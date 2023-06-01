Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Ivanhoe Mines Comments on Share Price Movement

Ivanhoe Mines to release Kamoa-Kakula production results for month of May on Monday, June 5

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that it is not aware of any company-specific reason that might be contributing to the recent decline in the company's share price, other than general market volatility.

Ivanhoe will release production results for the month of May from the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex on Monday, June 5, 2023.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the construction of the tier-one Platreef palladium-nickel-platinum-rhodium-copper-gold project in South Africa; and the restart of the historic ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ivanhoe Mines is also exploring for new copper discoveries across its circa 2,400km2 of 90-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Foreland, which are located adjacent to the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Information contact

Follow Robert Friedland (@robert_ivanhoe) and Ivanhoe Mines (@IvanhoeMines_) on Twitter.

Investors
Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034
London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207

Media
Tanya Todd +1.604.331.9834
Website www.ivanhoemines.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168335

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ivanhoe MinesIVN:CAIVPAFCopper Investing
IVN:CA,IVPAF
The Conversation (0)

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
copper bar graph going up

EXCLUSIVE-Glencore Plans $1.5 Bln Investment to Expand Peru Copper Mine

SOURCE:REUTERS

By Marco Aquino

Keep reading...Show less
Hot Chili Limited

Hot Chili - ASX Pause in Trading

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (“Hot Chili” or the “Company”) advised that the ASX yesterday established a temporary pause In trading of the company's securities, pending a response to an ASX price and volume query.

The temporary trading pause was lifted with the announcement of the Company's response which was released to the ASX together with the initial letter of query received.

Keep reading...Show less
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold

Keep reading...Show less
copper bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Minsud Resources Sees 60 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) declined 1.19 percent last week, finishing at 605.07.

Debt ceiling talks in the US remain a key focus for market participants. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has pegged June 5 as the "X-date" — the time by which the US will default if it doesn't raise the debt ceiling. Over the weekend, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a tentative deal, but it still needs to be voted on by Congress.

Against that backdrop, a variety of TSXV-listed resource stocks were on the move last week. Read on to find out which companies rose the most during the five day period and what was affecting their share prices.

Keep reading...Show less
MAX RESOURCE CORP.

Max Resource Discovers New Copper-Silver Zone at the AM District CESAR Project

MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MAX) (OTC PINK: MXROF) (FSE: M1D2) ("Max" or the "Company") is pleased to report the discovery of a significant copper-silver system, called AM-7, which is located on 1 of 6 new Application for Mining Concessions. All six concessions lie within the AM District of Max's wholly owned CESAR Copper Silver Project in northeastern Colombia (refer to Figures 1 to 9).

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Australian Vanadium: Sustainable Vanadium Across the Value Chain

Victory Battery Metals: Diverse Portfolio of Base and Battery Metals Projects in North America

Siren Gold: Exploring Highly Prospective Gold Assets in A Historic New Zealand Mining District

Hispania Resources Completes Visit to Core Storage Facility at Siemcalsa, Salamanca, Spain

Related News

Vanadium Investing

Australian Vanadium: Sustainable Vanadium Across the Value Chain

Gold Investing

Victory Battery Metals: Diverse Portfolio of Base and Battery Metals Projects in North America

Base Metals Investing

Hispania Resources Completes Visit to Core Storage Facility at Siemcalsa, Salamanca, Spain

Battery Metals Investing

Avalon Reports Drill Results from 2022-2023 Exploration Program at Separation Rapids

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS HIGH GOLD GRADES AND COPPER MINERALIZATION NEAR SURFACE AT CAÑADA HONDA TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

×