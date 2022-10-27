Fintech Investing News

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp will announce its first-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2023 on November 29, 2022 following the close of market. The company's first quarter ends on October 31, 2022.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on November 29. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx . Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit's website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 800-770-2030, or 609-800-9909 from international locations. The passcode is 4061282. The audio webcast will remain available on Intuit's website for one week after the conference call.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Investors
Lisa Patterson
Intuit Inc.
650-944-2713
lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Abby Smith
Intuit Inc.
408-839-6028
abby_smith@intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

