Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Outstanding Drill Results Confirm High Grade Uranium Mineralisation at the Ashburton Project

World Class Copper Potential Increased at Yataga Copper Project – Georgetown, QLD

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

Glencore Loan Facility Closed, Offtakes Executed

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM

Sirona Biochem

SBM:CA

Forum Energy Metals

FMC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
IMARC

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

Financing critical minerals is challenging as criticality does not make a market, but instead highlights a market failure


Several critical minerals, in particular lithium and nickel, have been suffering from depressed prices for more than 12 months despite projections of ever-increasing demand, driven by Western governments’ energy transition goals.

Attracting finance into critical minerals projects is one of the key challenges standing in the way of diversifying existing supply chains, which are typically dominated by China, particularly in the midstream (processing and refining) and downstream (component and end-product manufacture) sectors. Like-minded nations are attempting to incentivise supply chain diversification to protect their domestic manufacturing sectors from unfair practices, via both policies aimed at onshoring and tariffs to minimise the impact of dumping heavily subsidised goods on the global market.

Financing critical minerals is challenging as criticality does not make a market, but instead highlights a market failure.

Investing in critical minerals carries additional risk to existing mining risk, often including technological risk as novel extractive and processing techniques are required for non-commoditised critical minerals where there is limited expertise and know-how.

Geopolitical risks, such as price manipulation and export restrictions, lead to market volatility which further deters investors. Jurisdictional risk adds another layer of complexity: critical minerals are typically, but not always, abundant in volatile and conflict-prone regions where corruption is an issue.

While there is also an abundance of some critical minerals in jurisdictions generally considered low risk by miners and investors alike, they all face different issues. For example, permitting a mine in the US is challenging due to community opposition and litigation: according to S&P, it takes an average of nearly 29 years to build a new mine in the US, the second-longest in the world behind only Zambia.

Australia faces high infrastructure and labour costs, factors which drive up capex and opex far above competitor nations across Africa and Latin America. Despite significant exploration, Canada has failed to see more than five new critical minerals mines being brought online in the past 20 years, while Europe faces stalwart green opposition to often politicised projects.

CM Aerosion of Capital Chart

In response to the ongoing global challenges, the US-led Minerals Security Partnership has recently announced the formation of the Finance Network. The network aims to strengthen cooperation and promote information exchange and co-financing among participating institutions to advance diverse, secure, and sustainable supply chains for critical minerals. Participating institutions represent like-minded nations including Australia, Canada, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, South Korea, Sweden, the United Kingdom, United States. Both the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Africa Finance Corporation are also part of the network.

It is unclear whether the Finance Network will pool funds and mutually select critical minerals projects.

The network does however need the international finance sector’s buy-in.

Specialist mining finance has eroded. UK Mining Specialist Funds demonstrated a decline from about $40 billion in 2010 to about $12 billion in 2022, and Canadian Mining Specialist Funds experienced a drop from circa-$16 billion to c$2.8 billion. This gap has not been plugged by green finance or commercial banks which still view critical minerals as too high-risk, or simply too small to meet investment thresholds, and often both.

Non-commoditised critical minerals also face low rates of return on investments in comparison to tech and other sectors offering much faster and more appealing returns. Price volatility can quickly render projects in Western jurisdictions unfeasible. When that happens some projects fail while others are often bought out by Chinese companies which bring them online once prices rise, and sometimes after efficiencies and new processes are introduced.

This is less likely to continue occurring under various investment and acquisition restrictions in Australia, Canada and the US.

Attracting finance into critical minerals will require the stabilisation of often immature and small markets by creating predictable downstream demand to restore investors’ confidence and boost returns on investment.

If like-minded nations are serious about creating a genuinely diversified supply chain, tax breaks will be required to incentivise institutional and private investors in the meantime to bridge the gap between the lack of commercial viability and the strategic necessity to diversify. Public investments in critical minerals projects will however need to be more targeted and occur in tandem with re-industrialisation. Investing taxpayer dollars in projects that will not feed into downstream industries within like-minded nations are likely to either help to feed China’s manufacturing sector, or create oversupply if sufficient demand doesn’t exist, further lowering prices below commercial viability.

The CMAA Australia is actively bringing its members, governments and the wider finance community to address the challenges of financing critical minerals projects.

Join us at IMARC for an insightful Alternative Pricing Mechanisms session with global critical minerals experts.


Source

imarcresource investingResource Investing
The Conversation (0)
Ballot box and Canadian flag.

Digging for Votes: BC NDP and Conservatives Tout Mining Platforms

BC's mineral exploration and mining sector contributes C$7.3 billion to the province's GDP, and according to the Mining Association of BC (MABC) critical minerals extraction could grow that amount significantly.

To unlock this value, the NDP and Conservative parties agree that mine permitting and development need to be streamlined and fast tracked to benefit BC, as well as national energy transition ambitions.

“Northwest BC has the critical minerals that are in high demand worldwide, giving us a huge advantage in the global movement to a clean economy,” said NDP Premier David Eby. “Our plan will get mining projects moving that grow BC’s economy, create good jobs across the Northwest, and benefit communities directly.”

Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

AI: The New Safety Inspectors for Mining Equipment

The mining industry, known for its complexity and operational challenges, requires stringent safety measures to ensure both the safety of its workforce and the efficient operation of heavy machinery.


Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

Exploration ground truths point to future innovation path

The key to maximising the value of high-quality real-time data acquisition and processing is AI


Keep reading...Show less
Blackboard with the words "tax time" and alarm clock in front of stacks of pennies.

