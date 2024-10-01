- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects
Financing critical minerals is challenging as criticality does not make a market, but instead highlights a market failure
Several critical minerals, in particular lithium and nickel, have been suffering from depressed prices for more than 12 months despite projections of ever-increasing demand, driven by Western governments’ energy transition goals.
Attracting finance into critical minerals projects is one of the key challenges standing in the way of diversifying existing supply chains, which are typically dominated by China, particularly in the midstream (processing and refining) and downstream (component and end-product manufacture) sectors. Like-minded nations are attempting to incentivise supply chain diversification to protect their domestic manufacturing sectors from unfair practices, via both policies aimed at onshoring and tariffs to minimise the impact of dumping heavily subsidised goods on the global market.
Financing critical minerals is challenging as criticality does not make a market, but instead highlights a market failure.
Investing in critical minerals carries additional risk to existing mining risk, often including technological risk as novel extractive and processing techniques are required for non-commoditised critical minerals where there is limited expertise and know-how.
Geopolitical risks, such as price manipulation and export restrictions, lead to market volatility which further deters investors. Jurisdictional risk adds another layer of complexity: critical minerals are typically, but not always, abundant in volatile and conflict-prone regions where corruption is an issue.
While there is also an abundance of some critical minerals in jurisdictions generally considered low risk by miners and investors alike, they all face different issues. For example, permitting a mine in the US is challenging due to community opposition and litigation: according to S&P, it takes an average of nearly 29 years to build a new mine in the US, the second-longest in the world behind only Zambia.
Australia faces high infrastructure and labour costs, factors which drive up capex and opex far above competitor nations across Africa and Latin America. Despite significant exploration, Canada has failed to see more than five new critical minerals mines being brought online in the past 20 years, while Europe faces stalwart green opposition to often politicised projects.
In response to the ongoing global challenges, the US-led Minerals Security Partnership has recently announced the formation of the Finance Network. The network aims to strengthen cooperation and promote information exchange and co-financing among participating institutions to advance diverse, secure, and sustainable supply chains for critical minerals. Participating institutions represent like-minded nations including Australia, Canada, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, South Korea, Sweden, the United Kingdom, United States. Both the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Africa Finance Corporation are also part of the network.
It is unclear whether the Finance Network will pool funds and mutually select critical minerals projects.
The network does however need the international finance sector’s buy-in.
Specialist mining finance has eroded. UK Mining Specialist Funds demonstrated a decline from about $40 billion in 2010 to about $12 billion in 2022, and Canadian Mining Specialist Funds experienced a drop from circa-$16 billion to c$2.8 billion. This gap has not been plugged by green finance or commercial banks which still view critical minerals as too high-risk, or simply too small to meet investment thresholds, and often both.
Non-commoditised critical minerals also face low rates of return on investments in comparison to tech and other sectors offering much faster and more appealing returns. Price volatility can quickly render projects in Western jurisdictions unfeasible. When that happens some projects fail while others are often bought out by Chinese companies which bring them online once prices rise, and sometimes after efficiencies and new processes are introduced.
This is less likely to continue occurring under various investment and acquisition restrictions in Australia, Canada and the US.
Attracting finance into critical minerals will require the stabilisation of often immature and small markets by creating predictable downstream demand to restore investors’ confidence and boost returns on investment.
If like-minded nations are serious about creating a genuinely diversified supply chain, tax breaks will be required to incentivise institutional and private investors in the meantime to bridge the gap between the lack of commercial viability and the strategic necessity to diversify. Public investments in critical minerals projects will however need to be more targeted and occur in tandem with re-industrialisation. Investing taxpayer dollars in projects that will not feed into downstream industries within like-minded nations are likely to either help to feed China’s manufacturing sector, or create oversupply if sufficient demand doesn’t exist, further lowering prices below commercial viability.
The CMAA Australia is actively bringing its members, governments and the wider finance community to address the challenges of financing critical minerals projects.
Join us at IMARC for an insightful Alternative Pricing Mechanisms session with global critical minerals experts.
