IIROC Trade Resumption - FM

Trading resumes in:

Company: First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

TSX Symbol: FM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:50 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/08/c0789.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

First Quantum Minerals Finalizes Draft Concession Agreement With Government of Panamá on Future of Cobre Panamá

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company"), today announced that its Panamanian subsidiary, Minera Panamá, S.A. ("MPSA"), has agreed and finalized the draft of a concession contract (the "Proposed Concession Contract") with the Government of Panamá (the "Government") for the Cobre Panamá mine.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

rob mcewen and michael meding, copper bars

McEwen, Meding: Copper Outlook Strong, Carmaker Stellantis Taking Note

Copper has a strong role in the green energy story, and a recent move from a major automaker highlights its position.

On February 27, McEwen Copper, a subsidiary of McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX), received a US$155 million investment from Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), the car manufacturer behind brands such as Chrysler, Fiat, Jeep and Maserati.

Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner of McEwen Mining, said the situation is unique in the copper sector.

Ero Copper Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Operating and Financial Results

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Macro mineral stone Copper on black background close up

Copper Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Investors often forget to consider the amount of copper reserves by country, which is an important factor in understanding the dynamics of supply and demand in the industry.

The term “peak copper” was coined because some experts believe that copper reserves may be diminishing; as a result, it’s prudent to know the top copper reserves by country when considering investing in the mining industry.

The Copper Development Association pegs the current known worldwide copper ore resources at nearly 5.8 trillion pounds, of which only about 0.7 trillion pounds, or 12 percent, have been mined throughout history. Plus, nearly all of that mined copper is still in circulation, as the red metal’s recycling rate is higher than that of any other engineering metal.

Alvo Minerals

Palma Cu & Zn VMS Project

PDAC Conference March 2023

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (“Alvo” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


American West Metals

Metals For The Clean Energy Future

Latest Company Presentation - Cerenergy Project

American West Metals Ltd (“AW1” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