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

As the end of 2024 nears, investors may want to consider how they can use tax-loss selling to their benefit.

Buying stocks low and selling them high is ideal, but sometimes investments go sour. In such cases, all hope is not lost — at the end of the year, investors can sell investments that provided losses instead of capital gains.

The money made from selling off losses can then be used to offset capital gains liabilities incurred for the year. This is the principle behind tax-loss selling, also known as tax-loss harvesting.

Keep reading...Show less
Trigg Minerals Limited

Trigg Acquires Globally Significant High Grades High Tonnage Antimony Project

Trigg Minerals Limited (ASX: TMG) ("Trigg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding purchase agreement (Sale Agreement) with private company Anchor Resources Pty Limited (Anchor Resources), to acquire the Achilles Antimony Project (Achilles) in northern New South Wales (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Woomera Mining Limited

Woomera to Commence Drilling at Bronze Fox Copper / Gold Project in World-Class Mongolian Copper Belt

Woomera Mining Limited (ASX: WML) (“Woomera”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has obtained all required administrative permits to commence a proposed two-pronged diamond core programme to both:

  • confirm the potential of a higher-grade structural zone, in proximity of the historic hole F62, which returned 929m @ 0.37% CuEq1. This targeted zone was determined as the confluence of an IP anomaly and a structural fault zone, as potentially contributing factors for higher grade mineralization, which has the potential to increase volume and grade of the existing resource; and
  • increase resource tonnage, by infill and extension drilling, and at the same time allow for the conversion of the existing EL to an ML.

Permits for the drilling were obtained from both the Manlai and Mandakh soums (Districts) located within the Southern Gobi copper / gold belt.

  • Drilling programme of a minimum 2000m commencing in October aims to extend the high- grade zone in proximity of hole F62 at the confluence of an IP anomaly and structural corridor
  • Drilling will also focus on shallow infill and extension drilling, to increase resource base and to convert the project EL to an ML
  • Final Earn-In Agreement with Kincora Copper Limited has now been executed.
  • Woomera is in the process of earning an 80% interest in the Project (in two phases) by spending US$4m (with an election to acquire 100%)

BRONZE FOX PROJECT

The Bronze Fox Project covers 175km2 and is located in the Southern Gobi porphyry belt of southern Mongolia, approximately 450km south of the capital Ulaanbaatar. It represents an opportunity to secure an 80% interest (with the ability to move to 100% at Woomera’s election) in an underexplored world-class porphyry copper project with genuine Tier-1 potential. Drilling by Kincora totalling approximately 46,625 metres of Reverse Circulation and Diamond Core drilling has defined three shallow, large porphyry complexes, providing genuine new discovery potential, resource delineation and early-stage exploration plays.

Key project components include:

  • Bronze Fox Licences: located in the rapidly developing Southern Gobi copper belt.
    • two adjacent licences covering 175km2
    • 3 underexplored, large and near surface porphyry systems
    • plus other early-stage copper and gold targets.
  • JORC Compliant Resource and Exploration Target
    • 194Mt at 0.26% copper equivalent (CuEq) at a 0.2% CuEq cutoff within a notional pit shell to a depth of approximately 325m below surface².
    • additional Exploration Target for the West Kasulu prospect of between 100Mt and 300Mt at 0.25% to 0.35% CuEq². The Exploration Target comprises potential mineralisation below the current Mineral Resource from approximately 325m to 1,200m below surface.
    • Existing mining licence with plans for second covering the full project.
  • Team: Established in-country team of internationality experienced geologists with supporting infrastructure and Ulaanbaatar office.
  • White Pearl Field Camp: Year-round facility supporting operational needs.
  • Country Wide Database: Provides opportunities for new acquisitions in Mongolia.

The Mineral Resource and Exploration Target were first reported by Kincora Copper (ASX:KCC) under its ASX announcement dated 26th July 2022 entitled ‘Mineral resource and updated exploration target for Bronze Fox.’

Woomera Managing Director, Ralf Kriege, said:

“The commencement of the drill programme marks the start of an exciting transformative period for Woomera progressing the Bronze Fox Copper – Gold Project in one of the world’s most prospective copper belts. Drill rigs are to be mobilised this coming week and we look forward to reporting the results in the next months.”

The Bronze Fox Project is located proximal to several world class mineral deposits including Oyu Tolgoi, Kharmagtai, Tsagaan Suvarga and Tavan Tolgoi (see Figure 1).

Figure 1: Bronze Fox project with major resource projects in Southern Gobi 1

A priority target for the Company will be following up on hole F62 (see Figure 2) drilled by Kincora which intersected:

  • 929m @ 0.37% CuEq (from 343m) including:
    • 318m @ 0.53% CuEq (from 515m) and
    • 37m @ 1.01% CuEq, from 573m.

(See Kincora Copper ASX Announcement: Mineral resource and updated exploration target for Bronze Fox, 26th July 2022).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Woomera Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

AI: The New Safety Inspectors for Mining Equipment

Exploration ground truths point to future innovation path

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Related News

lithium investing

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Engages Expert Geologist for Petrographic Analysis and Prepares for Second Tranche of IPO

Precious Metals Investing

Dynasty Gold Begins Phase Two 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Announces Unit Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $500,000, Amendments to Property Option Agreements and Exploration Program Update for Cosgrave, Ear Falls, And Victory

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Uranium Granted Exploration Permit at Falcon Uranium Project

Energy Investing

Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

×