Company, and the ability of the Company to establish an initialmineral resource estimate at its properties, begin production, and to execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".  Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Jourdan ResourcesTSXV:JORBattery Metals Investing
JOR:CA
Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources

Overview

For electric vehicle battery and power production, market researchers predict global lithium demand to more than double, from 47,300 tonnes in 2020 to 117,400 tonnes in 2024. As the West searches for more mineralization to supply the growing demand, companies mining for minerals like lithium and copper can expect to play an integral part in minimizing environmental impact, transportation costs and carving a place in the future of green energy.

Echoing this growing demand, Canada revealed its critical minerals list in March 2021, which included lithium among the 31 minerals deemed vital to the Canadian economy. The critical status of lithium coupled with growing demand strategically positions Jourdan Resources (TSXV:JOR) as a company moving towards focus areas in future Canadian mining policy and investments.

Keep reading...Show less
Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Announces Drilling Program Continues to Intersect the New Eastern Extension of Li Pegmatites

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that all of its twelve (12) drill holes of its 2022 winter drilling campaign have intersected the new spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vallée property at a previously underexplored eastern extension, which had not been exposed by the North American Lithium mine to the west of Vallée (see Fig. 1). For more information on Jourdan's drill program, please see the Company's press release dated March 7, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

As set out in a press release dated March 24, 2022, Jourdan has expanded its 2022 winter drilling campaign by adding another already permitted line of eight drillholes of 200m each for a total of an additional 1,600m to the 1,608m already completed in 2022, extending the lines 3, 4 and 5 to the north, south, and east (see Fig. 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jourdan Engages Stanford & Turner for Assistance with Marketing Campaign

Jourdan Engages Stanford & Turner for Assistance with Marketing Campaign

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") announces today that it has entered into a marketing services agreement with Stanford & Turner Marketing Group (" Stanford "). Stanford is a digital media marketing company that provides a combination of content development, web development, media buying and distribution, and reporting and optimization to Jourdan. Pursuant to the agreement, Stanford will assist Jourdan in enhancing its visibility with potential investors through a digital marketing campaign for a total cost of US$75,000 over a three-month period commencing May 9, 2022, and US$25,000 per month on a month-to-month basis thereafter. Stanford is an arm's length party from the Company and principally operates out of Los Angeles, California. As of the date of this press release, neither Stanford nor any of its directors and officers own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. The appointment of Stanford is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Jourdan Resources Inc.
Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "JOR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "2JR1" on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jourdan Announces Stock Option Grant

Jourdan Announces Stock Option Grant

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR | OTCQB: JORFF | FRA: 2JR1) (" Jourdan ", " Jourdan Resources " or the " Company ") today announced that it has granted 4,100,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.05 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Jourdan Resources Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jourdan Resources Announces the Appointment of Red Pennant to Estimate an Initial Mineral Resource at its Vallee Project

Jourdan Resources Announces the Appointment of Red Pennant to Estimate an Initial Mineral Resource at its Vallee Project

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR | OTCQB: JORFF | FRA: 2JR1) (" Jourdan ", " Jourdan Resources " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Red Pennant Communications Corp. (" Red Pennant "), including the experienced Michael F. O'Brien, M.Sc., P.Geo. Mr. O'Brien has been contracted through Red Pennant to estimate an initial mineral resource on Jourdan's flagship Vallee project and to deliver a technical report to the Company prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 "). The data for the report is expected to be derived from historical and recent diamond drilling and sampling, including the Company's 2018 bulk sampling effort and the currently ongoing diamond drilling campaign being conducted on the project. An initial field visit for Mr. O'Brien is scheduled for mid-April 2022.

Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan, stated, "Jourdan Resources is very excited to onboard Red Pennant Communications Corp., in particular Mr. O'Brien, an extremely experienced individual in helping companies establish mineral resources. Obtaining a mineral resource will be the Company's next step forwards following the completion of its drill campaign, which not only proved the presence of strong lithium grades, but also expanded our understanding about how large our lithium package actually is. Mr. O'Brien will be critical in establishing a mineral resource in the near term, which we anticipate will lead to the preparation of a feasibility study before ultimately moving to production. Indeed, we are confident that establishing a mineral resource will be a huge step forward for Jourdan's shareholders and management alike."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
119.00 usd

Jourdan Announces Expanded Drilling Program Following Successful Intersections of Li Pegmatite

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its winter 2022 drilling campaign after all of its first eight drillholes intersected the newly identified spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vallée property. For more information on Jourdan's drill program, please see the Company's press release dated March 7, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

Jourdan has expanded its drilling campaign by adding another already permitted line of eight drillholes of 200m each for a total of an additional 1,600m to the 1,608m already completed in 2022, extending the lines 3, 4 and 5 to the north, south, and east (see Fig. 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