Digging for Votes: BC NDP and Conservatives Tout Mining Platforms
BC's mineral exploration and mining sector contributes C$7.3 billion to the province's GDP, and according to the Mining Association of BC (MABC) critical minerals extraction could grow that amount significantly.
To unlock this value, the NDP and Conservative parties agree that mine permitting and development need to be streamlined and fast tracked to benefit BC, as well as national energy transition ambitions.
“Northwest BC has the critical minerals that are in high demand worldwide, giving us a huge advantage in the global movement to a clean economy,” said NDP Premier David Eby. “Our plan will get mining projects moving that grow BC’s economy, create good jobs across the Northwest, and benefit communities directly.”
To achieve this, the NDP wants to boost the province's critical minerals sector while maintaining high environmental, safety and Indigenous partnership standards, Eby said during a September 24 campaign stop.
His party's plan includes setting clear timelines for permit reviews on priority projects with support from the newly established Critical Minerals Office, which will also coordinate with the federal government to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and enhance First Nations engagement. The NDP also proposes to introduce union-led training programs, expand the clean energy electricity grid and fund infrastructure upgrades in the northwest.
Additionally, Eby has promised that resource development will bring lasting benefits to local communities through the Resource Benefits Alliance and expanded revenue-sharing and equity opportunities for First Nations.
“For too long, communities across BC’s Northwest saw the impacts of resource projects — like more wear and tear on roads and highways, increased demand on local services–but they weren’t seeing enough of the benefits,” Eby noted.
“We took action to change that. We’re investing money directly back into infrastructure communities like Terrace and Vanderhoof while building up the economy.”
BC's current critical minerals strategy
Most of the themes outlined in the NDP's non-costed platform are in line with the first phase of the province’s Critical Mineral Strategy, which was released by Eby’s government in January.
Independent of the national initiative, which identifies 31 critical minerals vital to the country’s energy transition ambitions and economic future, the provincial strategy aims to position BC to benefit from its geological makeup.
Of Canada’s 31 critical minerals, BC holds reserves of 16. Notably, the province produces 50 percent of the nation’s annual copper output and accounts for 100 percent of its molybdenum mining.
Copper and molybdenum are both considered critical minerals, as are magnesium and zinc, which BC also produces. At the moment exploration is ongoing in the province for seven more critical minerals, including nickel, cobalt, graphite and vanadium, which are essential for technology applications and the energy transition.
Phase 1 of the BC strategy includes creating a Critical Minerals Project Advancement Office, developing a minerals atlas for exploration and collaborating with First Nations on infrastructure projects like the North Coast Transmission Line.
The strategy also focuses on maintaining high environmental standards through initiatives like the Energy and Mines Digital Trust project, along with enhancing transparency.
Conservatives take issue with NDP's mining approach
BC Conservative Party leader John Rustad took aim at the NDP’s resource industry track record in a September 24 press release that also outlines his party's plans for the mining sector.
“The mining and mineral exploration industry, a cornerstone of British Columbia’s economy, has been stifled by increased regulatory burdens, inefficiencies in permitting, and a lack of rural infrastructure investment under the leadership of David Eby’s government,” the statement reads, highlighting the NDP's "excessive red tape."
It goes on to point to permitting delays, regulatory overreach, lack of infrastructure investment and uncertainty in Indigenous consultation as challenges hampering the sector under the current provincial government.
To address some of the outlined issues, the Conservatives are proposing to streamline the permitting process and reduce regulatory burdens. The party also wants to hold companies accountable for site cleaning and remediation, and make investments in critical infrastructure. Its other goals are to pursue economic reconciliation with Indigenous communities, provide competitive tax incentives and position BC mining at a global level.
“British Columbia should be a global mining superpower,” said Rustad. “But under the NDP, we’ve missed critical opportunities. The Conservative Party will reinvigorate the industry, create jobs, and ensure that rural BC and its communities thrive once again.”
