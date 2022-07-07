Resource News Investing News

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF, FRA:2JR1) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to publish the next partial assay results of its winter 2022 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located ~35km north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from three holes and show multiple lithium grading zones.

Highlights*:

  • The northern pegmatite, which had been intersected by historical 1958 drillholes, has now been drill confirmed to be present over a strike length of more than 200 metres
  • We have continually been expanding the known size of the northern pegmatite, the existence of which was confirmed by our fall 2021 drilling campaign, since our drill hole VAL21-3-4 was completed in October 2021, and in which a 21m spodumene-bearing pegmatite was identified
  • This new information heightens our expectations for the northern pegmatite
Drill hole From (m) To (m) Length Li 2 O (%)
VAL22-4-3 89 90 1 1
VAL22-4-3 106.55 108.45 1.9 1.8
including 106.55 107.45 0.9 2.38
VAL22-4-3 177.75 183 5.25 1.33
including 178.8 179.9 1.1 1.83
VAL22-3-6 117 119 2 1.18
VAL22-3-5 48.7 50.8 2.1 0.7
VAL22-3-5 120.8 121.85 1.05 0.79
VAL22-3-5 128.2 129.95 1.75 0.81
VAL22-3-5 141.35 145.6 4.25 0.75
including 144.5 145.6 1.1 1.21

*drill core width only, does not represent true width

As mentioned in a press release dated May 24, 2022, the Company has completed its previously announced diamond drilling program, with 3,629m drilled by May 2022. The Company has now received more assay results from the program and awaits further assays in which every hole showed multiple intersections of spodumene-bearing pegmatite.

All 18 holes of the Company's 2022 winter drilling campaign have intersected the new spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vallée property at a previously underexplored eastern extension, which had not been exposed by the North American Lithium mine to the west of Vallée (see Fig. 1).

Since restarting drilling in September 2021, Jourdan has drilled 26 drillholes, all of which intercepted multiple spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes.

"We are extremely pleased with the latest drill results. Not only did our drillholes intersect multiple pegmatites, but they also achieved significant thicknesses in grades that we anticipate will positively impact our ongoing initial resource estimate exercise", said Dr. Andy Rompel, executive chairman of Jourdan. He continued, "So far, these last drilling campaigns have been particularly successful in building our confidence in the deposit size and grade we have at Vallée."

The completed drill program was conducted by Forage Hébert located in Amos, Quebec, under the supervision of Alexandr Beloborodov, Géologue Inc. (ABG Exploration) of Amos, Quebec.

Jourdan's Chief Executive Officer, Rene Bharti, stated, "Jourdan is pleased to again report respectable assay results from core recently collected during its 2022 drilling campaign. The Company is keenly focused on establishing an initial mineral resource estimate at Vallée in the near term and commencing a drill program at its other two properties, Baillargé and Preissac-La Corne."

Figure 1: The Vallée property is approximately 35km north of Val-d'Or and immediately east of the North American Lithium mine. This figure depicts the 2011, 2021 and 2022 completed drillholes. All 26 drillholes since 2021 have intersected the Li-bearing, spodumene-rich pegmatite swarm.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94fa2a29-267f-442d-ab8b-595e66e1a300

The Company's now completed diamond drilling program of 3,629m was intended to follow up on the results of a 40-tonne bulk sample collected in 2018, the fence line drilled in 2011, and follow-up drilling in 2021 along the western side of the Company's Vallée property, which borders the North American Lithium mine. As anticipated, the drilling program substantially extended the known deposit at the Company's Vallée property eastwards. Since February 2022, 18 holes of approximately 200m depth have been drilled, each aimed at the pegmatite swarm identified by the trenching of the bulk sample collected on the Vallée property in 2018. The assay results from the bulk sample revealed high Li 2 O grades (for more information, please see the Company's press release dated April 29, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com), which have encouraged the Company to continue exploration and exploratory drilling along the strike and depth extents of its Vallée property.

