- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
IOCG and Epithermal Mineralisation Discovered in Maiden Field Program at Great Bear Lake
Canadian Government grants received to further exploration
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that widespread, IOCG-U polymetallic, mineralisation has been visually observed1 during the first week of its maiden fieldwork program at its Great Bear Lake U-Cu-Au-Ag Project in northern Canada.
- Ongoing heli-supported field observations confirm the presence of widespread high-grade IOCG and epithermal mineralisation, some with potentially significant strike lengths
- New discoveries at Great Bear Lake include the Glacier prospect (“the Glacier”), a large outcropping IOCG mineralised system identified over more than 1,100m of strike to date, 1km northeast of the historic Echo Bay Mine
- Newly identified targets include:
- Mile Lake, where intense primary copper mineralisation has been identified along ~55m of outcropping rock before disappearing undercover.
- Rust, where 3 parallel structures have been identified, 3.5km east of the historic Eldorado Mine site, which returned several “off scale” (>65,000) counts per second (“CPS”) on the Company’s handheld RS-125 Super-SPEC scintillometer evidencing potential extensional high-grade uranium.
- Newly discovered crystalline herringbone-wire native silver occurrence along strike from main historical Bonanza Silver Mine
- Confirmation of the historic Thompson outcrop with visible uranium and cobalt mineralisation observed with semi- massive bornite-chalcopyrite
- Confirmation of historic Spud Bay, a bonanza Cu location located with trend extended and resampled over ±700m of outcropping strike length before disappearing under cover
- Confirmation of Sparkplug, a Cu location, with the definition of a 430 x 160m zone of copper epithermal mineralisation at the periphery of an IOCG prospective collapse structure
- Assay results to follow with the first batch of 95 samples already dispatched to ALS Laboratories in Yellowknife
- Works associated with MobileMT, the heli-mounted latest aerial technology for the collection of magnetic and conductivity data have commenced and continue
- Further updates to follow as exploration activities continue at Great Bear Lake. All pre mobilisation activities completed for Nunavut Project with field works to commence in coming weeks
- CAD$168,000 grant has been received from the Canadian Government to be applied towards further exploration activities at Great Bear Lake U-Cu-Au-Ag and Nunavut Cu-Ag-Au Projects
“Finally, we are on the ground! We could not be any more impressed with what we have seen in such a short period of time. This Project is clearly under-explored with new potential discoveries having been made continuously and immediately. This, coupled with confirmation of the historic mineralised trends at Spud Bay and Thompson really impresses the potential for district scale opportunity across a polymetallic suite of minerals. The first batch of samples have already been dispatched to the labs and we are looking forward to those results in the next month or so; those results we hope will validate our expectations and also provide us with further potential upside for precious metal contents not visible in the field. We look forward to update further with relation to Great Bear Lake exploration activities along with our highly anticipated program at Nunavut.
This maiden campaign is the culmination of the team in Canada’s brilliant work, led by our Executive Director Eric Sondergaard. Their ability to ensure permitting was facilitated and granted in a timely manner, that aligned with our schedule and to successfully gain the grant from the Canadian Government to allow us to further our exploration activities was world class.”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Entitlement Offer Prospectus
This Prospectus is primarily being issued for a non-renounceable pro-rata offer to Eligible Shareholders of one new Share for every six Shares held on the Record Date, at an issue price of $0.30 per new Share, together with two free Attaching Options for every two new Shares subscribed for (Entitlement Offer).
This Prospectus is also being issued for the Top-Up Offer, Shortfall Offer and Placement Options Offer.
The Entitlement Offer and Top-Up Offer close at 5.00pm (AWST) on 29 July 2024.*
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston
Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement with Charger in relation to the project.1
- Reverse circulation (RC) drilling has commenced at the Lake Johnston Lithium Project, WA.
- Two drill programmes for up to 5,000m in total will test priority lithium targets including:
- the strike extensions of the known high-grade spodumene mineralisation at the Medcalf Prospect; and
- first holes into the large surface lithium anomalies at the Mt Gordon Prospect.