Mining industry reacts to NDP and Conservative platforms
Responding to the release of both platforms from BC's leading political parties, Michael Goehring, president and CEO of MABC, underscored the need for the government to support the mining sector.
“The provincial election presents a pivotal moment for British Columbia’s political parties to champion the essential role of BC’s mining sector in the future of our province,” he said. “Commitments to streamline the permitting process for critical minerals projects are not just welcome — they are crucial.”
Goehring went on to acknowledge that the overviews presented address issues his organization has championed over the years. “Both main parties clearly understand BC’s critical minerals potential. As representatives of the mining sector, MABC will be there to ensure they follow through on their commitments,” he said.
“Together, we can create a streamlined and efficient permitting process that fast-tracks project approval, advances economic reconciliation and partnerships with First Nations, while maintaining BC’s world-leading environmental protections. It’s a win for the entire province, and the time to act is now," Goehring added.
The Association for Mineral Exploration also issued a statement following the release of the NDP and Conservative platforms. In it, President and CEO Keerit Jutla emphasized the importance of greenfield mineral exploration.
He warned that without a focus on exploration, the foundation of BC's critical minerals future could be undermined. While encouraged by the NDP and Conservative parties' pledge to streamline permitting process, Jutla took issue with a perceived lack of exploration support in the NDP's plan.
“The BC NDP’s mining platform, while commendable, falls short by not explicitly supporting the indispensable role of mineral exploration,” he said. “We urge all political parties to integrate a comprehensive approach to mining that includes robust exploration initiatives to support a thriving mining sector in BC.”
According to a 2024 MABC study on the economic impact of critical minerals in BC, more than 1,100 publicly listed exploration companies are based in Metro Vancouver. There are currently 17 proposed critical minerals mines in development stages, representing significant near-term investment, employment and tax revenue.
Voting in BC’s 2024 provincial election will conclude on October 19.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
AI: The New Safety Inspectors for Mining Equipment
The mining industry, known for its complexity and operational challenges, requires stringent safety measures to ensure both the safety of its workforce and the efficient operation of heavy machinery.
From trucks and drills to conveyors and crushers, mining equipment is subject to constant wear and tear. Traditionally, manual inspections have been the standard, but these are time-consuming, prone to human error, and offer limited real-time insight. Enter Artificial Intelligence (AI)—a game-changer for enhancing safety inspections across mining operations.
Enhancing Paperless Mining Equipment Inspections with AI
AI is transforming the way safety inspections are conducted in mining, allowing operators to not only streamline processes but also improve accuracy and safety.
Here’s how AI is reshaping mining safety:
1. Image Analysis and Defect Detection
AI-powered image recognition can analyse high-resolution images of mining equipment such as haul trucks, excavators, and drills to detect cracks, corrosion, leaks, and other mechanical defects that may be overlooked by human inspectors. This technology enhances the accuracy and consistency of inspections, particularly in rugged and hazardous environments where frequent manual checks are difficult.
2. Predictive Maintenance
By analysing historical data from previous equipment inspections, AI can predict when machinery components are likely to fail. This predictive maintenance model reduces unexpected downtime and ensures that critical mining equipment operates smoothly. It also allows companies to schedule repairs before a major failure occurs, thereby enhancing the overall safety and productivity of the mine.
3. Real-Time Monitoring
AI can integrate with IoT (Internet of Things) sensors on mining equipment to provide real-time data on various performance metrics, such as engine temperature, hydraulic pressure, and machine load. By analysing this data, AI can detect anomalies early, helping to prevent breakdowns and accidents that can jeopardize worker safety.
4. Automated Reporting
AI can generate detailed and automated inspection reports, complete with images of any detected issues, suggested corrective actions, and compliance notes. This not only saves time but also eliminates the risk of human error in documentation, ensuring that safety protocols are accurately followed and tracked.
5. Risk Assessment
AI evaluates multiple factors, such as equipment usage patterns, age, wear and tear, and operating conditions, to generate risk scores for individual pieces of machinery. This helps prioritize maintenance efforts on the most vulnerable equipment, ensuring resources are allocated effectively to maintain a safe working environment.