Jourdan has significantly enlarged its database by adding more drillholes since the start of the exploration work in 2011. The 2011 drilling comprised 21 drillholes (4,256m), the 2021 campaign consisted of eight drillholes (1,680m) and with the completed 3,629m in 2022, Jourdan has more than 9,490m (47 holes) of core that the Company intends to use in the future to establish an initial mineral resource estimate.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Jourdan Resources Inc.
Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "JOR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "2JR1" on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

For more information:
Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President
Email: info@jourdaninc.com
Phone: (416) 861-5800
www.jourdaninc.com

Cautionary statements

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Company's properties are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's winter 2022 drill program, including the anticipated additional assay results, management's expectations for the northern pegmatite, and the ability of the Company to establish an initial mineral resource estimate at its properties, commence drilling at its Baillarge and La Corne properties, and execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".  Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Jourdan ResourcesTSXV:JORBattery Metals Investing
JOR:CA
TSXV:JOR

Jourdan Resources

Overview

For electric vehicle battery and power production, market researchers predict global lithium demand to more than double, from 47,300 tonnes in 2020 to 117,400 tonnes in 2024. As the West searches for more mineralization to supply the growing demand, companies mining for minerals like lithium and copper can expect to play an integral part in minimizing environmental impact, transportation costs and carving a place in the future of green energy.

Echoing this growing demand, Canada revealed its critical minerals list in March 2021, which included lithium among the 31 minerals deemed vital to the Canadian economy. The critical status of lithium coupled with growing demand strategically positions Jourdan Resources (TSXV:JOR) as a company moving towards focus areas in future Canadian mining policy and investments.

Keep reading...Show less
Jourdan Announces First of Eighteen Drillhole Assay Results with Li2O Grades

Jourdan Announces First of Eighteen Drillhole Assay Results with Li2O Grades

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF, FRA: 2JR1) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to publish the first assay results of its winter 2022 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from the first hole VAL22-2-6 and shows multiple lithium grading zones.

Highlights*:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jourdan Completes Phase 2 of its 2022 Drilling Program

Jourdan Completes Phase 2 of its 2022 Drilling Program

All eighteen holes of its 2022 winter drilling campaign have intersected the new spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm.

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF, FRA:2JR1) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that all of its eighteen (18) drill holes of its 2022 winter drilling campaign have intersected the new spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vallée property at a previously underexplored eastern extension, which had not been exposed by the North American Lithium mine to the west of Vallée (see Fig. 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Provides Drilling Program Update

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF, FRA:2JR1) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that all of its sixteen (16) drill holes of its 2022 winter drilling campaign have intersected the new spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vallée property at a previously underexplored eastern extension, which had not been exposed by the North American Lithium mine to the west of Vallée (see Fig. 1).

Following the press release dated March 24, 2022, Jourdan has again expanded its 2022 winter drilling campaign by adding 2 new drillholes (VAL22-5-4 and VAL22-5-5) to the already permitted line of eight drillholes of 200m each, extending the lines 3, 4 and 5 to the north, south, and east (see Fig. 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Announces Drilling Program Continues to Intersect the New Eastern Extension of Li Pegmatites

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that all of its twelve (12) drill holes of its 2022 winter drilling campaign have intersected the new spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vallée property at a previously underexplored eastern extension, which had not been exposed by the North American Lithium mine to the west of Vallée (see Fig. 1). For more information on Jourdan's drill program, please see the Company's press release dated March 7, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

As set out in a press release dated March 24, 2022, Jourdan has expanded its 2022 winter drilling campaign by adding another already permitted line of eight drillholes of 200m each for a total of an additional 1,600m to the 1,608m already completed in 2022, extending the lines 3, 4 and 5 to the north, south, and east (see Fig. 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jourdan Engages Stanford & Turner for Assistance with Marketing Campaign

Jourdan Engages Stanford & Turner for Assistance with Marketing Campaign

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") announces today that it has entered into a marketing services agreement with Stanford & Turner Marketing Group (" Stanford "). Stanford is a digital media marketing company that provides a combination of content development, web development, media buying and distribution, and reporting and optimization to Jourdan. Pursuant to the agreement, Stanford will assist Jourdan in enhancing its visibility with potential investors through a digital marketing campaign for a total cost of US$75,000 over a three-month period commencing May 9, 2022, and US$25,000 per month on a month-to-month basis thereafter. Stanford is an arm's length party from the Company and principally operates out of Los Angeles, California. As of the date of this press release, neither Stanford nor any of its directors and officers own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. The appointment of Stanford is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Jourdan Resources Inc.
Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "JOR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "2JR1" on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Makes Initial Option Payment Under the PEG NORTH Option Agreement