- The programmes are expected to take 6 – 8 weeks.
Charger’s Managing Director, Aidan Platel, commented:
“We are excited to have commenced our RC drill programmes at Lake Johnston. The priority drill targets are in and around the Medcalf Prospect where we have previously confirmed a high-grade spodumene system. We are also eager to drill our first holes into the Mt Gordon Prospect which has excellent lithium potential, and will keep the market informed as results are received.”
Photograph 1 –RC drill rig set up on the first planned drill-hole to test the 1.2km trend of spodumene- bearing pegmatites to the southwest of the Medcalf Spodumene Prospect (see Figure 2).
RC drill programmes of up to 5,000m will test priority lithium targets at the greater Medcalf Prospect and the Mt Gordon Prospect.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Charger Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
.
Additional Land Acquired at Nunavut Cu-Ag-Au Project
Landholding includes numerous highly prospective copper, silver and gold targets
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce newly expanded licences covering adjacent high grade Nunavut copper, silver and gold (“Cu-Ag-Au” or the Project”) targets. These new areas have only recently been opened to application. These new targets enhance the overall strategic landholding the Company owns and now completes the original staking strategy.
Highlights
- Secured up to an additional 63 square km’s of highly prospective licenses covering newly available ground at the Nunavut Cu-Ag-Au project area
- These new granted licences cover several significant areas of anomalous Cu-Ag-Au:
- The Halo project, a highly prospective outcropping occurrence of Cu-Ag-Au. Previous drilling at Halo includes up to 4.7m @ 10.47% Cu, with mineralisation that remains open in all directions. This new area connects to the southern extension of the HALO system and compliments existing WCN tenure
- The Pat prospect1 includes numerous >40% Cu (above detection limit) rock chip samples across multiple veins
- Given the new ground is adjacent to existing granted licences these new areas will fit seamlessly into the Company’s upcoming exploration activities due to commence in Nunavut during the coming weeks
- WCN also has in application, and subject to regulatory approval, tenure that covers several other new targets, that it is hopeful of receiving these in due course:
- Lloyd: a quartz-chalcocite vein that was returned assay results of up to 2% Cu over ~3,600ft with a cross section of between 8 and 20 feet wide2,
- Larry: 1952 channel samples returned up to 8.03% Cu over 13.6ft 3, and
- Jack: Rock chip samples up to 45.4% Cu and 60g/t Ag from surface4.
“The Company is very pleased to have finally secured these additional 2 priority areas and concludes our strategy of acquiring the landholdings we wanted. These new licences are testament to the teams’ hard work and commitment to deliver for all shareholders. After stalking the process for several months and having assessed these areas in-depth previously, we were in pole position when this ground was released for application and I am pleased to say we were successful in securing the last missing pieces of our puzzle and hence our strategy of securing the most desired ground in the area is complete. There is now an obvious land rush in the broader Coppermine area and our first mover advantage has given us a huge head start in acquiring the premium ground and we are now pretty much surrounded by new entrants to the area small.
The fact that this land is cohesive to our existing project, has delivered similar high-grade rock chip results which shows a mineralised system opened in all directions, is a massive achievement. We are only a matter of weeks away from “boots on the ground” at Nunavut for the start of the inaugural field campaign and heli-mounted MobileMT survey, the latest technology for the collection of magnetic and conductivity data targeting both high-grade volcanic hosted copper-silver mineralisation and high-tonnage potential sedimentary hosted copper prospects.”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Broad High Grade Lithium Intersections Extend BP33
Advanced Australian lithium developer, Core Lithium Ltd (Core or Company) (ASX: CXO), is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities and results from the Finniss Lithium Project (Finniss Project) near Darwin in the Northern Territory.
