Intuit TurboTax Launches New TurboTax Live Full Service en Español and Connects with Latino Taxpayers through Bilingual "Come to TurboTax" Advertising Campaign

Culturally attuned, bilingual campaign reminds Latino tax filers t hat they can come to TurboTax and not do their taxes by meeting with a dedicated TurboTax Live expert who will file for them

TurboTax, from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today its integrated campaign to connect with Latino taxpayers. Seeking to empower and educate the Hispanic community nationwide, this marketing strategy includes brand advertising, digital and social media activations, public relations efforts, as well as media integrations.

"The U.S. Latino population has become the largest growth minority group in the nation and there is no doubt of their influence on today's economy," said Cathleen Ryan, SVP of Marketing for Intuit TurboTax. "TurboTax is committed to understanding their needs and providing in-language and in-culture products and resources that can guide Latino taxpayers through their tax filing experience with confidence and with the support they deserve."

The Latino brand campaign is an extension of the brand's "Come to TurboTax" advertising campaign for 2023. It focuses on the company's TurboTax Live offerings , including the new and recently launched TurboTax Live Full Service in Español which comes with fully translated shopping and onboarding experiences, as well as matching to a bilingual tax expert who will prepare, sign and file their taxes. Our Live offerings taps into Intuit's AI-driven expert platform that matches filers with an experienced bilingual tax expert to handle their unique tax situation and prepare, sign, and file their taxes for them. No more waiting or wondering, just taxes done right and off the mind.

Created by Wieden+Kennedy, the campaign includes Spanish-language spots " Cocinar no es hacer impuestos " and " Pasarla con tus hijos es hacer no taxes " featuring tax filers doing what they do best: not taxes. Both spots invite consumers to stay worry-free and hand over their taxes to a TurboTax Live expert for a full-service experience now available in Spanish. In addition to airing Spanish television spots on Univision, UniMas, Telemundo, Estrella TV among others, TurboTax's 2023 campaign will include the following:

  • Latino Pop-Up Activation #LeaveItToTheExperto: To kick-off the season , TurboTax is activating its "Leave It to the Experto'' social video series campaign led by the Latinx influencer Jesus Morales, who hit the streets and intercept real people to invite them to experience TurboTax Live Full Service in Español for the first time and meet with a REAL and trusted, bilingual TurboTax expert at the brand's Pop-Up Truck available for any tax-related questions and guidance. The activation will garner content for social media share out and spotlight how Latino consumers can now come to TurboTax worry-free and do anything else but taxes.
  • #LeadingConEducación- Corporate Responsibility Program: TurboTax continues to empower the next generation of Latino professionals for the third year in a row. In partnership with Everfi, the brand is committed to provide high-school and college students with financial and tax education in addition to scholarships and grants to help them complete their higher education. The program is part of Intuit's greater corporate responsibility commitment to bring real-world tools into classrooms to help students develop personal finance skills and an entrepreneurial mindset.
  • Pero Like Buzzfeed Media Integrations: This tax season TurboTax keeps on finding meaningful ways to engage the Latino audience by sponsoring culturally relevant content and leveraging trusted talent, influencers, and content platforms. One of the most noteworthy is an integration with BuzzFeed's Pero Like digital media and entertainment platform. TurboTax understands that juggling life, your business, AND taxes can be tough. Via its "I Tried This Job for A Day" video series, the brand will provide business support for Latino entrepreneurs, by pairing each with a celebrity creator in their field to work at the entrepreneur's job for the day – while the entrepreneur meets with a TurboTax expert to receive tax advice. Tapping the talents of notable creators such as L.A. Taco King, Esdras Ocho; comedian, Gadiel Del Orbe; and storyteller and entrepreneur, Vanessa Sirias, the series is poised to strike a humorous chord and emotional connection to celebrating Latino entrepreneurs' journey to success.
  • Influencer Activations: TurboTax connects with consumers through social media influencers that share their personal story and showcase the benefits of using bilingual resources from TurboTax including our new TurboTax Live Full Service product - now available completely in Español. This year, the brand has partnered with influencers such as Jay Mendoza, Jenny Lorenzo, Jenny Solares, Basi Cerdan, Fernanda Romero, Abelardo Campusano among others, to amplify the brand's message among key Latino audiences such as first-time filers, millennials, solopreneurs, investors, and new parents.
  • Bilingual Content and Tools: The TurboTax Bilingual Blog en Español , continues to grow its Spanish language library positioning it as the most comprehensive Spanish language tax resource available to Hispanic consumers and media, providing culturally relevant content in English and Spanish such as free tax calculators, tax tips, insights into key tax deductions , and the latest information on IRS guidance that can impact the filing process.

These efforts are being executed in partnership with Hispanic public relations agency Havas FORMULATIN and Influencer agency, GOAT.

ABOUT INTUIT

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Havas Formula: turbotax@havasformulatin.com
Alejandra Molinari: alejandra_molinari@intuit.com