Foremost Lithium Makes Initial Option Payment Under the PEG NORTH Option Agreement

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial option payment under the terms of its agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Strider Resources Ltd. ("Strider") previously announced June 29, 2022, consisting of a cash payment of $100,000, and issuing 526,316 common shares to Strider. The common shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Under the terms of the Option Agreement pursuant to which the Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the PEG NORTH CLAIMS located in the historic Snow Lake mining district in Manitoba (the "Peg North Claims) subject only to a 2% net smelter return royalty granted to Strider (the "NSR") (the "First Option"). Once the First Option has been fully exercised, the Company may, at any time prior to commencement of commercial production on the Peg North Claims, exercise a second option to acquire one half (1/2) of the NSR (1%) for a cash payment of $1,500,000. Please refer to the Company's June 29, 2022 news release for a complete summary of the terms of the Option Agreement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Couloir Capital has Published a New Research Note on Cypress Development Corp

Couloir Capital has Published a New Research Note on Cypress Development Corp

Couloir Capital has Published a New Research Note on Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (FSE: C1Z1) ("CYP" or "Company"). The report is titled, "Feasibility Study Commenced, Ongoing Pilot Plant Testing Yields Positive Results."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Receives Results for CVZ-81 with High-Grade Long Intercept of 330ft with Weighted Average 1169 ppm Li and Li High of 1810 ppm

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-81 with High-Grade Long Intercept of 330ft with Weighted Average 1169 ppm Li and Li High of 1810 ppm

S andy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. (" Noram " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-81 (PH-03) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-81 at a depth of 451.5 feet (137.6 m). Sampling for assay began at 55 ft (16.8 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 416.5 ft (126.9 m) was intersected. The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, June 30, 2022, Press release picture

CVZ-81 was the last hole drilled in Noram's Phase VI drilling program and had better than expected results, as did most of the holes in this in-fill drilling program. Now that the final assays are in, efforts are being focused on updating the geological/lithium grade models to be used in the upcoming PFS. The grades and thicknesses of mineralization seen in the Phase VI holes are anticipated to substantially improve the outlook for the Zeus deposit and upgrade approximately 175 million tonnes of the deposit from the inferred resource category to indicated resource." comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jourdan Announces $2,000,000 Private Placement Financing

Jourdan Announces $2,000,000 Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSX-V: JOR) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") announces that it intends to complete a best efforts non-brokered private placement financing of (i) up to 12,500,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000, and (ii) up to 10,000,000 common shares of the Company issued on a flow-through basis (each, a " Flow-Through Share ") at a price of $0.10 per Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds of up to an additional $1,000,000 (collectively, the " Offering "). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from issuance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) ("Fortune" or the "Company") (www.fortuneminerals.com) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2022 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Fortune's auditors.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

Follow Fortune Minerals:

Click here to subscribe to Fortune's email list.

Click here to follow Fortune on LinkedIn.

@FortuneMineral on Twitter.

Fortune Minerals Limited
Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TinOne Reports First Results from Drilling its Great Pyramid Project, Tasmania, Australia

TinOne Reports First Results from Drilling its Great Pyramid Project, Tasmania, Australia

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSX-V: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide the first drill results from its Great Pyramid Tin (Sn) project located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Highlights:
  • All holes returned Tin-bearing intersections and provide support for historical drill data
  • Mineralised zones shown to extend beneath historical resource
  • Highly encouraging intersections include:
    • 22GPRC003 returned 0.25% Sn over 39 metres
    • 22GPRC005 returned 0.29% Sn over 23 metres
    • 22GPRC006 returned 0.19% Sn over 30 metres
    • 22GPRC007 returned 0.30% Sn over 21 metres

Results have been received for 764 metres of the Company's ongoing 5,500 metre drilling program at its Great Pyramid project in Tasmania, Australia . These results represent complete results for seven Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes and partial results for one additional RC hole.  Assays are being fast tracked and average laboratory turnaround to-date has been 23 days.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×