6. Compliance Management
Mining operations must adhere to strict safety regulations and industry standards (e.g., MSHA, ISO). AI helps automate compliance checks and generates comprehensive, audit-ready reports that ensure your mining equipment meets all safety standards without the need for manual verification.
Benefits of AI-Enhanced Mining Equipment Inspections
1. Improved Safety
By identifying potential equipment failures early, AI helps reduce the risk of accidents that could endanger miners and cause costly operational delays. This proactive approach to safety ensures that any machinery defects are addressed promptly, safeguarding the well-being of workers in hazardous environments.
2. Increased Efficiency
Automating data collection, analysis, and reporting streamlines the inspection process, freeing up operators and safety personnel to focus on other critical tasks. With AI, mining operations can maintain optimal safety levels while simultaneously improving operational efficiency.
3. Enhanced Decision-Making
AI provides real-time insights and predictive analytics, allowing for more informed decisions about equipment maintenance and safety protocols. Mining operators can rely on AI data to schedule repairs or replacements, reducing downtime and improving the longevity of equipment.
4. Better Compliance
Ensuring compliance with mining safety regulations is a time-consuming task, but AI makes it easier by automating checks and generating reports that can be readily shared with regulatory bodies. This reduces the administrative burden on safety managers while ensuring all machinery complies with necessary standards.
5. Cost Reduction
Mining operations can see significant cost savings by reducing downtime, minimizing the risk of accidents, and optimizing maintenance schedules. With AI-driven inspections, mines can avoid costly repairs, equipment replacements, and regulatory fines.
Challenges and Considerations
While AI offers numerous advantages for mining equipment inspections, it is not intended to fully replace human inspectors. Challenges such as data quality, algorithm bias, and cybersecurity concerns need to be addressed. Additionally, a skilled workforce is necessary to oversee the implementation and management of AI technologies within mining operations.
Conclusion
By adopting AI, the mining industry can elevate safety standards, protect workers, and ensure equipment reliability. The future of mining safety inspections lies in the intelligent collaboration between cutting-edge technology and human expertise. This partnership between AI and human oversight can lead to safer, more efficient, and cost-effective mining operations.
Hear more from
Naaman Shibi
Paperless Solutions Expert
Pervidi Paperless Solutions
Exploration ground truths point to future innovation path
The key to maximising the value of high-quality real-time data acquisition and processing is AI
Technological innovation is the cornerstone of human progress. At their best the foundational technologies of the modern world – such as the global internet, digital technologies, space travel, clean energy, and AI – fill me with a belief that hard problems are not permanent fixtures in time and space.
They are mutable barriers humanity must overcome to build a brighter future for our planet.
We now face a paradox on the road to net zero: delivering the minerals needed to fuel the global adoption of clean energy technologies depends on the rate of new mineral discoveries. That makes the global mining industry not only an essential partner on the road to net zero but elevates the complexity and structural obstacles involved in modern exploration as critical problems that must be solved to achieve climate progress.
Innovators in this field need a reality check: mineral exploration is a balancing act of constantly shifting macro-level conditions (market pressures, investment cycles, shifts in exploration strategy, regulation, budgets, and price volatility etc).
This means every exploration company faces unique operating conditions that are either enabling their progress, slowing it down, or forcing it into stasis. However, when you examine the challenges of explorers on the ground and how they compound across the exploration lifecycle, a clear innovation path starts to emerge.
At the project level implementing a strategy in highly remote and rugged environments with incomplete datasets and changing budgets can be a real struggle. Exploration teams are often being pulled in several directions at once while managing the planning, logistics, data interpretation, strategy modification, and budget for each stage of their program.
Add the complexity of integrating vast amounts of data of various types and quality – each with their own weighted significance for the specific project – while reducing human bias in the analysis represent incredibly time and cost-intensive steps for exploration teams.