Highlights
- Broad and high-grade lithium intersections continue to be delivered at the Finniss Lithium Project near Darwin in the NT
- Two recent deep diamond drill holes at BP33 have produced high grade spodumene-rich intersections including:
- 57.35m @ 1.83% Li2O in NMRD016
- 51.0m @ 1.63% Li2O in FRCD023
- Significant southern extension to spodumene bearing pegmatiteatBP33identifiedinadditionalreversecirculation anddiamond drilling
- Intersections outside of the current Mineral Resource at BP33 expected to deliver substantial extensions
- Further drilling planned at BP33 for the coming field season
- Expanded exploration and resource drilling to recommence and ramp-up in early Q2 2022 across the Finniss Project
This article includes content from Core Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest Drilling At Salinas Lithium Project Confirms Continuity And Thickening Of Pegmatites Along Strike And Down Dip
Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is extremely pleased to confirm that the ongoing diamond drilling campaign at the Company’s Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil (“Salinas” or the “Project”), is continuing to intersect thick, shallow dipping spodumene rich pegmatites, with SADD003 returning a best intercept of 16.17m true thickness. (Figure1).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Three diamond holes completed, with all three intersecting multiple spodumene bearing pegmatites, confirming strike and dip continuity.
- All pegmatites are open along strike and downdip.
- Drilling 180m along strike to the south has intersected 16.17m (true thickness) spodumene bearing pegmatites.
- Drillinghasconfirmedthe“pinch and swell”natureofthepegmatitesatSalinas, highlighting the significant nature of this greenfields discovery.
- Drilling of the 14-hole program is ongoing, with SADD004 currently underway testing the down dip extensions of pegmatites intersected in SADD003.
As previously reported, the Company’s initial drillhole SADD001, intersected three separate spodumene bearing pegmatites down dip from high-grade lithium outcrop samples1. Drilling of the next two holes is now complete, with SADD002 targeting approximately 100m down dip from SADD001, and SADD003 some 180m to the south along strike (Appendix 1) (Figure 2). All three holes have intersected the same three layers of pegmatites
Figure 1: SADD003 – spodumene bearing pegmatite 65.6-81.77m, (16.17m true thickness) intersected in diamond drilling approximately 180m along strike to the south of previously reported intersections1
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from latin Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Saga Metals and Rio Tinto Form Joint Venture for Legacy Lithium Project in Québec
Privately owned explorer Saga Metals has announced the execution of an option to joint venture agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC) for its Legacy lithium project in Québec, Canada.
Announced on Wednesday (July 3), the deal outlines the terms under which RTEC can acquire up to a 75 percent interest in the asset through staged investments and exploration expenditures.
The Legacy lithium project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, is comprised of 663 claims covering 34,243 hectares and features 100 kilometers of striking paragneiss.
Under the agreement, RTEC, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), has the opportunity to earn an initial 51 percent stake in the project over four years by meeting financial and exploration commitments.
To earn the initial 51 percent interest, RTEC will have to make cash payments totaling C$410,190 to Saga by August 11 of this year. Additionally, RTEC is committed to spending C$9,571,100 on exploration activities, including a firm commitment of at least C$1,709,125 within the first 20 months of the agreement.
Upon earning its first 51 percent interest, RTEC has the option to increase its stake to 75 percent over an additional five year period. This second option requires RTEC to invest an additional C$34,182,500 in exploration.
During both the first and second option periods, RTEC will serve as the project operator for Legacy, overseeing the exploration and development activities. A technical committee made up of members from both Saga and RTEC will be established to review and prepare the exploration programs for the site.
“This marks a significant milestone in the Company’s development and creates a non-dilutive pathway for the necessary capital to properly explore our Legacy Lithium Project over the coming years,” said Mike Stier, Saga's CEO and director.
In a related development, on Tuesday (July 2), Saga entered into an agreement with two undisclosed private vendors to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Amirault lithium property, also in Québec.
Amirault, which is contiguous to Legacy, covers an area of 31,347 hectares and expands Saga’s holdings within the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region to a total of 65,849 hectares — an increase of over 1,274 claims.
In the release, Stier notes that Saga continues to move toward an initial public offering.
“We are working through the regulatory process and anticipate filing our final prospectus in the coming days," he said.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.