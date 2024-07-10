Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

White Cliff Minerals

IOCG and Epithermal Mineralisation Discovered in Maiden Field Program at Great Bear Lake

Canadian Government grants received to further exploration

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that widespread, IOCG-U polymetallic, mineralisation has been visually observed1 during the first week of its maiden fieldwork program at its Great Bear Lake U-Cu-Au-Ag Project in northern Canada.

  • Ongoing heli-supported field observations confirm the presence of widespread high-grade IOCG and epithermal mineralisation, some with potentially significant strike lengths
  • New discoveries at Great Bear Lake include the Glacier prospect (“the Glacier”), a large outcropping IOCG mineralised system identified over more than 1,100m of strike to date, 1km northeast of the historic Echo Bay Mine
  • Newly identified targets include:
    • Mile Lake, where intense primary copper mineralisation has been identified along ~55m of outcropping rock before disappearing undercover.
    • Rust, where 3 parallel structures have been identified, 3.5km east of the historic Eldorado Mine site, which returned several “off scale” (>65,000) counts per second (“CPS”) on the Company’s handheld RS-125 Super-SPEC scintillometer evidencing potential extensional high-grade uranium.
  • Newly discovered crystalline herringbone-wire native silver occurrence along strike from main historical Bonanza Silver Mine
  • Confirmation of the historic Thompson outcrop with visible uranium and cobalt mineralisation observed with semi- massive bornite-chalcopyrite
  • Confirmation of historic Spud Bay, a bonanza Cu location located with trend extended and resampled over ±700m of outcropping strike length before disappearing under cover
  • Confirmation of Sparkplug, a Cu location, with the definition of a 430 x 160m zone of copper epithermal mineralisation at the periphery of an IOCG prospective collapse structure
  • Assay results to follow with the first batch of 95 samples already dispatched to ALS Laboratories in Yellowknife
  • Works associated with MobileMT, the heli-mounted latest aerial technology for the collection of magnetic and conductivity data have commenced and continue
  • Further updates to follow as exploration activities continue at Great Bear Lake. All pre mobilisation activities completed for Nunavut Project with field works to commence in coming weeks
  • CAD$168,000 grant has been received from the Canadian Government to be applied towards further exploration activities at Great Bear Lake U-Cu-Au-Ag and Nunavut Cu-Ag-Au Projects

“Finally, we are on the ground! We could not be any more impressed with what we have seen in such a short period of time. This Project is clearly under-explored with new potential discoveries having been made continuously and immediately. This, coupled with confirmation of the historic mineralised trends at Spud Bay and Thompson really impresses the potential for district scale opportunity across a polymetallic suite of minerals. The first batch of samples have already been dispatched to the labs and we are looking forward to those results in the next month or so; those results we hope will validate our expectations and also provide us with further potential upside for precious metal contents not visible in the field. We look forward to update further with relation to Great Bear Lake exploration activities along with our highly anticipated program at Nunavut.

This maiden campaign is the culmination of the team in Canada’s brilliant work, led by our Executive Director Eric Sondergaard. Their ability to ensure permitting was facilitated and granted in a timely manner, that aligned with our schedule and to successfully gain the grant from the Canadian Government to allow us to further our exploration activities was world class.”

Troy Whittaker - Managing Director


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Jindalee Lithium

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL) (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to share its Entitlement Offer Prospectus.
Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement with Charger in relation to the project.1

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Additional Land Acquired at Nunavut Cu-Ag-Au Project

Landholding includes numerous highly prospective copper, silver and gold targets

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce newly expanded licences covering adjacent high grade Nunavut copper, silver and gold (“Cu-Ag-Au” or the Project”) targets. These new areas have only recently been opened to application. These new targets enhance the overall strategic landholding the Company owns and now completes the original staking strategy.

Keep reading...Show less
Core Lithium Logo

Broad High Grade Lithium Intersections Extend BP33

Advanced Australian lithium developer, Core Lithium Ltd (Core or Company) (ASX: CXO), is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities and results from the Finniss Lithium Project (Finniss Project) near Darwin in the Northern Territory.

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources Logo

Latest Drilling At Salinas Lithium Project Confirms Continuity And Thickening Of Pegmatites Along Strike And Down Dip

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is extremely pleased to confirm that the ongoing diamond drilling campaign at the Company’s Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil (“Salinas” or the “Project”), is continuing to intersect thick, shallow dipping spodumene rich pegmatites, with SADD003 returning a best intercept of 16.17m true thickness. (Figure1).

Keep reading...Show less
Business people shaking hands.

Saga Metals and Rio Tinto Form Joint Venture for Legacy Lithium Project in Québec

Privately owned explorer Saga Metals has announced the execution of an option to joint venture agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC) for its Legacy lithium project in Québec, Canada.

Announced on Wednesday (July 3), the deal outlines the terms under which RTEC can acquire up to a 75 percent interest in the asset through staged investments and exploration expenditures.

The Legacy lithium project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, is comprised of 663 claims covering 34,243 hectares and features 100 kilometers of striking paragneiss.

Keep reading...Show less

Brightstar Fast-Tracks Development Timeline with Decision to Proceed to Definitive Feasibility Study

First Patient Dosed with PD-L1 Nanobody in Phase 1 Therapeutic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Trial

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Update on the Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project WA