This is a significant contributor to why it takes up to 16.5 years to identify and operationalise a new mine (according to the International Energy Agency).
When I survey the technology landscape of the world today there are some very specific capabilities that can address these fundamental challenges in the exploration workflow.
Satellite connectivity, for real-time exploration data collection and processing. High-quality and scale invariant 3D multiphysics data, for streamlined integration of diverse 3D and 2D exploration datasets. Multimodal and multiscale artificial intelligence (AI) to radically narrow the exploration search space, enhance data-driven decision-making, while also de-risking and identifying new opportunities faster.
Expecting major or early-stage explorers to cultivate the expertise and resources needed to develop and integrate these technologies is unreasonable: their focus is and needs to stay fixed on discovery. They also don’t need multiple new technology providers and software to build into their planning cycle and strategy, adding more complexity.
The real-time and predictive capabilities enabled by advanced satellite connectivity, real-time multi-physics data acquisition, and AI must be combined into a plug-and-play technology stack that can be deployed rapidly at any stage of the exploration journey with minimal environmental impact. This represents more than just profound gains in efficiency at every level of exploration. It represents a unification of the end-to-end exploration journey, enabling data-driven learning in exploration on a previously unimaginable scale.
The key to maximising the value of high-quality real-time data acquisition and processing is AI. By linking a continuous feed of high-quality exploration data to custom multi-scale, multimodal AI models, the onsite teams working on the frontlines of exploration today can integrate and interpret vast amounts of data, challenge hypotheses, and arrive at actionable decision points faster. This creates shorter and more insightful learning cycles, strengthening a positive feedback loop of enhanced decision making at every stage of the exploration journey.
Looking at the arc of mining innovation before us, I see a deeper integration of these technologies across the global exploration value chain.
As we continue to strive for a net-zero future the operational challenges involved with mineral discovery can no longer be viewed as isolated hurdles. They must be addressed through a unified technological approach that empowers exploration teams with real-time data, AI-driven insights, and streamlined workflows, enabling them to deploy resources towards opportunities faster, with enhanced precision, while minimising environmental impact.
Instead of accepting complexity and operational headwinds as table stakes, we must view them as opportunities to drive down the time and costs involved between each step of the exploration journey using the latest wave of innovation in space, 3D multi-physics integration and AI.
With this approach we can meaningfully reduce the time to discovery, unlock sustainability across the mining lifecycle and set the industry up for a renaissance in data-driven exploration. Then, as mineral supply and demand equalises, clean energy technologies scale, and the inputs needed for the advanced technologies of the future are secured, the critical role of our industry will come into focus as the foundation of the clean energy future we aim to build.
The convening power of IMARC drives the future of the global mining value chain into the present.
IMARC’s invaluable role in forming a shared understanding of the challenges we face, opportunities for collaboration, and solutions that can move the industry forward, is critical to the progress we work tirelessly to achieve. We look forward to seeing you there!
*Flavia Tata Nardini, co-founder and CEO of Fleet Space Technologies, is a keynote speaker at IMARC 2024 in Sydney, Australia, from October 29-31.
Hear more from
Flavia Tata Nardini
Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Fleet Space Technologies
Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)
As the end of 2024 nears, investors may want to consider how they can use tax-loss selling to their benefit.
Buying stocks low and selling them high is ideal, but sometimes investments go sour. In such cases, all hope is not lost — at the end of the year, investors can sell investments that provided losses instead of capital gains.
The money made from selling off losses can then be used to offset capital gains liabilities incurred for the year. This is the principle behind tax-loss selling, also known as tax-loss harvesting.
This valuable strategy offers investors another opportunity to lower their tax bill for 2025, according to the Wall Street Journal. In effect, it seems you really can win for losing. So let’s take a look at how tax-loss selling works.
How does tax-loss selling work?
Tax-loss selling is the process of selling stocks at a loss to reduce the capital gains earned on an investment. Since capital losses are tax deductible, they can be used to offset capital gains and reduce tax liability on an investor’s tax return.
