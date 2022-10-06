Market NewsInvesting News

Company: Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

CSE Symbol: CURA

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 3:16:12 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

IIROC Trade Resumption - TRUL

Company: Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Green Thumb Industries Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced that Richard Drexler, a proven financial executive who currently serves as Chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee at Bison Gear and Engineering and previously served as CEO and Chairman of the Board at Quality Products, and Jeff Goldman, a seasoned entrepreneur with expertise in CPG brand-building, will join the Company's board of directors. Drexler will assume the role of Chair of the Audit Committee in this new capacity. The appointments follow the resignation of three board members, William Gruver, Glen Senk and Dorri McWhorter. The resigning directors informed management that their cause for resignation was not related to Green Thumb's business performance, operations, financial performance, financial statements or financial controls, but rather over a disagreement as to the Company's policies and practices related to personal misconduct. It became clear that the former directors and existing management could not find a resolution satisfactory to all parties.

Curaleaf to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on November 7, 2022 .

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Curaleaf Completes Acquisition of Tryke Companies

Bolsters Company's Presence in Three Key Growth Markets of Arizona , Nevada and Utah

Expands Curaleaf's Operations to 29 Cultivation Sites and 144 Dispensaries Nationwide

Trulieve Announces October 2022 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences and events in October.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • Alliance Global Partners Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference, October 4, 2022 : President Steve White will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • Arcview Access Cannabis Investment Summit, October 20, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a panel discussion.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Trulieve to Open New Dispensary in Sierra Vista, Arizona

Grand opening on Oct. 1 with celebratory events on Oct. 8

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new location at 1633 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona . The new adult-use only dispensary will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 1, with ongoing hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