Tax-loss selling generally involves investments related to huge losses, and because of this, these sales generally focus on a relatively small number of securities within the public markets. However, it’s important to be aware that if a large number of sellers were to execute a sell order in tandem, the price of the securities would fall.
It’s also worth noting that once selling season has ended, shares that have become largely oversold can bounce back. In addition, the fact that tax-loss selling often occurs in November and December means the most attractive securities for tax-loss selling are investments that are likely to generate strong capital gains early in the next year.
As a result, a potentially beneficial strategy would be to buy during the selling season and sell after the tax loss has been established. This approach could be used on either long-term capital gains or short-term capital gains.
Some investors may consider selling an asset at a loss, deducting that loss for a tax gain and then purchasing the same stock again in an effort to evade taxes. This is known as a wash sale, and is prohibited by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS); if the IRS deems a transaction to be a wash, the investor would not be allowed any tax benefits.
To avoid this situation, investors must wait 30 days to repurchase shares that were originally sold for a loss. Additionally, shares sold for a loss must have been in the investor’s possession for over 30 days.
What are the important tax-loss selling dates for 2024?
Tax-loss selling comes with many potential benefits, but it nevertheless has some strings attached.
The key thing for investors to remember is that it has deadlines. For investors filing their taxes in Canada, the last day for tax-loss selling in 2024 is December 30. Transactions for stocks purchased or sold after this date will be settled in 2025, so any capital gains or losses will apply to the 2025 tax year.
This year's tax-loss selling deadline for Canadians was previously expected to be December 27, but on May 27, the country switched to a T+1 settlement cycle (one business day following the trade date).
The system differs for investors who are filing their taxes in the US, and based on information provided by the IRS, the last day for tax-loss selling this year is December 31.
Investors should always consult with an expert or review relevant tax documents directly for complete answers. The information contained in this article should not be considered tax advice.
The flip side of tax-loss selling
As tax-loss selling starts, opportunities can open up for those who have spent the year on the sidelines.
In her piece “How Bout Tax Loss Buying?,” Gwen Preston of Resource Maven explains that Canaccord Genuity (TSX:CF,OTC Pink:CCORF) has found that from mid-November to mid-December, S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) stocks down more than 15 percent year-to-date underperform the index by nearly 4 percent. However, from mid-December to mid-January, those same stocks outperform the index by 3.6 percent.
“That outperformance is on top of gains the TSX reliably generates over that time frame,” Preston explains. “So instead of only seeing tax-loss selling as a time to generate tax credits by dumping dogs, let’s look at the opportunity to profit.”
Watch Gwen Preston of Resource Maven discuss tax-loss selling.
How can investors time tax-loss selling?
Regardless of whether you’re engaging in tax-loss selling or buying, Steve DiGregorio, portfolio manager at Canoe Financial, recommends acting swiftly and aggressively as “liquidity will dry up.”
He sees the second and third week of December as the ideal window, which is well ahead of the “Santa Claus rally” — the period around the last week of December when stocks tend to rise ahead of a healthier market in January.
For now, the year isn’t over yet, so whether you’re tax-loss selling or buying, there’s still time to talk to your accountant or financial advisor to determine which approach is best for you.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2014.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Trigg Acquires Globally Significant High Grades High Tonnage Antimony Project
Trigg Minerals Limited (ASX: TMG) ("Trigg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding purchase agreement (Sale Agreement) with private company Anchor Resources Pty Limited (Anchor Resources), to acquire the Achilles Antimony Project (Achilles) in northern New South Wales (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Trigg signs purchase agreement to acquire the 100% of the Achilles project which contains the globally significant high-grade and high-tonnage Wild Cattle Creek (WCC) Antimony Deposit.
- The WCC deposit is Australia highest grade undeveloped Antimony deposit and ranks among the highest-grade antimony deposits globally1.
- Significant intersections recorded by historical owners of the project include (refer to Table 2 for full results):
- 10.7m at 14.24% Sb
- 18.7m at 4.5% Sb from including 5.2m at G.8% Sb
- 10.8m at G.28% Sb
- 51.2m at 1.7% Sb including 5.5m at 4.8% Sb
- 22.5m at 3.G% Sb
- 12m at 4.3% Sb
- 10m at 5.1% Sb
- The WCC deposit is the second-largest antimony deposit1 in New South Wales, after Hillgrove, with a resource of 610 kt at 2.56% Sb, containing 15,600 tonnes of antimony. This estimate is based on a high cut-off grade of 1%, reported in accordance with JORC 2012 standards.
- Numerous ultra-high-grade drill intersections grading up to 14.45% Sb have been confirmed beyond the existing JORC resource indicating significant resource upgrades.
- The deposit is enriched from surface and open down plunge hosted by an 6km long largely untested structure.
- Historical metallurgy showed ultra-high antimony recoveries of over 95% are achievable from the WCC deposit through a low-cost conventional milling and flotation technique.
- Trigg post completion will progress further exploration for resource expansion at the WCC deposit while simultaneously advancing it’s 100% owned Taylors Arm antimony project which contains Australia’s highest ever recorded antimony grade at 63% Sb.
- 100% non-cash transaction allows Trigg to preserve its healthy cash balance for value adding exploration.
The Achilles Project hosts the globally significant high grade and high tonnage Wild Cattle Creek antimony deposit, with a JORC 2012-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 610,000 tonnes at 2.56% Sb, containing 15,600 tonnes of antimony (Indicated and Inferred categories). In addition to antimony, the deposit is enriched with tungsten and gold.
Discovered in the 1890s, the project has historically produced antimony ore during several periods of operation since then, with grades up to 46% Sb reported. Anchor Resources completed the most recent work on the project from 2005 to 2016 when it completed 23 drill holes, two resource estimation studies, orientation soil geochemistry, water and noise monitoring surveys, and sponsored university research into the genesis of the Wild Cattle Creek deposit.
Trigg Minerals Executive Chair Timothy Morrison said, "Acquiring the Achilles Project, including the Wild Cattle Creek antimony deposit, is a significant bolstering of our existing portfolio and provides Trigg Minerals with an advanced project with a JORC resource and plenty of exploration upside in and around the resource. Adding to our recent acquisitions of the Taylors Arms and Spartan antimony projects, we expect Achilles to be our flagship, given its advanced state. This acquisition positions Trigg as a globally significant player in the rush to secure Antinomy supply"
Figure 1: Achilles Antimony Project (EL 6388) - location and tenement with respect to NSW and other recent acquisitions (Taylors Arm and Spartan Antimony Projects) by Trigg.
PROJECT OVERVIEW
The Achilles exploration licence (EL 6388) is 40km west of Coffs Harbour, northeast New South Wales and ~11km north of Dorrigo. The Project contains the Wild Cattle Creek antimony deposit, Australia's second-largest antimony deposit after Hillgrove2 in New South Wales, with the potential for further significant expansion through ongoing exploration.
Geology
The Wild Cattle Creek deposit is in the Coffs Harbour Block of the New England Orogen, within a Late Carboniferous turbidite sequence dominated by siltstone (the Brooklana Beds). These sediments have undergone multiple deformations, regional metamorphism (up to biotite grade), and granitoid intrusions. The block is interpreted as an accretionary prism with subduction-related metamorphism dated at 318 ± 8 Ma. Mineralisation at Wild Cattle Creek is like the nearby Hillgrove antimony-gold deposit, located 80 km to the west-southwest and currently held by Larvotto Resources (ASX: LRV). Wild Cattle Creek is one of approximately 235 antimony occurrences in the New England region of New South Wales.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Trigg Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Woomera to Commence Drilling at Bronze Fox Copper / Gold Project in World-Class Mongolian Copper Belt
Woomera Mining Limited (ASX: WML) (“Woomera”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has obtained all required administrative permits to commence a proposed two-pronged diamond core programme to both:
- confirm the potential of a higher-grade structural zone, in proximity of the historic hole F62, which returned 929m @ 0.37% CuEq1. This targeted zone was determined as the confluence of an IP anomaly and a structural fault zone, as potentially contributing factors for higher grade mineralization, which has the potential to increase volume and grade of the existing resource; and
- increase resource tonnage, by infill and extension drilling, and at the same time allow for the conversion of the existing EL to an ML.
Permits for the drilling were obtained from both the Manlai and Mandakh soums (Districts) located within the Southern Gobi copper / gold belt.
Woomera has completed the signing of the final Earn-In Agreement with Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) and can now commence drilling in early October. A Diamond Core programme of between 2250 and 3250m is planned, with Litho LLC, a leading Mongolian Drill operator, appointed as Diamond Drill contractor for the programme.
- Drilling programme of a minimum 2000m commencing in October aims to extend the high- grade zone in proximity of hole F62 at the confluence of an IP anomaly and structural corridor
- Drilling will also focus on shallow infill and extension drilling, to increase resource base and to convert the project EL to an ML
- Final Earn-In Agreement with Kincora Copper Limited has now been executed.
- Woomera is in the process of earning an 80% interest in the Project (in two phases) by spending US$4m (with an election to acquire 100%)
BRONZE FOX PROJECT
The Bronze Fox Project covers 175km2 and is located in the Southern Gobi porphyry belt of southern Mongolia, approximately 450km south of the capital Ulaanbaatar. It represents an opportunity to secure an 80% interest (with the ability to move to 100% at Woomera’s election) in an underexplored world-class porphyry copper project with genuine Tier-1 potential. Drilling by Kincora totalling approximately 46,625 metres of Reverse Circulation and Diamond Core drilling has defined three shallow, large porphyry complexes, providing genuine new discovery potential, resource delineation and early-stage exploration plays.
Key project components include:
- Bronze Fox Licences: located in the rapidly developing Southern Gobi copper belt.
- two adjacent licences covering 175km2
- 3 underexplored, large and near surface porphyry systems
- plus other early-stage copper and gold targets.
- JORC Compliant Resource and Exploration Target
- 194Mt at 0.26% copper equivalent (CuEq) at a 0.2% CuEq cutoff within a notional pit shell to a depth of approximately 325m below surface².
- additional Exploration Target for the West Kasulu prospect of between 100Mt and 300Mt at 0.25% to 0.35% CuEq². The Exploration Target comprises potential mineralisation below the current Mineral Resource from approximately 325m to 1,200m below surface.
- Existing mining licence with plans for second covering the full project.
- Team: Established in-country team of internationality experienced geologists with supporting infrastructure and Ulaanbaatar office.
- White Pearl Field Camp: Year-round facility supporting operational needs.
- Country Wide Database: Provides opportunities for new acquisitions in Mongolia.
The Mineral Resource and Exploration Target were first reported by Kincora Copper (ASX:KCC) under its ASX announcement dated 26th July 2022 entitled ‘Mineral resource and updated exploration target for Bronze Fox.’
Woomera Managing Director, Ralf Kriege, said:
“The commencement of the drill programme marks the start of an exciting transformative period for Woomera progressing the Bronze Fox Copper – Gold Project in one of the world’s most prospective copper belts. Drill rigs are to be mobilised this coming week and we look forward to reporting the results in the next months.”
The Bronze Fox Project is located proximal to several world class mineral deposits including Oyu Tolgoi, Kharmagtai, Tsagaan Suvarga and Tavan Tolgoi (see Figure 1).
Figure 1: Bronze Fox project with major resource projects in Southern Gobi 1
A priority target for the Company will be following up on hole F62 (see Figure 2) drilled by Kincora which intersected:
- 929m @ 0.37% CuEq (from 343m) including:
- 318m @ 0.53% CuEq (from 515m) and
- 37m @ 1.01% CuEq, from 573m.
(See Kincora Copper ASX Announcement: Mineral resource and updated exploration target for Bronze Fox, 26th July 2022).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Woomera Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
